Bache Lynch Goldsmith & Mendoza Ring in New Year with Merger

News provided byBache Lynch Goldsmith & Mendoza
Dec 19, 2024, 08:58 ET
TUCSON, Ariz., Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A New Year brings a new kind of Law Firm. Bache & Lynch and Goldsmith & Mendoza will be merging as of January 1st, 2025, to become Bache Lynch Goldsmith & Mendoza, PLLC.
The firm will continue to practice personal injury law and commercial litigation. Both the website and the firm will be completely bilingual (attorneys and staff) and able to assist clients in Spanish as well as English.
The firm will have offices in Tucson, Oro valley, and Nogales Arizona. The combined experience of all the firm's attorneys is over 150 years.
Consultations are free. Call (520) 293-5300
Tucson location: 1670 E. River Rd, Suite 200, 85718
Oro Valley location: 1846 E. Innovation Park Drive, 85755
Nogales location: 477 W. Crawford, 86521
These lawyers are problems solvers who are on the side of their clients.
Media Contact:
Frances Lynch
520.293.5300
[email protected]
SOURCE Bache Lynch Goldsmith & Mendoza
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?
Newsrooms &
Influencers
Digital Media
Outlets
Journalists
Opted In
Share this article