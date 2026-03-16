Bachan's® Unleashes Its Biggest Brand Campaign Ever: Look for the Octopus™

SEBASTOPOL, Calif., March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bachan's®, The Original Japanese Barbecue Sauce, today announced the launch of its largest and most ambitious brand campaign to date: Look for the Octopus™. Slated to debut nationwide March 2026, the campaign marks a major milestone for the fast-growing brand, driving national brand awareness and welcoming millions of consumers into the Bachan's family for the very first time.

At the center of the campaign is Octo, the red octopus mascot that has lived on every bottle of Bachan's since the brand's launch in 2019. Many fans have used the octopus to find Bachan’s sauces on crowded store shelves. The campaign leans into that instinct, turning the beloved icon into a character that truly embodies the brand.

Produced in partnership with creative agency Barrett Hofherr, "Look for the Octopus" brings Bachan's iconic red octopus mascot to life with a memorable call to action, humor, and bold storytelling that will help shoppers across the country find its products on shelf.

Running from March 2026, "Look for the Octopus" represents Bachan's biggest paid media investment ever. The fully integrated, full-funnel campaign spans Streaming TV, Paid Social, and Digital Video.

At the heart of the campaign is Octo, Bachan's beloved red octopus mascot. Octo has been a core part of the brand's logo since its launch in 2019. Helpful, joyful, a little mischievous, and just the right amount of sassy, Octo is on a mission to bring people together over incredible food and unforgettable flavor. Because Octo knows that life is better when you're surrounded by people you love, eating food you love.

"'Look for the Octopus' is more than a campaign, it's an open invitation," said Justin Gill, Founder and CEO of Bachan's. "Octo embodies the spirit of Bachan's – fun, friendly, and deeply rooted in family and togetherness. Consumers love our Octo, and we believe that as a part of this campaign, Octo will become iconic in culture like brand mascots that I grew up with, such as the Coolaid Man, Tony the Tiger, etc."

Through bold, playful storytelling and high-reach media, "Look for the Octopus" is designed to make Bachan's instantly recognizable at a national level, reinforce its emotional connection to food and togetherness, and firmly establish Octo as a new, iconic brand character in the condiment aisle and beyond.

The ads can be viewed here and here.

For more information, visit www.bachans.com.

About Bachan's®

Bachan's was founded by Japanese American Justin Gill in 2013, and after six years of perfecting the multi-generational family recipe, the Original Japanese Barbecue Sauce officially launched in 2019. Guided by A Tradition of Bold, Fresh Umami Flavor™, Bachan's takes a minimalistic, transparent approach to crafting authentic sauces inspired by Japanese flavors. All Bachan's sauces are cold-filled and made with the highest quality ingredients, free from preservatives and artificial additives – because Our Ingredients Matter®.

Media Contact:

Angie Mathews

714-768-1140

[email protected]

SOURCE Bachan's