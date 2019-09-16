Bachelor's Degree Center Releases National Rankings of Engineering Degree Programs

CHAPEL HILL, N.C., Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bachelor's Degree Center ( https://www.bachelorsdegreecenter.org/ ), a free guide to traditional and online bachelor's degree programs in all disciplines, has released four 2019 rankings of the best Engineering bachelor's degree programs in the US:

25 Best Bachelor's in Engineering Degree Programs for 2019 ( https://www.bachelorsdegreecenter.org/best-undergraduate-engineering-schools/ )

15 Best Online Engineering Bachelor's Degree Programs for 2019

( https://www.bachelorsdegreecenter.org/online-engineering-bachelors/ )

10 Fastest Online Engineering Bachelor's Degree Programs for 2019

( https://www.bachelorsdegreecenter.org/accelerated-engineering-degree-online/ )

10 Most Affordable Online Engineering Bachelor's Degree Programs for 2019

( https://www.bachelorsdegreecenter.org/most-affordable-engineering-schools/ )

The Top 3 Best Engineering Bachelor's Programs for 2019 are: 1) Massachusetts Institute of Technology; 2) Stanford University; 3) Duke University. The Top 3 Online Engineering Bachelor's Programs for 2019 are: 1) Johns Hopkins University; 2) Stony Brook University; 3) Arizona State University.

A complete list of all institutions ranked is included at the end of this release.

As BDC editors explain, "For those who want a career that will continue to promote and move up, engineering offers that ability with experience, certification, and higher degrees." For working adults, getting a bachelor's in engineering may be key to moving up: "Adults who have been working for some time in fields like technology, construction, and similar areas with just a high school diploma or associate's degree may find that their career potential is stunted." For traditional-aged students, "traditional, on-campus program is generally considered the best choice, due to the mentorship and networking opportunities – not to mention access to state of the art equipment and labs." Whatever the case, professionals with an engineering background have a wide-open field of opportunity due to the highly adaptable skills that come with engineering: "these skills include logistics, problem-solving, logical thinking, and proficient in working with numbers and are essential for successful engineers across the globe."

While there are many on-campus undergraduate engineering programs, online programs are less common, but critical. As BDC editors explain, "For many working adults, an online engineering degree is the logical next step in their career": "An online bachelor's degree in engineering or engineering technology helps them move into higher positions and earn higher pay." While traditional-aged students benefit from the mentorship and job market assistant of a campus-based program, working adults already in construction, manufacturing and related fields need credentials. Online programs, especially accelerated programs, help working adults "increase their credentials and make more money soon." Whether they are traditional-aged students just starting their engineering career path, or working adults planning the next leap forward in their career, Bachelor's Degree Center's rankings of the best engineering bachelor's degree programs are designed to show them the way to a rewarding career and a degree that will return their investment.

Bachelor's Degree Center has been providing advice, resources, and rankings on the best traditional and online bachelor's degree programs since 2014. Completely independent and unbiased, BDC is working to be the ultimate resource for new high school graduates, working adults returning to school, and nontraditional students.

All Institutions in the Bachelor's Degree Center Engineering Degree Rankings (in alphabetical order)

American Public University

Arizona State University

Bemidji State University

California Institute of Technology

Carnegie Mellon University

Colorado School of Mines

Cornell University

Daytona State College

Duke University

Eastern Kentucky University

Eastern New Mexico University

Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University

Florida International University

Georgia Tech

Grantham University

Indiana State University

Johns Hopkins University

Lamar University

Lehigh University

Massachusetts Institute of Technology

National University

Old Dominion University

Princeton University

Purdue University

Regent University

Rice University

Seminole State College

Southern New Hampshire University

Stanford University

Stony Brook University

Tarleton State University

Texas A&M University

Thomas Edison State College

UCLA

UNC Charlotte

University of Alabama

University of California, Berkeley

University of Florida

University of Illinois

University of Maine

University of Michigan

University of North Dakota

University of Pennsylvania

University of Southern Mississippi

University of Virginia

University of Washington

University of Wisconsin

Vanderbilt University

Virginia Tech

Western Carolina University

Ava Ellis

Media Manager, Bachelor's Degree Center

222895@email4pr.com

https://www.bachelorsdegreecenter.org/

864-502-2906

SOURCE Bachelor's Degree Center