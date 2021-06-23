Bachelor's Degree Center Releases National Rankings of Agriculture and Agribusiness Degree Programs

CHAPEL HILL, N.C., June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bachelor's Degree Center ( https://www.bachelorsdegreecenter.org/ ), a free guide to traditional and online bachelor's degree programs in all disciplines, has released four rankings of the best Bachelor's in Agriculture and Agribusiness degree programs in the US:

25 Best Bachelor's in Agriculture and Agribusiness for 2021

( https://www.bachelorsdegreecenter.org/best-agriculture-degrees/ )

15 Best Online Bachelor's in Agriculture and Agribusiness for 2021

( https://www.bachelorsdegreecenter.org/best-online-agriculture-degrees/ )

10 Fastest Online Bachelor's in Agriculture and Agribusiness for 2021

( https://www.bachelorsdegreecenter.org/accelerated-online-agriculture-degrees/ )

10 Most Affordable Bachelor's in Agriculture and Agribusiness for 2021

( https://www.bachelorsdegreecenter.org/most-affordable-agriculture-degrees/ )

The Top 3 Best Agriculture and Agribusiness Bachelor's Programs for 2021 are:

1. University of Illinois - Urbana-Champaign, IL

2. Virginia Tech - Blacksburg, VA

3. Texas A&M University - College Station, TX

The Top 3 Best Online Agriculture and Agribusiness Bachelor's Programs for 2021 are:

1. Texas Tech University - Lubbock, TX

2. University of Massachusetts Amherst - Amherst, MA

3. University of Arkansas - Fayetteville, AR

A complete list of all institutions ranked is included at the end of this release.

"Once the idea of getting a degree in agriculture would have gotten you laughed out of the tractor supply store," the editors at Bachelor's Degree Center explain, "but farming is a lot more sophisticated than it was 50 years ago." A degree in agriculture can offer graduates a wealth of opportunities beyond farming, from food science to biochemistry. As the editors explain, "Agriculture is the science of helping plants and animals grow and stay healthy. Agriculture is often related to farming, but it involves a lot more than farming. Agribusiness could also be seen as the entire business of farming – from planting to harvesting to distribution." Students may choose on-campus or online options, but students should be careful to choose accredited programs if they want their degree to take them into a successful career.

Bachelor's Degree Center has been providing advice, resources, and rankings on the best traditional and online bachelor's degree programs since 2014. Completely independent and unbiased, BDC is working to be the ultimate resource for new high school graduates, working adults returning to school, and nontraditional students.

All Institutions in the Bachelor's Degree Center Agriculture and Agribusiness Degree Rankings (in alphabetical order)

Adams State University - Alamosa, CO

Arkansas Tech University - Russellville, AR

Atlantic International University - Honolulu, HI

Auburn University - Auburn, AL

California Polytechnic State University - San Luis Obispo, CA

Clemson University - Clemson, SC

Colorado State University - Fort Collins, CO

Cornell University - Ithaca, NY

Fort Hays State University - Hays, KS

Greenville University - Greenville, IL

Illinois College - Jacksonville, IL

Iowa State University - Ames, IA

Kansas State University - Manhattan, KS

Louisiana State University - Baton Rouge, LA

Michigan State University - East Lansing, MI

Mississippi State University - Starkville, MS

Murray State University - Murray, KY

North Carolina A&T University - Greensboro, NC

North Carolina State University - Raleigh, NC

North Dakota State University - Fargo, ND

The Ohio State University - Columbus, OH

Oklahoma State University - Stillwater, OK

Oregon State University - Corvallis, OR

Pennsylvania State University - State College, PA

Purdue University - West Lafayette, IN

Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey - New Brunswick, NJ

SUNY Canton - Canton, NY

Texas A&M University - Commerce - Commerce, TX

Texas A&M University - College Station, TX

Texas Tech University - Lubbock, TX

Unity College - Unity, ME

University of Arizona - Phoenix, AZ

University of Arkansas - Fayetteville, AR

University of California, Davis - Davis, CA

University of Florida - Gainesville, FL

University of Georgia - Athens, GA

University of Illinois - Urbana-Champaign, IL

University of Kentucky - Lexington, KY

University of Maryland - College Park, MD

University of Massachusetts - Amherst, MA

University of Minnesota Crookston - Crookston, MN

University of Minnesota-Twin Cities - Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN

University of Missouri - Columbia, MO

University of Mount Olive - Mount Olive, NC

University of Nebraska - Lincoln, NE

University of New England - Biddeford, ME

University of Northwestern Ohio - Lima, OH

University of Tennessee at Martin - Martin, TN

University of Vermont - Burlington, VT

University of Wisconsin - Madison, WI

Virginia Tech - Blacksburg, VA

Washington State University - Pullman, WA

Ava Ellis

Media Manager, Bachelor's Degree Center

[email protected]

https://www.bachelorsdegreecenter.org/

864-502-2906

SOURCE Bachelor's Degree Center

Related Links

https://www.bachelorsdegreecenter.org/

