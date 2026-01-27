BACARDÍ Rum and Jimmy Butler's BIGFACE Coffee Announce Third Collaboration, Expanding Rum Room Domino Club to San Francisco

The BACARDÍ x BIGFACE Rum Room Domino Club is a dynamic pop-up experience that brings together music, coffee, and rum in celebration of heritage, community, and connection, anchored by one of Jimmy Butler's favorite pastimes: dominoes. Taking place on Thursday, January 29, the event will transport guests into a vibrant space inspired by the brand's Caribbean roots and Latin heritage.

Open to the public, the event will feature custom domino tables, signature BACARDÍ Reserva Ocho Rum cocktails, and as with past events, guests may even have the chance to play a round with Jimmy himself. Fans can find out more information at rsvp.bacardirumrooms.com .

The San Francisco activation also marks the Bay Area introduction of the fan-favorite BACARDÍ x BIGFACE Café Con Ocho cocktail. A creative twist on the classic espresso martini, the serve pairs the smooth, layered notes of BACARDÍ Reserva Ocho with BIGFACE Doublestar Omni Blend, resulting in a bold yet balanced cocktail.

BIGFACE will also be activating in San Francisco through an expanded residency at Square's Corner Store, beginning January 29 and running through mid-April. The space will operate as a living pop-up with rotating programming throughout the residency — and BIGFACE will be on-site daily into the spring, creating a consistent home base for Bay Area fans to have a curated coffee experience.

"BIGFACE is built on coffee, culture, community, and competition," said Jimmy Butler, founder of BIGFACE Coffee. "The Rum Room Domino Club brings all of that together with BACARDÍ Rum. San Francisco feels like home, so I'm looking forward to the Bay Area getting a chance to try the BACARDÍ x BIGFACE Café Con Ocho. Come out, have some good coffee, play some dominoes, and see what our collaboration is all about."

Following strong demand for merchandise at previous Rum Room Domino Club events, an all-new BACARDÍ x BIGFACE co-branded merchandise collection will launch alongside the San Francisco activation. Featuring refreshed designs for 2026, the limited-edition lineup includes a jacket, t-shirt, hoodie, and hat, with an additional exclusive colorway set to drop across select items next month. The collection will be available for purchase at the event, and, for the first time, online nationwide at www.bigfacebrand.com/collections/bacardi-club in the coming weeks.

"We're thrilled to continue building with Jimmy Butler and BIGFACE, partners who consistently bring creativity and authenticity to everything they do," said Lisa Pfenning, VP, BACARDÍ North America. "Bringing the Rum Room Domino Club to San Francisco is a natural next step in sharing BACARDÍ's Do What Moves You spirit with fans through creative expression, community, and unforgettable experiences."

For more information on the BACARDÍ x BIGFACE collaboration, including details on the BACARDÍ x BIGFACE Café Con Ocho cocktail, visit www.bacardi.com/cafeconocho or www.BACARDI.com . The new BACARDÍ x BIGFACE co-branded merchandise collection will be available for purchase at www.bigfacebrand.com/collections/bacardi-club Be sure to follow @BACARDI and @BIGFACEBRAND on Instagram for the latest updates.

BACARDÍ x BIGFACE Café Con Ocho Recipe

Ingredients:

2 oz BACARDÍ Reserva Ocho

1 oz BIGFACE Doublestar Omni Blend

0.75 oz Salted Caramel Syrup

Orange Wheel Garnish

Method:

Add all ingredients to a shaker with ice. Shake vigorously and strain over fresh ice in a rocks glass. Garnish with an orange wheel.

About BACARDÍ® Rum – The World's Most Awarded Rum

In 1862, in the city of Santiago de Cuba, founder Don Facundo Bacardí Massó revolutionized the spirits industry when he created a light-bodied rum with a particularly smooth taste – BACARDÍ. The unique taste of BACARDÍ rum inspired cocktail pioneers to invent some of the world's most famous recipes including the BACARDÍ Mojito, the BACARDÍ Daiquiri, the BACARDÍ Cuba Libre, the BACARDÍ Piña Colada and the BACARDÍ El Presidente. BACARDÍ rum is the world's most awarded spirit, with more than 1000 awards for quality, taste and innovation. Today, BACARDÍ rum is made mainly in Puerto Rico where it is crafted to ensure the taste remains the same today as it did when it was first blended in 1862 www.BACARDI.com

The BACARDÍ brand is part of the portfolio of Bacardi Limited, headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. Bacardi Limited refers to the Bacardi group of companies, including Bacardi International Limited.

LIVE PASSIONATELY. DRINK RESPONSIBLY.

©2026. BACARDÍ AND THE BAT DEVICE ARE TRADEMARKS.

About BIGFACE

BIGFACE is a culture shifting coffee brand founded by NBA star Jimmy Butler which simultaneously provides specialty coffee to the connoisseur while introducing the mainstream consumer to top tier specialty coffee. With an attention to design, sourcing, story, and innovation, every BIGFACE product will invite the consumer to share in and share with others, a love for coffee and the community around it. Coffee is the common thread woven into the very fabric of our lives. Coffee drives us, inspires us, connects us, and revives us. Our vision is a world with better coffee, big dreams and bigger smiles while searching for the uncommon.

