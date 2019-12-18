Bachelor's Degree Center Releases National Rankings of Cybersecurity Degree Programs

CHAPEL HILL, N.C., Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bachelor's Degree Center ( https://www.bachelorsdegreecenter.org/ ), a free guide to traditional and online bachelor's degree programs in all disciplines, has released four 2020 rankings of the best Cybersecurity bachelor's degree programs in the US:

25 Best Bachelor's in Cybersecurity Degree Programs for 2020 ( https://www.bachelorsdegreecenter.org/best-cybersecurity-degrees/ )

15 Best Online Cybersecurity Bachelor's Degree Programs for 2020

( https://www.bachelorsdegreecenter.org/best-online-cybersecurity-degrees/ )

10 Fastest Online Cybersecurity Bachelor's Degree Programs for 2020

( https://www.bachelorsdegreecenter.org/accelerated-cybersecurity-degree-online/ )

10 Most Affordable Online Cybersecurity Bachelor's Degree Programs for 2020

( https://www.bachelorsdegreecenter.org/cheapest-online-cybersecurity-degree/ )

The Top 3 Best Cybersecurity Bachelor's Programs for 2020 are: 1) Virginia Tech; 2) University of Illinois; 3) Texas A&M University. The Top 3 Online Cybersecurity Bachelor's Programs for 2020 are: 1) Penn State World Campus; 2) Syracuse University; 3) Oklahoma State University.

A complete list of all institutions ranked is included at the end of this release.

As BDC editors explain, "For those who are interested in computer science, cybersecurity could be a rewarding career not only for today, but especially for the future." For working professionals in the field, getting a bachelor's in cybersecurity may be key to advancement: "For a long time, there has been a place in the field for self-taught individuals, but as the market gets more competitive, that is changing." Today, "information security analysts must complete a minimum of a bachelor's degree to work in this field." While many prospective cybersecurity students may be looking to online programs - it's natural, after all, to study cybersecurity online - "as a traditional college student, the combination of mentorship, networking, and top-of-the-line equipment you get in an on-campus program can't be beat."

However, many cybersecurity professionals start out with just an associate's degree or certification, and they don't want to leave their job to go back to school. As BDC editors explain, "Working adults looking for an online cybersecurity degree are looking for a program that will pay off in the short term and long term." However, the editors warn prospective students against poor choices: "some not-so-credible options exist. These programs don't have cybersecurity accreditation or possibly any accreditation." One sure thing is that "The National Cybersecurity Center of Excellence also works with academic institutions to determine the schools that provide high-quality cybersecurity programs." Whether they are new high school graduates just starting their cybersecurity career path, or working adults planning the next leap forward in their career, Bachelor's Degree Center's rankings of the best cybersecurity bachelor's degree programs are designed to show them the way to a rewarding career and a degree that will return their investment.

Bachelor's Degree Center has been providing advice, resources, and rankings on the best traditional and online bachelor's degree programs since 2014. Completely independent and unbiased, BDC is working to be the ultimate resource for new high school graduates, working adults returning to school, and nontraditional students.

All Institutions in the Bachelor's Degree Center Cybersecurity Degree Rankings (in alphabetical order)

Arizona State University

Bellevue University

Cedarville University

Dakota State University

DePaul University

Drexel University

Franklin University

George Mason University

George Washington University

Grand Canyon University

Grantham University

Iowa State University

Lewis University

Liberty University

Maryville University

Mercy College

Misericordia University

Mississippi State University

Northeastern University

Norwich University

Oklahoma State University

Old Dominion University

Oregon Tech

Peirce College

Penn State World Campus

Purdue University

Purdue University Global

Regis University

Robert Morris University

Rochester Institute of Technology

Southern Illinois University Carbondale

Southern New Hampshire University

Syracuse University

Texas A&M University

Thomas Edison State University

Towson University

University of Arizona

University of California Davis

University of Illinois at Springfield

University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

University of Maryland

University of Maryland University College

University of Nebraska at Omaha

University of New Haven

University of Pittsburgh

University of Texas at El Paso

University of Texas at San Antonio

Virginia Tech

Western Governor's University

Wilmington University

Ava Ellis

Media Manager, Bachelor's Degree Center

231273@email4pr.com

https://www.bachelorsdegreecenter.org/

864-502-2906

SOURCE Bachelor's Degree Center