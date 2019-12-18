Bachelor's Degree Center Releases National Rankings of Cybersecurity Degree Programs
Dec 18, 2019, 08:43 ET
CHAPEL HILL, N.C., Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bachelor's Degree Center (https://www.bachelorsdegreecenter.org/), a free guide to traditional and online bachelor's degree programs in all disciplines, has released four 2020 rankings of the best Cybersecurity bachelor's degree programs in the US:
25 Best Bachelor's in Cybersecurity Degree Programs for 2020 (https://www.bachelorsdegreecenter.org/best-cybersecurity-degrees/)
15 Best Online Cybersecurity Bachelor's Degree Programs for 2020
(https://www.bachelorsdegreecenter.org/best-online-cybersecurity-degrees/)
10 Fastest Online Cybersecurity Bachelor's Degree Programs for 2020
(https://www.bachelorsdegreecenter.org/accelerated-cybersecurity-degree-online/)
10 Most Affordable Online Cybersecurity Bachelor's Degree Programs for 2020
(https://www.bachelorsdegreecenter.org/cheapest-online-cybersecurity-degree/)
The Top 3 Best Cybersecurity Bachelor's Programs for 2020 are: 1) Virginia Tech; 2) University of Illinois; 3) Texas A&M University. The Top 3 Online Cybersecurity Bachelor's Programs for 2020 are: 1) Penn State World Campus; 2) Syracuse University; 3) Oklahoma State University.
A complete list of all institutions ranked is included at the end of this release.
As BDC editors explain, "For those who are interested in computer science, cybersecurity could be a rewarding career not only for today, but especially for the future." For working professionals in the field, getting a bachelor's in cybersecurity may be key to advancement: "For a long time, there has been a place in the field for self-taught individuals, but as the market gets more competitive, that is changing." Today, "information security analysts must complete a minimum of a bachelor's degree to work in this field." While many prospective cybersecurity students may be looking to online programs - it's natural, after all, to study cybersecurity online - "as a traditional college student, the combination of mentorship, networking, and top-of-the-line equipment you get in an on-campus program can't be beat."
However, many cybersecurity professionals start out with just an associate's degree or certification, and they don't want to leave their job to go back to school. As BDC editors explain, "Working adults looking for an online cybersecurity degree are looking for a program that will pay off in the short term and long term." However, the editors warn prospective students against poor choices: "some not-so-credible options exist. These programs don't have cybersecurity accreditation or possibly any accreditation." One sure thing is that "The National Cybersecurity Center of Excellence also works with academic institutions to determine the schools that provide high-quality cybersecurity programs." Whether they are new high school graduates just starting their cybersecurity career path, or working adults planning the next leap forward in their career, Bachelor's Degree Center's rankings of the best cybersecurity bachelor's degree programs are designed to show them the way to a rewarding career and a degree that will return their investment.
Bachelor's Degree Center has been providing advice, resources, and rankings on the best traditional and online bachelor's degree programs since 2014. Completely independent and unbiased, BDC is working to be the ultimate resource for new high school graduates, working adults returning to school, and nontraditional students.
All Institutions in the Bachelor's Degree Center Cybersecurity Degree Rankings (in alphabetical order)
Arizona State University
Bellevue University
Cedarville University
Dakota State University
DePaul University
Drexel University
Franklin University
George Mason University
George Washington University
Grand Canyon University
Grantham University
Iowa State University
Lewis University
Liberty University
Maryville University
Mercy College
Misericordia University
Mississippi State University
Northeastern University
Norwich University
Oklahoma State University
Old Dominion University
Oregon Tech
Peirce College
Penn State World Campus
Purdue University
Purdue University Global
Regis University
Robert Morris University
Rochester Institute of Technology
Southern Illinois University Carbondale
Southern New Hampshire University
Syracuse University
Texas A&M University
Thomas Edison State University
Towson University
University of Arizona
University of California Davis
University of Illinois at Springfield
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
University of Maryland
University of Maryland University College
University of Nebraska at Omaha
University of New Haven
University of Pittsburgh
University of Texas at El Paso
University of Texas at San Antonio
Virginia Tech
Western Governor's University
Wilmington University
