Bache Lynch Goldsmith & Mendoza Ring in New Year with Merger

TUCSON, Ariz., Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A New Year brings a new kind of Law Firm. Bache & Lynch and Goldsmith & Mendoza will be merging as of January 1st, 2025, to become Bache Lynch Goldsmith & Mendoza, PLLC.

The firm will continue to practice personal injury law and commercial litigation. Both the website and the firm will be completely bilingual (attorneys and staff) and able to assist clients in Spanish as well as English.

Bache Lynch Goldsmith & Mendoza

The firm will have offices in Tucson, Oro valley, and Nogales Arizona. The combined experience of all the firm's attorneys is over 150 years.

Consultations are free. Call (520) 293-5300

Tucson location: 1670 E. River Rd, Suite 200, 85718

Oro Valley location: 1846 E. Innovation Park Drive, 85755

Nogales location: 477 W. Crawford, 86521

www.blgmlaw.com

These lawyers are problems solvers who are on the side of their clients.

Media Contact:

Frances Lynch

520.293.5300

[email protected]

