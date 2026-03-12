BACARDÍ® RUM LAUNCHES GLOBAL CAMPAIGN FEATURING NEW MUSIC FROM TAINY

In collaboration with Puerto Rican director and creative powerhouse Alfred Marroquin, TAINY is launching a track teaser for his reimagined version of the beloved Latin classic "Tu Sonrisa" by Elvis Crespo in a lively 30-second campaign film. Marroquin and TAINY are both the go-to collaborators for the biggest names in music, Marroquin known for his creative direction across photography, music videos and half time shows and TAINY who has helped shape the sound of modern Latin Trap music that continues to dominate the worldwide charts. Filled with scenes of everyday celebration, the video brings the energy of Puerto Rico, the island BACARDÍ Rum has proudly called home for more than 90 years, while also reflecting the shared rhythms and joy found across Latin culture for a new generation of music lovers.

"I grew up listening to 'Tu Sonrisa,' and the moment I hear those opening notes, I'm immediately transported back to Puerto Rico. It's such an honor to get this opportunity to work alongside Elvis and breathe new life into this song for BACARDI Rum," said TAINY. "This is a song that is deeply personal to me, and I'm excited for the next generation to fall in love with it the same way I did almost 30 years ago."

Crespo personally gave TAINY his blessing to reimagine the 1998 song, previewed exclusively in the campaign film. While the track's teaser maintains the joy and warmth of the beloved original, TAINY has layered in his signature production style, with contemporary basslines, dynamic tempo shifts, and modern percussion, to renew it for today's audiences. The teaser captures BACARDÍ's "Do What Moves You" spirit, inspiring movement, celebrating culture, and honoring the power of music to bring people together.

TAINY's "Tu Sonrisa" scores the BACARDÍ Rum campaign's new film, directed by Alfred Marroquin. Unfolding through a series of beat-driven vignettes, Marroquin weaves together moments of movement, connection, and celebration, building toward a breathtaking sunset dance party. From intimate close-ups to sweeping, color-soaked scenes, the film captures how rhythm, sound, and BACARDÍ Rum transform everyday moments into something unforgettable.

The new campaign film, created in partnership with BBH USA, will be featured on cable networks including MTV, NBC, and Bravo, as well as streaming platforms including Netflix, Amazon, Paramount+ and Hulu. It will also roll out across key markets worldwide, including the U.S., Canada, Mexico, the U.K., and the Netherlands. The teaser of the new track will be available on social platforms and later debut in full on Spotify, Apple Music, and all major music streaming platforms. The film also marks Marroquin's evolution as he embarks on his solo creative journey, following his work with Somesuch, a London and LA-based award-winning production company, known for creating high-end commercials, music videos, and narrative films.

"Music, movement, and storytelling are universal languages," shares Alfred Marroquin. "With this film, we wanted to capture rhythm in motion, how it shows up in everyday moments and brings people together across places and cultures. BACARDÍ Rum doesn't just make rum; it embodies the rhythm, energy, and joy of Puerto Rico. Our film shows how music turns ordinary moments into celebrations, with BACARDÍ Rum bringing the energy of every scene."

Pedro Mendonça, Global SVP BACARDÍ and Rums, adds, "The new campaign exemplifies BACARDÍ's commitment to celebrating the moments where music, movement, rum, and culture intersect. We're thrilled to partner with two Puerto Rican powerhouses, TAINY and Alfred Marroquin, to reimagine a classic song and demonstrate how a beat can elevate everyday experiences into something electrifying."

Through collaborations with Puerto Rican talent, the campaign showcases the music, creativity, and storytelling rooted in Latin culture that continue to inspire audiences worldwide. The momentum continues with a summer of rum, featuring new music and creative expressions that keep the rhythm going.

Inspired by bringing the movement to the glass, the campaign also features two timeless BACARDÍ Rum cocktails, the classic Mojito and the iconic Cuba Libre. Cocktails with origins in the Caribbean and designed to elevate every moment of celebration, it reminds fans that no matter where you are, who you're with, or how you're celebrating, everything is better with a beat and a BACARDÍ Rum cocktail in hand.

For more information and to stay updated on the latest news of this partnership, check out bacardi.com and follow @bacardi, @tainy, and @alfredwashere on all social platforms.

About BACARDÍ® Rum – The World's Most Awarded Rum

In 1862, in the city of Santiago de Cuba, founder Don Facundo Bacardí Massó revolutionized the spirits industry when he created a light-bodied rum with a particularly smooth taste – BACARDÍ. The unique taste of BACARDÍ rum inspired cocktail pioneers to invent some of the world's most famous recipes including the BACARDÍ Mojito, the BACARDÍ Daiquiri, the BACARDÍ Cuba Libre, the BACARDÍ Piña Colada and the BACARDÍ El Presidente. BACARDÍ rum is the world's most awarded spirit, with more than 1000 awards for quality, taste and innovation. Today, BACARDÍ rum is made mainly in Puerto Rico where it is crafted to ensure the taste remains the same today as it did when it was first blended in 1862.

The BACARDÍ brand is part of the portfolio of Bacardi Limited, headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. Bacardi Limited refers to the Bacardi group of companies, including Bacardi International Limited.

