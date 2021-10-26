Bachelor's Degree Center Releases National Rankings of Environmental Science Degree Programs

CHAPEL HILL, N.C., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bachelor's Degree Center ( https://www.bachelorsdegreecenter.org/ ), a free guide to traditional and online bachelor's degree programs in all disciplines, has released four rankings of the best Bachelor's in Environmental Science degree programs in the US:

25 Best Bachelor's in Environmental Science for 2022

( https://www.bachelorsdegreecenter.org/best-environmental-science-degrees/ )

15 Best Online Bachelor's in Environmental Science for 2022

( https://www.bachelorsdegreecenter.org/best-online-environmental-science-degrees/ )

10 Fastest Online Bachelor's in Environmental Science for 2022

( https://www.bachelorsdegreecenter.org/accelerated-environmental-science-degree/ )

10 Most Affordable Bachelor's in Environmental Science for 2022

( https://www.bachelorsdegreecenter.org/affordable-environmental-science-degrees/ )

The Top 3 Best Environmental Science Bachelor's Programs for 2022 are:

1. Stanford University - Stanford, CA

2. Massachusetts Institute of Technology - Cambridge, MA

3. Duke University - Durham, NC

The Top 3 Best Online Environmental Science Bachelor's Programs for 2022 are:

1. Purdue University Global - West Lafayette, IN

2. University of Illinois - Urbana-Champaign, IL

3. University of Florida - Gainesville, FL

A complete list of all institutions ranked is included at the end of this release.

"Many people now realize the complex relationship the planet and all its varied and interconnected systems have with the living creatures that call it home," the editors at Bachelor's Degree Center explain; "For those who wonder is a degree in environmental science worth it, the answer seems clearer now than it has ever been. The world seeks more people with an understanding of environmental science." According to the editors, "A bachelor's in environmental science provides students with a general, interdisciplinary degree that encompasses a multitude of disciplines. All these disciplines will deal primarily with the study of the environment through the lens of natural sciences." According to the editors, "An environmental science degree can start someone off on several career paths. The interdisciplinary nature of the degree means it lends itself well to just about anything related to the environment, which can represent basically anything."

Bachelor's Degree Center has been providing advice, resources, and rankings on the best traditional and online bachelor's degree programs since 2014. Completely independent and unbiased, BDC is working to be the ultimate resource for new high school graduates, working adults returning to school, and nontraditional students.

All Institutions in the Bachelor's Degree Center Environmental Science Degree Rankings (in alphabetical order)

American Public University - West Chester, WV

Arizona State University - Tempe, AZ

Bellevue University - Bellevue, NE

Boston College - Boston, MA

Columbia College (MO) - Columbia, MO

Columbia Southern University - Orange Beach, AL

Columbia University - New York, NY

Dartmouth College - Hanover, NH

Duke University - Durham, NC

Everglades University - Boca Raton, FL

Florida International University - Miami, FL

Grand Canyon University - Phoenix, AZ

Indiana University - Bloomington, IN

Johns Hopkins University - Baltimore, MD

Maryville University - St. Louis, MO

Massachusetts Institute of Technology - Cambridge, MA

North Carolina Central University - Durham, NC

North Carolina State University - Raleigh, NC

Northern Arizona University - Flagstaff, AZ

Oregon State University - Corvallis, OR

Purdue University Global - West Lafayette, IN

Rice University - Houston, TX

SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry - Syracuse, NY

Southern New Hampshire University - Manchester, NH

Stanford University - Stanford, CA

Texas A&M University - College Station, TX

Texas A&M University Commerce - Commerce, TX

Unity College - Unity, ME

University of Arizona - Tucson, AZ

University of California, Berkeley - Berkeley, CA

University of California, Davis - Davis, CA

University of California, Los Angeles - Los Angeles, CA

University of California, Santa Barbara - Santa Barbara, CA

University of Florida - Gainesville, FL

University of Illinois - Urbana-Champaign, IL

University of Maryland Global Campus - Adelphi, MD

University of Michigan - Ann Arbor, MI

University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill - Chapel Hill, NC

University of Pennsylvania - Philadelphia, PA

University of Texas at Austin - Austin, TX

University of Virginia - Charlottesville, VA

University of Washington - Seattle, WA

University of Wisconsin - Madison, Wi

Vanderbilt University - Nashville, TN

Virginia Wesleyan University - Virginia Beach, VA

Washington & Lee University - Lexington, VA

Washington State University - Pullman, WA

William & Mary - Williamsburg, VA

