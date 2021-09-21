Bachelor's Degree Center Releases National Rankings of Actuarial Science Degree Programs

CHAPEL HILL, N.C., Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bachelor's Degree Center (https://www.bachelorsdegreecenter.org/), a free guide to traditional and online bachelor's degree programs in all disciplines, has released four rankings of the best Bachelor's in Actuarial Science degree programs in the US:

25 Best Bachelor's in Actuarial Science for 2022

(https://www.bachelorsdegreecenter.org/best-undergraduate-actuarial-science-programs/)

15 Best Online Bachelor's in Actuarial Science for 2022

(https://www.bachelorsdegreecenter.org/best-online-actuarial-science-degrees/)

10 Fastest Online Bachelor's in Actuarial Science for 2022

(https://www.bachelorsdegreecenter.org/accelerated-actuarial-science-degrees/)

10 Most Affordable Bachelor's in Actuarial Science for 2022(https://www.bachelorsdegreecenter.org/affordable-actuarial-science-degrees/)

The Top 3 Best Actuarial Science Bachelor's Programs for 2022 are:

University of Illinois - Urbana-Champaign , IL University of Texas at Austin - Austin, TX Binghamton University ( SUNY) - Binghamton , NY

The Top 3 Best Online Actuarial Science Bachelor's Programs for 2022 are:

Texas A&M University - College Station , TX Northwestern University - Evanston, IL Indiana University - Bloomington , IN

A complete list of all institutions ranked is included at the end of this release.

"If you're considering a career in actuarial science, then you're looking at an exciting career path," the editors at Bachelor's Degree Center explain; "Actuaries get to examine a lot of scenarios, and they make good money doing it." According to the editors, "Actuarial science is an important line of work, and not everyone is equipped to do it." Actuarial Science is "for those who like to find patterns and figure out why they exist and how that information can be used to identify specific outcomes." According to the editors, "Students who enjoy this kind of work are able to find jobs in financial and insurance fields where identifying various types of risk is vital to operating a successful business."

Bachelor's Degree Center has been providing advice, resources, and rankings on the best traditional and online bachelor's degree programs since 2014. Completely independent and unbiased, BDC is working to be the ultimate resource for new high school graduates, working adults returning to school, and nontraditional students.

All Institutions in the Bachelor's Degree Center Actuarial Science Degree Rankings (in alphabetical order)

American Public University - Charles Town WV

Appalachian State University - Boone, NC

Arizona State University - Tempe, AZ

Auburn University - Auburn AL

Ball State University - Muncie, IN

Bellarmine University - Louisville, KY

Bellevue University - Bellevue, NE

Bradley University - Peoria, IL

Brigham Young University - Provo, UT

Bryant University - Smithfield, RI

Butler University - Indianapolis, IN

CUNY Brooklyn College - New York, NY

Central Washington University - Ellensburg, WA

Chadron State College - Chadron, NE

Drake University - Des Moines, IA

Eastern New Mexico University - Portales, NM

Grand Canyon University - Phoenix, AZ

Indiana University - Bloomington, IN

Indiana University East - Richmond, IN

Liberty University - Lynchburg, VA

Louisiana State University Alexandria - Alexandria, LA

Maryville University of Saint Louis - Saint Louis, MO

Mercy College - Dobbs Ferry, NY

Michigan State University - East Lansing, MI

Mount Mercy University - Cedar Rapids, IA

New York University - New York, NY

Northwestern University - Evanston, IL

Oakland University - Rochester, MI

Ottawa University - Ottawa, KS

SUNY at Binghamton - Binghamton, NY

Saint John Fisher College - Rochester, NY

Simmons University - Boston, MA

Southern New Hampshire University - Manchester, NH

Temple University - Philadelphia, PA

Texas A&M University - College Station, TX

Texas Christian University - Fort Worth, TX

Texas Tech University - Lubbock, TX

The University of Texas at Austin - Austin, TX

The University of Texas at Dallas - Dallas, TX

The University of Texas at San Antonio - San Antonio, TX

Thomas Edison State University - Trenton, NJ

University of California, Santa Barbara - Santa Barbara, CA

University of Central Florida - Orlando, FL

University of Central Missouri - Warrensburg, MO

University of Cincinnati - Cincinnati, OH

University of Connecticut - Storrs, CT

University of Illinois at Springfield - Springfield, IL

University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign - Urbana-Champaign, IL

University of Louisville - Louisville, MO

University of Massachusetts - Amherst - Amherst, MA

University of Massachusetts - Lowell - Lowell, MA

University of Michigan - Flint - Flint, MI

University of the Pacific - Stockton, CA

Valparaiso University - Valparaiso, IN

Walsh College - Troy, MI

