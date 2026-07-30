BACARDÍ® Rum Brings CASA BACARDÍ to Lollapalooza and Streaming Audiences Everywhere

Festivalgoers can enjoy signature cocktails, live music, and immersive programming at Grant Park, while fans are invited behind the scenes at CASA BACARDÍ through the official Lollapalooza livestream on Disney+ and Hulu

HAMILTON, Bermuda, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BACARDÍ® Rum, The World's Most Awarded Rum, brings the energy of CASA BACARDÍ back to Lollapalooza Chicago July 30 through August 2, inviting festivalgoers to celebrate one of the summer's biggest music festivals with signature cocktails, live performances and immersive experiences inspired by the brand's Caribbean heritage.

PHOTOGRAPHER CREDIT: Yuxi Liu / BACARDÍ PHOTOGRAPHER CREDIT: Yuxi Liu / BACARDÍ

Whether indulging with a BACARDÍ Piña Co-Lolla, sipping a refreshing BACARDÍ Mojito, or discovering a new favorite like the Rum-Palooza or Mango Fuego, festivalgoers can enjoy a cocktail lineup inspired by the flavors of summer while taking in performances throughout the weekend.

Disney+ and Hulu serve as the Official Streaming Destination of the festival, extending the celebration beyond Grant Park to fans watching at home and giving viewers access to the music, culture and energy of the weekend. Through exclusive BACARDÍ integrations and original content, audiences will experience CASA BACARDÍ like never before – bringing one of Lollapalooza's signature experiences to screens around the world.

Throughout the four-day livestream, BACARDÍ will take viewers inside CASA BACARDÍ through original branded segments: Behind the Casa, DJ Sound of Rum, Small Biz Showcase and Meet Me at CASA BACARDÍ. These stories offer a behind-the-scenes look at the activation, spotlighting the music and talent shaping the festival and celebrating the culture and community that make CASA BACARDÍ a must-visit Lollapalooza destination. The festival will livestream on Disney+ and Hulu in the U.S. and on Disney+ in select markets internationally.

"Fans today want more than just a front-row seat – they want access," said John Campbell, Senior Vice President, Entertainment and Streaming Solutions, Disney Advertising. "Together with BACARDÍ, we're extending the Lollapalooza experience beyond Grant Park through exclusive content on Disney+ and Hulu, giving audiences a behind-the-scenes look at CASA BACARDÍ and creating new ways to connect with the music, culture and energy of the festival."

For decades, BACARDÍ has celebrated the moments where music, culture, and community come together. The return of CASA BACARDÍ at Lollapalooza and its expanded reach through Disney+ and Hulu reflects the brand's ongoing commitment to creating unforgettable experiences that inspire people to connect, celebrate and Do What Moves You.

"Lollapalooza is one of the most anticipated music moments of the summer, making it the perfect place for BACARDÍ to bring people together over incredible cocktails and unforgettable experiences," said Lisa Pfenning, BACARDÍ's Vice President of North America. "Whether stopping by CASA BACARDÍ between sets or following the festival sets from home, we're excited to help fans celebrate the weekend in true BACARDÍ style."

Throughout the weekend, guests can enjoy:

An expanded CASA BACARDÍ Cocktail Garden, VIP Bar and BACARDÍ Ready-to-Drink carts

Signature cocktail menus including the tropical BACARDÍ Piña Co-Lolla , the iconic BACARDÍ Mojito (available in Classic and Wildberry), the refreshing Rum-Palooza , and the bold Mango Fuego , crafted exclusively for festival weekend

, the iconic (available in Classic and Wildberry), the refreshing , and the bold , crafted exclusively for festival weekend Special appearances from DJ Crespo and local Chicago DJs

Live performances by Las BomPleneras, showcasing vibrant Puerto Rican music and dance traditions

Golden Hour sampling experiences

Interactive photo moments, exclusive giveaways and surprise experiences

CASA BACARDÍ will be open throughout Lollapalooza 2026 and is available to festival attendees 21+ for beverage purchases.

Featured Festival Cocktails:

BACARDÍ Piña Co-Lolla

Ingredients:

1.5 oz BACARDÍ Coconut Rum

3 oz Pineapple Juice

Splash of Club Soda

Lime Wedge

Method: Combine fresh pineapple and superfine sugar in a cocktail shaker and gently muddle to release the pineapple's juices. Add BACARDÍ Superior Rum, pineapple juice, coconut water, and ice, then shake vigorously until well chilled. Strain into a hurricane or highball glass over crushed ice and garnish with a fresh pineapple wedge.

BACARDÍ Mojito (Classic or Wildberry)

Ingredients:

1.5 BACARDÍ Superior Rum

0.5 oz Monin Mojito Mix Syrup

0.75 oz Lime Juice Classic: Topped with Club Soda + Mint + Lime Wedge Flavor: Add splash of Wildberry Syrup, topped with Club Sode + Mint Sprig + Lime Wedge



Method: Combine BACARDÍ Superior Rum, fresh lime juice, sugar syrup, and a splash of soda water in a highball glass. Add mint leaves and gently press with a bar spoon to release their oils. Fill the glass ¾ full with crushed ice and churn to combine. Top with additional crushed ice and garnish with a fresh mint sprig. Serve immediately.

Rum-Palooza

Ingredients:

1.5 oz BACARDÍ Superior Rum

0.75 oz Lime Juice

0.75 oz Watermelon Syrup

0.25 oz Chamoy

Top with Club Soda

Method: Combine all ingredients except club soda in a shaker. Shake vigorously with plenty of ice. Stain into a highball glass over crushed or cubed ice, and top with club soda. Garnish with a lime wheel and watermelon wedge.

Mango Fuego

Ingredients:

1.5 oz BACARDÍ Mango Chile Rum

3 oz Squirt

0.25 oz Lime Juice

Tajín

Method: Fill a cup with ice. Combine BACARDÍ Mango Chile Rum, lime juice, and grapefruit soda in glass and stir to incorporate. Garnish with a lime wedge and a sprinkle of Tajin over top.

For festival updates, cocktail inspiration and more, visit BACARDI.com or follow @BACARDI across social media.

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About BACARDÍ® Rum – The World's Most Awarded Rum

In 1862, in the city of Santiago de Cuba, founder Don Facundo Bacardí Massó revolutionized the spirits industry when he created a light-bodied rum with a particularly smooth taste – BACARDÍ. The unique taste of BACARDÍ rum inspired cocktail pioneers to invent some of the world's most famous recipes including the BACARDÍ Mojito, the BACARDÍ Daiquiri, the BACARDÍ Cuba Libre, the BACARDÍ Piña Colada and the BACARDÍ El Presidente. BACARDÍ rum is the world's most awarded spirit, with more than 1000 awards for quality, taste and innovation. Today, BACARDÍ rum is made mainly in Puerto Rico where it is crafted to ensure the taste remains the same today as it did when it was first blended in 1862. www.BACARDÍ.com

The BACARDÍ brand is part of the portfolio of Bacardi Limited, headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. Bacardi Limited refers to the Bacardi group of companies, including Bacardi International Limited.

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©2026 BACARDÍ AND THE BAT DEVICE ARE TRADEMARKS.

Media Contact:

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SOURCE BACARDÍ® Rum