Bachelor's Degree Center Releases National Rankings of Addiction Counseling Degree Programs

CHAPEL HILL, N.C., July 27, 2021 -- Bachelor's Degree Center, a free guide to traditional and online bachelor's degree programs in all disciplines, has released four rankings of the best Bachelor's in Addiction Counseling degree programs in the US:

25 Best Bachelor's in Addiction Counseling for 2021

( https://www.bachelorsdegreecenter.org/best-addiction-counseling-degrees/ )

15 Best Online Bachelor's in Addiction Counseling for 2021

( https://www.bachelorsdegreecenter.org/best-online-addiction-counseling-degrees/ )

10 Fastest Online Bachelor's in Addiction Counseling for 2021

( https://www.bachelorsdegreecenter.org/accelerated-addiction-counseling-degrees/ )

10 Most Affordable Bachelor's in Addiction Counseling for 2021

( https://www.bachelorsdegreecenter.org/most-affordable-addiction-counseling-degrees/ )

The Top 3 Best Addiction Counseling Bachelor's Programs for 2021 are:

1. Purdue University - West Lafayette, IN

2. Colorado State University - Fort Collins, CO

3. University of Houston - Clear Lake - Houston, TX

The Top 3 Best Online Addiction Counseling Bachelor's Programs for 2021 are:

1. Purdue University Global - West Lafayette, IN

2. CSU Global - Fort Collins, CO

3. University of Texas Rio Grande Valley - Edinburg, TX

A complete list of all institutions ranked is included at the end of this release.

"Those who have a heart of service, experience with addiction, or who are interested in some type of counseling career may have likely asked the question, should I get a degree in substance abuse counseling?" the editors at Bachelor's Degree Center explain. "Beginning the road to becoming a substance abuse counselor will begin by finding accredited addiction counseling programs," according to the editors; "These accredited substance abuse counseling programs can be found at colleges and universities across the country." As the editors explain, "The projections for future jobs in substance abuse counseling are equally as strong as the current job market, if not stronger. Those with a bachelor's degree in addiction counseling can work in the roles of family and court liaison, crisis intervention specialists, addiction counseling therapists, and more."

Bachelor's Degree Center has been providing advice, resources, and rankings on the best traditional and online bachelor's degree programs since 2014.

All Institutions in the Bachelor's Degree Center Addiction Counseling Degree Rankings (in alphabetical order)

Alvernia University - Reading, PA

Aspen University - Denver, CO

Brescia University - Owensboro, KY

CSU Global - Fort Collins, CO

Clarks Summit University - Clarks Summit, PA

Colorado State University - Fort Collins, CO

Crown College - Powell, TN

Curry College - Milton, MA

Drexel University - Philadelphia, PA

Eastern Kentucky University - Richmond, KY

Eastern Washington University - Cheney, WA

Empire State College (SUNY) - Saratoga Springs, NY

Fort Hays State University - Hays, KS

Georgian Court University - Lakewood, NJ

Grand Canyon University - Phoenix, AZ

Indiana Wesleyan University - Marion, IN

Johnson & Wales - Denver - Denver, CO

LeTourneau University - Longview, TX

Liberty University - Lynchburg, VA

Life Pacific University - San Dimas, CA

Metropolitan State University of Denver - Denver, CO

Mid-Atlantic Christian University - Elizabeth City, NC

Midwestern State University (TX) - Wichita Falls, TX

Minnesota State University, Mankato - Mankato, MN

Minot State University - Minot, ND

Northwestern State University of Louisiana - Natchitoches, LA

Ottawa University - Ottawa, KS

Purdue University - West Lafayette, IN

Purdue University Global - West Lafayette, IN

SUNY College at Brockport - Brockport, NY

Southern New Hampshire University - Manchester, NH

Springfield College - Springfield, MA

Texas Tech University - Lubbock, TX

University of Central Arkansas - Conway, AR

University of Cincinnati - Cincinnati, OH

University of Detroit Mercy - Detroit, MI

University of Houston - Clear Lake - Houston, TX

University of Maine at Augusta - Augusta, ME

University of New Mexico - Albuquerque, NM

University of North Dakota - Grand Forks, ND

University of South Dakota - Vermillion, SD

University of St. Francis - Joliet, IL

University of Texas Rio Grande Valley - Edinburg, TX

Walden University - Minneapolis, MN

Washburn University - Topeka, KS

Western New Mexico University - Silver City, NM

