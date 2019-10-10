BACARDÍ® Rum And Lonely Whale Announce Straw Vinyl Program, Upcycling Single-Use Plastics Into The First-Ever Straw Vinyl Record

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BACARDÍ rum, in partnership with Lonely Whale, has launched a new Straw Vinyl program, through which they will collect single-use plastic straws from 55 bars across the country to upcycle them into limited-edition vinyl records – transforming something that sucks into something that slaps.

BACARDÍ Rum and Lonely Whale Debut First-Ever Straw Vinyl Record, Made from Upcycled Single-Use Plastics The First-Ever Straw Vinyl Record from BACARDÍ Rum and Lonely Whale is Pressed with Major Lazer and Anitta's Summer Anthem, "Make It Hot."

As part of the iconic rum brand's ongoing commitment to rid the world of one billion single-use plastic straws by 2020, BACARDÍ has partnered with Major Lazer and Anitta to use their music for the greater good – all the upcycled vinyl records will be pressed with the global music titans' summer anthem, "Make It Hot," which was released this past June in partnership with BACARDÍ.

Music fans got a first look at a sample upcycled straw vinyl – and were encouraged to take the pledge to join the cause – during last week's annual Life Is Beautiful music festival in Las Vegas from September 20-22. During the three-day festival, the iconic Art Motel was transformed into a rum paradise in which one room was dedicated to Lonely Whale and #TheFutureDoesntSuck campaign. Upon entry, festivalgoers were encouraged to sign the pledge to eliminate single-use plastic straws while standing underneath a striking installation that recreated the feeling of being underwater and surrounded by trash.

"BACARDÍ is excited to unveil our latest efforts towards eliminating plastic straw usage alongside Lonely Whale for #TheFutureDoesntSuck campaign with the new straw vinyl program. 'Do What Moves You' is our overarching brand ethos, and the upcycled vinyl records featuring the Make It Hot track, speak directly to that ethos while fulfilling our commitment to eliminate one billion single-use plastic straws by next year," said Lisa Pfenning, Vice President, BACARDÍ, North America. "This November, BACARDÍ and Lonely Whale are calling upon consumers to take the pledge and donate their single-use plastic straws at participating bars across the country – to ensure that the future doesn't suck."

Consumers around the country can begin participating in the program on November 11, when collection bins and live coasters will be available at select bars for straw collection and awareness. Each coaster will include a brief Snapchat animation giving consumers more information around the program and partnership between BACARDÍ and Lonely Whale.

"Every year more than 8 million metric tons of new plastic enters the ocean. That's a really hard statistic to understand and, quite honestly, not something people know what to do with. But when we pair science with art, with music, and sprinkle a little bit of fun on top, that is where the magic can happen and people can become inspired and fully engaged in ensuring #TheFutureDoesntSuck," said Dune Ives, Executive Director, Lonely Whale. "BACARDÍ is our ideal partner to lead a cultural revolution and we couldn't be more honored to work side by side to eliminate plastic straws from our environment."

The final upcycled limited-edition vinyl records will become available for purchase on Giving Tuesday, December 3, exclusively on LonelyWhale.com. One hundred percent of the proceeds from the straw vinyl will go to Lonely Whale, so not only will making the records keep straws out of the ocean, but their sales will also help ensure that the future that doesn't suck.

For more information on the campaign and to sign the pledge, visit www.thefuturedoesntsuck.org.

For more information on BACARDÍ rum, visit www.BACARDI.com.

About BACARDÍ® Rum – The World's Most Awarded Rum

In 1862, in the city of Santiago de Cuba, founder Don Facundo Bacardí Massó revolutionized the spirits industry when he created a light-bodied rum with a particularly smooth taste – BACARDÍ. The unique taste of BACARDÍ rum inspired cocktail pioneers to invent some of the world's most famous recipes including the BACARDÍ Mojito, the BACARDÍ Daiquiri, the BACARDÍ Cuba Libre, the BACARDÍ Piña Colada and the BACARDÍ El Presidente. BACARDÍ rum is the world's most awarded spirit, with more than 800 awards for quality, taste and innovation. Today, BACARDÍ rum is made mainly in Puerto Rico where it is crafted to ensure the taste remains the same today as it did when it was first blended in 1862. www.bacardi.com

The BACARDÍ brand is part of the portfolio of Bacardi Limited, headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. Bacardi Limited refers to the Bacardi group of companies, including Bacardi International Limited.

About Lonely Whale

Lonely Whale is an incubator for courageous ideas that drive impactful change on behalf of our ocean. Inspired by the power of community, Lonely Whale is working towards a new era of radical collaboration, facilitating innovation that pushes the boundary on current trends in technology, media and advocacy to positively impact ocean health. Lonely Whale's creative efforts to reduce, and ultimately eliminate, ocean-bound plastic pollution have earned them recognition as one of Huffington Post's Top Ten Movers and Shakers in Environmental Sustainability and Fast Company's World Changing Ideas as well as honors from the Cannes Lions, Effy, Shorty and ADDY Awards in 2018. For more information, visit www.lonelywhale.org or follow along on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter @lonelywhale.

LIVE PASSIONATELY. DRINK RESPONSIBLY.

©2019. BACARDI AND THE BAT DEVICE ARE TRADEMARKS.

SOURCE BACARDI

Related Links

https://www.bacardi.com

