Bachelor's Degree Center Releases National Rankings of Business Administration Degree Programs

CHAPEL HILL, N.C., Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bachelor's Degree Center (https://www.bachelorsdegreecenter.org/), a free guide to traditional and online bachelor's degree programs in all disciplines, has released four rankings of the best Bachelor's in Engineering Management degree programs in the US:

25 Best Bachelor's in Business Administration for 2022

(https://www.bachelorsdegreecenter.org/best-business-administration-degrees/)

15 Best Online Bachelor's in Business Administration for 2022

(https://www.bachelorsdegreecenter.org/best-business-administration-online-degree/)

10 Fastest Online Bachelor's in Business Administration for 2022

(https://www.bachelorsdegreecenter.org/accelerated-business-management-programs/)

10 Most Affordable Bachelor's in Business Administration for 2022

(https://www.bachelorsdegreecenter.org/affordable-business-administration-degrees/)

The Top 3 Best Business Administration Bachelor's Programs for 2022 are:

Georgia Institute of Technology , Scheller College of Business - Atlanta, GA University of Pennsylvania , The Wharton School - Philadelphia, PA Georgetown University , McDonough School of Business - Washington, DC

The Top 3 Best Online Business Administration Bachelor's Programs for 2022 are:

University of Florida - Gainesville, FL Rutgers University - New Brunswick, NJ Northeastern University - Boston, MA

"Whether you own a business or work in an office setting, it's beneficial to have the skills you need to effectively manage the day-to-day operations that keep things moving smoothly," the editors at Bachelor's Degree Center explain; "Those who choose to work in business administration enjoy above-average growth when compared to other careers." While many students prefer on-campus programs, enrolling in an online Bachelor's in Business degree program offers the flexibility that most people need to earn and work at the same time."

Bachelor's Degree Center has been providing advice, resources, and rankings on the best traditional and online bachelor's degree programs since 2014. Completely independent and unbiased, BDC is working to be the ultimate resource for new high school graduates, working adults returning to school, and nontraditional students.

All Institutions in the Bachelor's Degree Center Business Administration Degree Rankings (in alphabetical order)

Arizona State University - Tempe, AZ

Auburn University - Auburn, AL

Babson College - Babson Park, MA

Baruch College (CUNY) - New York, NY

Bellevue University - Bellevue, NE

Boston College - Boston, MA

Boston University - Boston, MA

College of William and Mary - Williamsburg, VA

Columbia Southern University - Orange Beach, AL

Cornell University - Ithaca, NY

Eastern Kentucky University - Richmond, KY

Florida International University - Miami, FL

Georgetown University - Washington, DC

Georgia Institute of Technology - Atlanta, GA

Indiana University - Bloomington, IN

Kansas State University - Manhattan, KS

McKendree University - Lebanon, IL

Mercy College - Dobbs Ferry, NY

Michigan State University - East Lansing, MI

Missouri Baptist University - St. Louis, MO

Northeastern University - Boston, MA

Ohio State University - Columbus, OH

Oklahoma State University - Stillwater, OK

Penn State World Campus - State College, PA

Pennsylvania State University - State College, PA

Purdue University - West Lafayette, IN

Rutgers University - New Brunswick, NJ

Southern Illinois University - Carbondale, IL

Temple University - Philadelphia, PA

Texas A&M University - College Station, TX

University of Arkansas - Fayetteville, AR

University of California, Berkeley - Berkeley, CA

University of Colorado Colorado Springs - Colorado Springs, CO

University of Connecticut - Storrs, CT

University of Florida - Gainesville, FL

University of Georgia - Atlanta, GA

University of Illinois at Chicago - Chicago, IL

University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign - Urbana-Champaign, IL

University of Iowa - Iowa City, IA

University of Maryland - College Park, MD

University of Maryland Global Campus - Largo, MD

University of Massachusetts - Amherst - Amherst, MA

University of Massachusetts - Lowell - Lowell, MA

University of Michigan - Ann Arbor, MI

University of Minnesota - Minneapolis-Saint Paul, MN

University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill - Chapel Hill, NC

University of Notre Dame - Notre Dame, IN

University of Oregon - Eugene, OR

University of Pennsylvania - Philadelphia, PA

University of Southern California - Los Angeles, CA

University of Texas at Austin - Austin, TX

University of Virginia - Charlottesville, VA

University of Washington - Seattle, WA

University of Wisconsin - Madison, WI

University of Wyoming - Laramie, WY

Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University - Blacksburg, VA

Wake Forest University - Winston-Salem, NC

Washington State University - Pullman, WA

Washington University in St. Louis - St. Louis, MO

