Bachelor's Degree Center Releases National Rankings of Digital Communications Programs

CHAPEL HILL, N.C., April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bachelor's Degree Center ( https://www.bachelorsdegreecenter.org/ ), a free guide to traditional and online bachelor's degree programs in all disciplines, has released two rankings of the best Digital Communications degree programs in the US:

25 Best Bachelor's in Digital Communications for 2021

15 Best Online Bachelor's in Digital Communications for 2021

25 Best Digital Communications Certificates for 2021

The Top 3 Best Digital Communications Bachelor's Programs for 2021 are:

1. University of Maryland - College Park, MD

2. Washington University in St. Louis - St Louis, MO

3. University of South Florida - Tampa, FL

The Top 3 Best Online Digital Communications Bachelor's Programs for 2021 are:

1. Purdue University Global - West Lafayette, IN

2. Northeastern University - Boston, MA

3. Bellevue University - Bellevue, NE

The Top 3 Digital Communications Certificates for 2021 are:

1. University of California, Berkeley - Berkeley, CA

2. University of Wisconsin - Madison, WI

3. Michigan State University - East Lansing, MI

A complete list of all institutions ranked is included at the end of this release.

Digital communications has overtaken traditional forms of journalism, marketing, and other communications, so much so that, as the editors of Bachelor's Degree Center explain, "Bachelor's in Digital Communications degree will allow you to work in the entertainment industry, marketing, journalism, and the digital development of websites and other forms of graphic design." Disciplines and occupations that were once separate have combined. Professionals can "work as a part of a reputable, professional design team," or if they want "have the option of going out on your own and starting your own digital communications company."

All Institutions in the Bachelor's Degree Center Digital Communications Rankings (in alphabetical order):

Agnes Scott College - Decatur, GA

Arizona State University - Tempe, AZ

Arkansas State University - Jonesboro, AR

Azusa Pacific University - Azusa, CA

Bellevue University - Bellevue, NE

Briar Cliff University - Sioux City, IA

Cabrini University - Radnor, PA

California State University, Fullerton - Fullerton, CA

DePaul University - Chicago, IL

Emerson College - Boston, MA

Florida International University - Miami, FL

Franklin University - Columbus, OH

Full Sail University - Winter Park, FL

George Washington University - Washington, DC

Grand Canyon University - Phoenix, AZ

Gwynedd Mercy University - Gwynedd Valley, PA

Humboldt State University - Arcata, CA

Kennesaw State University - Kennesaw, GA

Lebanon Valley College - Annville, PA

Loyola University Chicago - Chicago, IL

Marshall University - Huntington, WV

Meredith College - Raleigh, NC

Michigan State University - East Lansing, MI

New York University - New York, NY

Neumann University - Aston Township, PA

New Mexico State University - Las Cruces, NM

Northeastern University - Boston, MA

Northern Arizona University - Flagstaff, AZ

Northern Vermont University - Lyndon, VT

Old Dominion University - Norfolk, VA

Olympic College - Bremerton, WA

Oral Roberts University - Tulsa, OK

Oregon State University - Corvallis, OR

Penn State World Campus - University Park, PA

Purdue University Global - West Lafayette, IN

Regent University - Virginia Beach, VA

Sacred Heart University - Fairfield, CT

Saint Leo University - St Leo, FL

Simmons University - Boston, MA

Southern New Hampshire University - Manchester, NH

Texas State University - San Marcos, TX

Texas Tech University - Lubbock, TX

University at Buffalo - Buffalo, NY

University of Baltimore - Baltimore, MD

University of California, Berkeley - Berkeley, CA

University of Houston - Houston, TX

University of Maryland - College Park, MD

University of North Dakota - Grand Forks, ND

University of North Texas - Denton, TX

University of North Texas Dallas - Dallas, TX

University of Pittsburgh - Pittsburgh, PA

University of South Carolina Aiken - Aiken, SC

University of South Florida - Tampa, FL

University of Texas at San Antonio - San Antonio, TX

University of Wisconsin - Madison, WI

Villanova University - Villanova, PA

Washington University in St. Louis - St. Louis, MO

West Virginia University - Parkersburg - Parkersburg, WV

Western Carolina University - Cullowhee, NC

Wilmington University - Wilmington, DE

