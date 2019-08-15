"Bachelor" Franchise Star Hannah Godwin To Appear in kensie's "Make Pretty Powerful" Fall Marketing Campaign

The fall campaign launch coincides with the debut of the brand's re-engineered e-commerce platform, www.kensie.com . The site will feature a full range of lifestyle products for the kensie consumer, as well as exclusive content from the "Make Pretty Powerful" campaign.

"'Make Pretty Powerful,'-- it's about being confident in yourself, owning it, being you, loving yourself and your flaws," commented Hannah Godwin on the concept of the campaign. She added, "To me, kensie is a lifestyle, it's for that girl that's busy and on the go, she's a girl on a mission, but she's also chic and classy. I've been a kensie fan for a long time so it's amazing to now be at the forefront of this new campaign."

Joey Gabbay, CEO of Bluestar Alliance, Manager of the kensie brand, stated "We look forward to working with Hannah this season as she shines in our new campaign. We felt that Hannah beautifully embodied the essence of the kensie woman; strong, smart, fashionable and feminine."

kensie clothing is designed to be admired by today's modern woman, as she lives life to the fullest, but with her own unique flair. Bright prints, flirty fabrics and ultra-flattering fits provide her with options for every day, and every occasion. Femininity is fused throughout the brand's DNA, but its runway-inspired looks still pack a punch – just like Hannah.

"She certainly showed that pretty can be powerful after America watched her rebound from heartbreak to find… her happy ever after," Ralph Gindi, COO, stated. "We know that Bachelor Nation will be excited to see all of the ads and videos, and will have the opportunity to meet Hannah in person, at Macy's Herald Square, during her first appearance on behalf of the kensie brand."

Godwin will make the appearance in September at Macy's Herald Square in New York City, as part of the retailer's VIP Week, where she will greet her fans and promote the kensie Fall collection. kensie's collection includes sportswear, denim, outerwear, swimwear, footwear, handbags, watches, jewelry, fragrance, hosiery, eyewear, accessories and kids apparel. The full 2019 kensie collection is available at department stores nationwide, as well as online at www.kensie.com.

For exclusive behind the scenes photos and video please visit www.kensie.com.

About kensie:

Known for its contemporary femininity and softness, kensie was founded out of Vancouver in 1994 and is globally recognized for making international styling and quality accessible for today's every girl. In addition to its e-comm site, the brand's reach extends to major department stores and boutiques across the U.S. and Canada, can be found in the pages of major fashion magazines and on style setters across the globe.

About Bluestar Alliance, LLC

Founded by Joseph Gabbay and Ralph Gindi in 2006, Bluestar owns, manages, and markets a portfolio of consumer brands that span across many tiers of distribution from luxury to mass market. This portfolio consists of major department store retail brands including Brookstone, Tahari, bebe, kensie, Catherine Malandrino, Nanette Lepore, Joan Vass, Michael Bastian, English Laundry and Limited Too.

Each brand is uniquely positioned maintaining the brand heritage and equity, considering new categories and current tiers of distribution. Bluestar's current network of international and domestic partners offers the opportunity to take a niche brand to a visible worldwide lifestyle brand. Since its inception, Bluestar has acquired select brands with current retail sales exceeding $3.0 billion. The company manages a current portfolio of over 300 licensees and a growing branded retail platform of over 100 stores worldwide throughout North America, Europe, Australia, South America, Asia, United Arab Emirates, Middle East, India and Russia.

