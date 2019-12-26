Bachelor's Degree Center Releases National Rankings of Criminal Justice and Criminology Degree Programs
Dec 26, 2019, 08:32 ET
CHAPEL HILL, N.C., Dec. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bachelor's Degree Center (https://www.bachelorsdegreecenter.org/), a free guide to traditional and online bachelor's degree programs in all disciplines, has released four 2020 rankings of the best Criminal Justice and Criminology bachelor's degree programs in the US:
25 Best Bachelor's in Criminal Justice and Criminology Degree Programs for 2020 (https://www.bachelorsdegreecenter.org/best-criminal-justice-degrees/)
15 Best Online Criminal Justice and Criminology Bachelor's Degree Programs for 2020
(https://www.bachelorsdegreecenter.org/best-online-criminal-justice-degrees/)
10 Fastest Online Criminal Justice and Criminology Bachelor's Degree Programs for 2020
(https://www.bachelorsdegreecenter.org/accelerated-criminal-justice-degree-online/)
10 Most Affordable Online Criminal Justice and Criminology Bachelor's Degree Programs for 2020
(https://www.bachelorsdegreecenter.org/affordable-criminal-justice-degree-online/)
The Top 3 Best Criminal Justice and Criminology Bachelor's Programs for 2020 are: 1) Virginia Tech; 2) University of Illinois; 3) Texas A&M University. The Top 3 Online Criminal Justice and Criminology Bachelor's Programs for 2020 are: 1) Penn State World Campus; 2) Syracuse University; 3) Oklahoma State University.
A complete list of all institutions ranked is included at the end of this release.
As BDC editors explain, "For students who want to work in the justice system – whether as law enforcement officers, administrators, or even attorneys – a bachelor's in criminal justice is the place to start." For working professionals in the field, getting a bachelor's in criminal justice may be key to advancement: it "opens opportunities within the criminal justice field, including work in police departments, parole, and the court system" and "offers a stable career that focuses on helping others in your local and state communities." For others, "those who want to work in the fields as investigators, detectives, forensics experts, and criminal psychologists, a bachelor's in criminology is the right move." For most students starting out, "a traditional, on-campus bachelor's, offering mentorship, networking, and connections to employment, is a good choice for those at the beginning of their career."
However, many criminal justice professionals start out with just an associate's degree or certification, and they don't want to leave their job to go back to school. As BDC editors explain, "online opportunities offer the active, exciting, and hands-on experiences that may first begin during training but continue will also as part of a long-term career." However, students need to choose wisely: "The best criminal justice schools should be accredited, with a good reputation. The best colleges should also offer job market networking, with statistical details about the hire rate after completing the program."
Bachelor's Degree Center has been providing advice, resources, and rankings on the best traditional and online bachelor's degree programs since 2014. Completely independent and unbiased, BDC is working to be the ultimate resource for new high school graduates, working adults returning to school, and nontraditional students.
All Institutions in the Bachelor's Degree Center Criminal Justice and Criminology Degree Rankings (in alphabetical order)
American University
Arizona State University
Ball State University
Bellevue University
California State University, Long Beach
California State University, Chico
Columbia College (MO)
CSU Global Campus
DeSales University
Drexel University Online
Fayetteville State University
Florida State University
George Mason University
Indiana Tech
Indiana University Bloomington
Indiana Wesleyan University
Kentucky State University
King University (TN)
Louisiana State Alexandria
Michigan State University
Missouri Southern State University
Monroe College
North Dakota State University
Northeastern University
Northern Kentucky University
Norwich University
Penn State World Campus
Pennsylvania State University
Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey
San Diego State University
Southern New Hampshire University
Temple University
Troy University
UMass Lowell
University at Albany SUNY
University of California, Irvine
University of Central Florida
University of Delaware
University of Florida
University of Illinois at Chicago
University of Iowa
University of Louisiana at Monroe
University of Maryland-College Park
University of Nebraska at Kearney
University of Nebraska at Omaha
University of Oklahoma
University of Pennsylvania
University of South Carolina
University of South Florida
University of Texas at Dallas
University of West Georgia
University of Wisconsin Platteville
Washington State University
Washington State University Global Campus
West Virginia University
Youngstown State University
Contact:
Ava Ellis
Media Manager, Bachelor's Degree Center
231274@email4pr.com
https://www.bachelorsdegreecenter.org/
864-502-2906
SOURCE Bachelor’s Degree Center
Share this article