Bachelor's Degree Center Releases National Rankings of Counseling Degree Programs

CHAPEL HILL, N.C., Nov. 30, 2020 -- Bachelor's Degree Center ( https://www.bachelorsdegreecenter.org/ ), a free guide to traditional and online bachelor's degree programs in all disciplines, has released four rankings of the best bachelor's in counseling degree programs in the US:

25 Best Bachelor's in Counseling for 2021

15 Best Online Bachelor's in Counseling for 2021

10 Fastest Online Bachelor's in Counseling for 2021

10 Most Affordable Bachelor's in Counseling for 2021

The Top 3 Best Counseling Bachelor's Programs for 2021 are: 1) University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill; 2) Oregon Institute of Technology; 3) University of North Dakota. The Top 3 Online Counseling Bachelor's Programs for 2021 are: 1) Washington State University; 2) University of Wyoming; 3) Drexel University.

A complete list of all institutions ranked is included at the end of this release.

"If you are the type of person who takes satisfaction from helping others, who has an aptitude for dealing with people on a deeply interpersonal level, and who finds the human mind and the human condition endlessly fascinating," the editors of Bachelor's Degree Hub begin, "then there is little doubt that earning a degree in counseling is right for you." A degree in counseling can open up career opportunities in a variety of settings: "Mental health counselors will be more in demand; specialty areas of substance abuse, marriage and family counseling, and behavioral disorders have a strong outlook for job growth, especially in rural and underserved communities." A bachelor's in counseling can be the beginning of a rewarding career, BDC editors explain. After all, "The fact is that mental health careers are always in high demand from entry-level orderlies to highly trained and knowledgeable doctors of psychology."

By ranking both traditional and online programs, Bachelor's Degree Center editors intend to help students of all kinds. As the editors explain, "By seeking a bachelor's in counseling, you will begin your career in the psychological field at a point that is an excellent middle ground between the entry-level positions and the high-level positions of therapists and doctors." While the networking opportunities in an on-campus political science program can make all the difference in finding a position after graduation, for many students "A counseling degree online education can be an affordable alternative to attending classes on campus. An online program prepares job seekers and career enthusiasts with independent and individual counseling opportunities once they graduate." Above all, Bachelor's Degree Center's rankings of the best counseling degrees are here to point students in the direction that is right for their needs.

Bachelor's Degree Center has been providing advice, resources, and rankings on the best traditional and online bachelor's degree programs since 2014. Completely independent and unbiased, BDC is working to be the ultimate resource for new high school graduates, working adults returning to school, and nontraditional students.

