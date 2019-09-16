Bachelor's Degree Center Releases National Rankings of Engineering Degree Programs
Sep 16, 2019, 08:33 ET
CHAPEL HILL, N.C., Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bachelor's Degree Center (https://www.bachelorsdegreecenter.org/), a free guide to traditional and online bachelor's degree programs in all disciplines, has released four 2019 rankings of the best Engineering bachelor's degree programs in the US:
25 Best Bachelor's in Engineering Degree Programs for 2019 (https://www.bachelorsdegreecenter.org/best-undergraduate-engineering-schools/)
15 Best Online Engineering Bachelor's Degree Programs for 2019
(https://www.bachelorsdegreecenter.org/online-engineering-bachelors/)
10 Fastest Online Engineering Bachelor's Degree Programs for 2019
(https://www.bachelorsdegreecenter.org/accelerated-engineering-degree-online/)
10 Most Affordable Online Engineering Bachelor's Degree Programs for 2019
(https://www.bachelorsdegreecenter.org/most-affordable-engineering-schools/)
The Top 3 Best Engineering Bachelor's Programs for 2019 are: 1) Massachusetts Institute of Technology; 2) Stanford University; 3) Duke University. The Top 3 Online Engineering Bachelor's Programs for 2019 are: 1) Johns Hopkins University; 2) Stony Brook University; 3) Arizona State University.
A complete list of all institutions ranked is included at the end of this release.
As BDC editors explain, "For those who want a career that will continue to promote and move up, engineering offers that ability with experience, certification, and higher degrees." For working adults, getting a bachelor's in engineering may be key to moving up: "Adults who have been working for some time in fields like technology, construction, and similar areas with just a high school diploma or associate's degree may find that their career potential is stunted." For traditional-aged students, "traditional, on-campus program is generally considered the best choice, due to the mentorship and networking opportunities – not to mention access to state of the art equipment and labs." Whatever the case, professionals with an engineering background have a wide-open field of opportunity due to the highly adaptable skills that come with engineering: "these skills include logistics, problem-solving, logical thinking, and proficient in working with numbers and are essential for successful engineers across the globe."
While there are many on-campus undergraduate engineering programs, online programs are less common, but critical. As BDC editors explain, "For many working adults, an online engineering degree is the logical next step in their career": "An online bachelor's degree in engineering or engineering technology helps them move into higher positions and earn higher pay." While traditional-aged students benefit from the mentorship and job market assistant of a campus-based program, working adults already in construction, manufacturing and related fields need credentials. Online programs, especially accelerated programs, help working adults "increase their credentials and make more money soon." Whether they are traditional-aged students just starting their engineering career path, or working adults planning the next leap forward in their career, Bachelor's Degree Center's rankings of the best engineering bachelor's degree programs are designed to show them the way to a rewarding career and a degree that will return their investment.
Bachelor's Degree Center has been providing advice, resources, and rankings on the best traditional and online bachelor's degree programs since 2014. Completely independent and unbiased, BDC is working to be the ultimate resource for new high school graduates, working adults returning to school, and nontraditional students.
All Institutions in the Bachelor's Degree Center Engineering Degree Rankings (in alphabetical order)
American Public University
Arizona State University
Bemidji State University
California Institute of Technology
Carnegie Mellon University
Colorado School of Mines
Cornell University
Daytona State College
Duke University
Eastern Kentucky University
Eastern New Mexico University
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University
Florida International University
Georgia Tech
Grantham University
Indiana State University
Johns Hopkins University
Lamar University
Lehigh University
Massachusetts Institute of Technology
National University
Old Dominion University
Princeton University
Purdue University
Regent University
Rice University
Seminole State College
Southern New Hampshire University
Stanford University
Stony Brook University
Tarleton State University
Texas A&M University
Thomas Edison State College
UCLA
UNC Charlotte
University of Alabama
University of California, Berkeley
University of Florida
University of Illinois
University of Maine
University of Michigan
University of North Dakota
University of Pennsylvania
University of Southern Mississippi
University of Virginia
University of Washington
University of Wisconsin
Vanderbilt University
Virginia Tech
Western Carolina University
