Bach to Rock Continues National Growth as it Sets the Tempo for Modern Music Education Franchising

Non-traditional Music School Franchise Turns Up Development Efforts with Plans for 11 New Units

BETHESDA, Md., Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bach to Rock, a modern music school offering private and group lessons, ensemble events, and opportunities to perform live for all ages, is focusing on bringing a fresh take on music education to communities throughout the U.S., with 11 new units currently in development.

Bach to Rock students practicing

As music and arts programs continue to often be the first cut from schools, the need for collaborative environments for students to perform and connect with each other continues to rise. With 59 locations open and operating across 22 states, Bach to Rock offers a lasting franchise opportunity centered on cultivating a passion for music and the brand is working towards a goal of having 100 locations sold by 2028 to broaden their reach throughout the country.

Founded in 2007 by a former middle-school music teacher and Juilliard-trained musician and franchising since 2012, Bach to Rock was created to fill the gap in traditional private and classroom music education. The mission was to bring a renewed approach to music lessons that engaged the students in a unique and exciting way, through letting them play the music they loved while connecting with their peers and providing them opportunities to showcase their talents and learn skills they'll carry with them through life.

A Lasting Opportunity Primed for Growth

Bach to Rock continues to see a rise in demand and franchisees are witnessing that directly reflected in their success. Over 40% of Bach to Rock franchise locations are owned by multi-unit zee's who started with one school and opened more units, a testament to the brand's need and the thoughtful system in place to guide owners through the process. The brand was intentionally built to support scalable growth, with strong operational, training, and marketing infrastructure to help franchisees thrive.

As Bach to Rock continues to grow, it is looking for entrepreneurs and music enthusiasts to help it expand in suburban and metropolitan areas. The brand has attractive untapped whitespace opportunities in states such as Illinois, Pennsylvania, Texas, Georgia, Arizona, Massachusetts, Washington, Colorado, Oregon, and North Carolina.

"We're providing a chance for franchisees to give back to their communities as well as being part of a brand that allows them to lean into their passions while building a successful business," said Ralph Rillon, Vice President of Franchise Development and Sales. "Franchisees benefit from comprehensive support in operations, marketing, and finance, alongside exclusive access to the brand's proprietary curriculum and technology that assist in streamlining day to day operations."

A Music School Like No Other

Committed to staying ahead of the curve, Bach to Rock has put together a carefully curated curriculum that guides students through fundamentals, music theory, private lessons, getting into bands and playing at venues all backed by their proprietary software, Harmony. Harmony and the B2R app act as online hubs for franchisees, students and parents to help monitor progress and continue advancing through the program. Some of the features include:

Tracking upcoming lessons and performance events

Providing lesson resources and a library of over 600 Bach to Rock songs for practice

Stress-free billing and scheduling

Quick contact with instructors

Allowing franchisees to enhance customer service and stay connected with students and parents

The brand's Beat Refinery program is also the largest Serato certified DJ school in the U.S. and is one of only a handful of schools worldwide to offer the elite training. Paired together, these offerings provide a service that stands out in the music education franchising space and keeps students involved in the program longer, averaging enrollment at 72.5 weeks, leading to increased revenue for owners.

"Bach to Rock was founded on appealing to what students actually want; a variety of unique lessons paired with current popular and classic music that actually gets them excited to learn," said Brian Gross, President at Bach to Rock. "By utilizing forward-thinking teaching methods that connect with students of all ages and pairing that with technology, we've been able to build a loyal customer base on a national scale. We've created what few education franchise brands can, a space that fosters true community and an environment that fuels fun for students and franchise owners alike."

Bach to Rock's success among students has earned it numerous accolades, including nine consecutive years in Entrepreneur Magazine's, Franchise 500® list, as well as being named one of the 500 Powerhouse Brands by Franchise Times.

The Bach to Rock business model is suited for any music lover who is passionate about enriching their community and helping educate children. It is also ideal for experienced investors who appreciate the revenue potential of an in-demand concept and offers an impressive discount for Veterans (50% off the initial franchise fee and six months royalty-free).

For more information, please visit https://www.bachtorock.com/franchise/.

About Bach to Rock

Bach to Rock is a modern music school for students of all ages, from early childhood through high school and beyond. Bach to Rock. The brand knows learning music should be fun, and students learn best when they play music they enjoy. The unique approach combines one-on-one instruction with group practice and performance. Weekly ensemble instruction and band formations lead to public concerts, Battle of the Bands and recording sessions in each location's professional recording studios. Professional music instructors build technique, foster teamwork, and enhance self-esteem through private lessons, band instruction, and public performances. Bach to Rock's Beat Refinery is the largest Serato certified DJ school in the United States and is one of only a handful of schools worldwide to offer the elite training developed by Serato.

Bach to Rock has instructed over 170,000 aspiring musicians since launching in 2007. The brand comprises 59 music schools across 22 states, 50 of which are franchisee-owned.

