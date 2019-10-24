"Bach Meets the Beatles" Composer John Bayless Holds West Coast Premiere of New Show, "John Bayless: One Hand, One Heart: My Life & My Music"

Bayless is a Yamaha Artist and will perform on the Yamaha DCFX 9-foot Concert Grand Disklavier™ E3 piano, which is the flagship of the Yamaha concert series instruments. Piano is courtesy of Yamaha Artists Services.

John Bayless is one of the top classical cross-over recording and concert performing artists, best known for his top-selling albums, "Bach Meets the Beatles," "The Puccini Album" and "Circle of Life: Songs by Elton John in the Style of Bach." He has appeared at Carnegie Hall in a performance of his own West Side Story Concert Variations for solo piano and orchestra, made his Tanglewood debut playing Gershwin's Rhapsody in Blue with the Boston Pops, opened the San Francisco Summer Pops season with the same work and appeared in three sold-out concerts at the Hollywood Bowl with John Mauceri and the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra. He performed his West Side Story Concert Variations and his Bach Meets the Beatles repertoire with the Philadelphia Orchestra. Bayless is Artistic Director for the Waring International Piano Competition. For more information, visit http://www.vwipc.org/John-Bayless-Bio.

Show was directed by Stewart Schulman. Singer actress Jean Kauffman has a cameo. Bayless had a stroke in 2008 which left him paralyzed on his right side. Bayless shares his road to recovery, and his return to composing and performing with one hand. This story of resiliency and hope has something for everyone.

