Bachelor's Degree Center Releases National Rankings of Biology Degree Programs

CHAPEL HILL, N.C., Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bachelor's Degree Center ( https://www.bachelorsdegreecenter.org/ ), a free guide to traditional and online bachelor's degree programs in all disciplines, has released four rankings of the best bachelor's in biology degree programs in the US:

25 Best Bachelor's in Biology for 2021

15 Best Online Bachelor's in Biology for 2021

10 Fastest Online Bachelor's in Biology for 2021

10 Most Affordable Bachelor's in Biology for 2021

The Top 3 Best Biology Bachelor's Programs for 2021 are: 1) Yale University; 2) Duke University; 3) Vanderbilt University. The Top 3 Online Biology Programs for 2021 are: 1) University of Florida; 2) Washington State University; 3) Texas Tech University.

A complete list of all institutions ranked is included at the end of this release.

"Getting a degree in biology will give you an understanding of how to examine living organisms," the editors of Bachelor's Degree Hub write; "You will be presented will many career opportunities in fields such as genetic engineering, zoology, medicine, and agriculture. A biology degree can open doors in areas of specialization in laboratory research, pharmaceuticals, academics, and more." As the editors explain, "Biology is one of the most flexible bachelor's degrees, giving graduates a path to everything from medicine to pharmaceuticals to criminal justice." And expertise in biology makes graduates valuable in all of those domains, especially in the pandemic age. For instance, "A person can become a pharmaceutical sales rep, which can also earn a person a lucrative. With this particular career, a degree in biology salary can range anywhere from $73,000 per year to over $100,000." "The degree in biology salary can also be higher in certain states and even certain cities," the editors remind readers.

Bachelor's Degree Center editors rank both online and on-campus programs, providing a broad view of the field. With a traditional, on-campus program, students can find internships, networking opportunities, and other advantages. On the other hand, BDC editors counsel, "An online biology bachelor's degree can also be a way to further a person's education without having to attend classes in-person. Being able to earn a biology bachelor's degree online can also be ideal if the student has family obligations." Every student has to make decisions for themselves, and Bachelor's Degree Center's rankings of the best biology degrees are designed to give prospective students the most diverse set of options possible.

Bachelor's Degree Center has been providing advice, resources, and rankings on the best traditional and online bachelor's degree programs since 2014. Completely independent and unbiased, BDC is working to be the ultimate resource for new high school graduates, working adults returning to school, and nontraditional students.

