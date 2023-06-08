BaccOff, 2before Performance, Dr. Speron's Natural Skin Care and Levium Win HealthXWire Award for Top Healthcare and Lifestyle Companies to Watch in 2023

Each of these innovative, entrepreneurial enterprises offers superior healthcare-related products excitingly diverse in their focus — from a chewing tobacco substitute for quitting the nicotine habit to a non-habit-forming, over-the-counter stress relief formulation.

NEW YORK, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In marketing environments for consumer brands that are dominated by powerful, well-capitalized multinationals, it takes exceptional effort for a smaller company to gain consumer acceptance. These featured companies have studied potential opportunities and selected distinctive niches: underdeveloped segments of larger markets. [ See full press release. ]

BaccOff Handcrafted Chewing Tobacco Alternatives

Each of these innovative, entrepreneurial enterprises offers superior healthcare-related products excitingly diverse in their focus - from a chewing tobacco substitute for quitting the nicotine habit to a non-habit-forming, over-the-counter stress relief formulation. In marketing environments for consumer brands that are dominated by powerful, well-capitalized multinationals, it takes exceptional effort for a smaller company to gain consumer acceptance. These featured companies have studied potential opportunities and selected distinctive niches: underdeveloped segments of larger markets.

Created for people who habitually chew or sniff tobacco and want to quit for a better living without losing the pleasure they are accustomed to. The brand promises: "Quit tobacco without giving up what you love."

According to Business Wire , "The smoking cessation and nicotine de-addiction market is poised to grow by USD 16.6 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 13%."

2before Performance Nutrition

2before is a natural pre-workout beverage powered by New Zealand blackcurrant berries. It promises "More energy and endurance. No jitters, no crash," as well as rapid recovery from exertion and improved immunity. It's available in caffeinated and non-caffeinated forms.

"The global performance nutrition market was valued at USD 41.7 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow to USD 69.4 billion in 2028, with a CAGR of 9.0%," Business Wire reports.

Dr. Speron's Natural Skin Care

Utilizing the regenerative power of oxygen combined with other pure, age-defying ingredients, Dr. Speron's Natural Skin Care "breathes new life and new radiance into your skin at a cellular level."

The U.S. medical-dispensed skin care market has "consistently registered a CAGR of 10% since 2016, and an unprecedented 26% growth in 2021," a survey found.

Levium Stress Relief Formula

Levium is positioned as a revolutionary supplement that provides stress relief in minutes with no side effects. After years of research, Levium was developed as a nutraceutical—a food with medicinal benefits—that is safe and effective for better living.

The global nutraceutical market is predicted to grow from USD 352.9 billion in 2021 to USD 658.1 billion in 2028, with a CAGR of 9.3%, according to Fortune Business Insights . [ See full press release. ]

About

HealthXWire provides continuously updated content about health, wellness, and longevity for our readers.

Media contact:

Karl Klinger

[email protected]

212-372-8897

SOURCE HealthXwire