Bachelor's Degree Center Releases National Rankings of Electrical Engineering Degree Programs

CHAPEL HILL, N.C., June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bachelor's Degree Center ( https://www.bachelorsdegreecenter.org/ ), a free guide to traditional and online bachelor's degree programs in all disciplines, has released four rankings of the best Bachelor's in Electrical Engineering degree programs in the US:

25 Best Bachelor's in Electrical Engineering for 2021

( https://www.bachelorsdegreecenter.org/best-electrical-engineering-degrees/ )

15 Best Online Bachelor's in Electrical Engineering for 2021

( https://www.bachelorsdegreecenter.org/best-online-electrical-engineering-degrees/ )

10 Fastest Online Bachelor's in Electrical Engineering for 2021

( https://www.bachelorsdegreecenter.org/accelerated-electrical-engineering-degrees/ )

10 Most Affordable Bachelor's in Electrical Engineering for 2021

( https://www.bachelorsdegreecenter.org/most-affordable-electrical-engineering-degrees/ )

The Top 3 Best Electrical Engineering Bachelor's Programs for 2021 are:

1. Georgia Tech - Atlanta, GA

2. Princeton University - Princeton, NJ

3. Duke University - Durham, NC

The Top 3 Best Online Electrical Engineering Bachelor's Programs for 2021 are:

1. Johns Hopkins University - Baltimore, MD

2. Stony Brook University - Stony Brook, NY

3. Arizona State University - Tempe, AZ

A complete list of all institutions ranked is included at the end of this release.

"Electrical engineering is the foundation for just about all modern technology," the editors at Bachelor's Degree Center explain, "and a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering is the foundation of one of the most in-demand careers out there." Electrical engineering can take graduates in a wide variety of directions, from digital technology to construction and manufacturing. As the editors explain, "There is no such thing as too much education when it comes to the field of electrical engineering. Someone who graduates with a bachelor's of engineering is someone who's starting out on a highly satisfying and well-compensated career."

Bachelor's Degree Center has been providing advice, resources, and rankings on the best traditional and online bachelor's degree programs since 2014. Completely independent and unbiased, BDC is working to be the ultimate resource for new high school graduates, working adults returning to school, and nontraditional students.

All Institutions in the Bachelor's Degree Center Electrical Engineering Degree Rankings (in alphabetical order)

American Public University - Charles Town, WV

Arizona State University - Tempe, AZ

Brigham Young University - Provo, UT

California Institute of Technology - Pasadena, CA

Carnegie Mellon University - Pittsburgh, PA

Clemson University - Clemson, SC

Colorado School of Mines - Golden, CO

Duke University - Durham, NC

Eastern New Mexico University - Portales, NM

Excelsior College - Albany, NY

Florida International University - Miami, FL

Georgia Tech - Atlanta, GA

Grantham University - Lenexa, KS

Indiana State University - Terre Haute, IN

Iowa State University - Ames, IA

Johns Hopkins University - Baltimore, MD

Lamar University - Beaumont, TX

Lehigh University - Bethlehem, PA

Missouri University of Science & Technology - Rolla, MO

Michigan Technological University - Houghton, MI

National University - La Jolla, CA

North Carolina State University - Raleigh, NC

The Ohio State University - Columbus, OH

Old Dominion University - Norfolk, VA

Princeton University - Princeton, NJ

Purdue University - West Lafayette, IN

Rutgers University - New Brunswick, NJ

SUNY Canton - Canton, NY

Siena Heights University - Adrian, MI

Southern Illinois University Carbondale - Carbondale, IL

Stony Brook University - Stony Brook, NY

Texas A&M University - College Station, TX

Thomas Edison State University - Trenton, NJ

UCLA - Los Angeles, CA

University of Arizona - Phoenix, AZ

University of California, Berkeley - Berkeley, CA

University of California, Davis - Davis, CA

University of California, Irvine - Irvine, CA

University of California, San Diego - San Diego, CA

University of Delaware - Newark, DE

University of Florida - Gainesville, fl

University of Illinois - Urbana-Champaign, IL

University of Maryland - College Park, MD

University of Massachusetts Lowell - Lowell, MA

University of Michigan - Ann Arbor, MI

University of Minnesota - Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN

University of North Carolina at Charlotte - Charlotte, NC

University of North Dakota - Grand Forks, ND

University of Pennsylvania - Philadelphia, PA

University of Southern Maine - Portland, ME

University of Texas at Austin - Austin, TX

University of Utah - Salt Lake City, UT

University of Virginia - Charlottesville, VA

University of Washington - Seattle, WA

Virginia Tech - Blacksburg, VA

