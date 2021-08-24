Bachelor's Degree Center Releases National Rankings of Engineering Management Degree Programs

CHAPEL HILL, N.C., Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bachelor's Degree Center ( https://www.bachelorsdegreecenter.org/ ), a free guide to traditional and online bachelor's degree programs in all disciplines, has released four rankings of the best Bachelor's in Engineering Management degree programs in the US:

25 Best Bachelor's in Engineering Management for 2022

15 Best Online Bachelor's in Engineering Management for 2022

10 Fastest Online Bachelor's in Engineering Management for 2022

10 Most Affordable Bachelor's in Engineering Management for 2022

The Top 3 Best Engineering Management Bachelor's Programs for 2022 are:

1. Massachusetts Institute of Technology - Cambridge, MA

2. Stanford University - Stanford, CA

3. Stevens Institute of Technology - Hoboken, NJ

The Top 3 Best Online Engineering Management Bachelor's Programs for 2022 are:

1. Oregon Institute of Technology - Klamath Falls, OR

2. Arizona State University - Tempe, AZ

3. Kansas State University - Manhattan, KS

A complete list of all institutions ranked is included at the end of this release.

"Some of the most common questions regarding a bachelors in engineering management include inquiries about the job market, the flexibility of the degree, the earnings associated with a bachelor of engineering management," the editors at Bachelor's Degree Center explain. "The good news is that an engineering management bachelor's checks nearly all the boxes." According to the editors, "Bringing an engineering degree and management degree together allows you to utilize all of those skills to not only develop projects but also manage how they take shape. With an engineering management degree, you can find work in almost any type of industry."

Bachelor's Degree Center has been providing advice, resources, and rankings on the best traditional and online bachelor's degree programs since 2014. Completely independent and unbiased, BDC is working to be the ultimate resource for new high school graduates, working adults returning to school, and nontraditional students.

All Institutions in the Bachelor's Degree Center Engineering Management Degree Rankings (in alphabetical order)

American Military University - Charles Town, WV

American Public University - Charles Town, WV

Arizona State University - Tempe, AZ

Auburn University - Auburn, AZ

Bowling Green State University - Bowling Green, KY

Brigham Young University - Provo, UT

California State University, Northridge - Northridge, CA

California University of Pennsylvania - California, PA

Carnegie Mellon University - Pittsburgh, PA

Case Western Reserve University - Cleveland, OH

Clarkson University - Potsdam, NY

Colorado School of Mines - Golden, CO

Cornell University - Ithaca, NY

Eastern Michigan University - Ypsilanti, MI

Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University - Daytona Beach, FL

Excelsior College - Albany, NY

Grantham University - Lenexa, KS

Indiana State University - Terre Haute, IN

Indiana Tech - Fort Wayne, IN

Iowa State University - Ames, IA

Johns Hopkins University - Baltimore, MD

Kansas State University - Manhattan, KS

Kennesaw State University - Kennesaw, GA

Lamar University - Beaumont, TX

Missouri University of Science & Technology - Rolla, MO

Massachusetts Institute of Technology - Cambridge, MA

Miami University of Ohio - Oxford, OH

Michigan Technological University - Houghton, MI

Ohio University - Athens, OH

Oregon Institute of Technology - Klamath Falls, OR

Pennsylvania State University - State College, PA

Princeton University - Princeton, NJ

Purdue University - West Lafayette, IN

Regent University - Virginia Beach, VA

Saint Leo University - St Leo, FL

Seminole State College - Sanford, FL

Southeast Missouri State University - Cape Girardeau, MO

Southern Illinois University Carbondale - Carbondale, IL

Southern Methodist University - Dallas, TX

Southern New Hampshire University - Manchester, NH

Stanford University - Stanford, CA

Stevens Institute of Technology - Hoboken, NJ

Tarleton State University - Stephenville, TX

Texas A&M University - College Station, TX

Texas A&M University Commerce - Commerce, TX

University of Arizona - Tucson, AZ

University of California, Davis - Davis, CA

University of Colorado Boulder - Boulder, CO

University of Illinois - Urbana-Champaign, IL

University of Illinois at Chicago - Chicago, IL

University of Maryland - College Park, MD

University of Pennsylvania - Philadelphia, PA

University of South Carolina Upstate - Spartanburg, SC

University of Southern Maine - Portland, ME

University of Washington - Seattle, WA

Utah Valley University - Orem, UT

Vanderbilt University - Nashville, TN

Western Kentucky University - Bowling Green, KY

Worcester Polytechnic Institute - Worcester, MA

