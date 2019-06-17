Bachelor's Degree Center Releases National Rankings of Fire Science Degree Programs
Jun 17, 2019, 08:31 ET
CHAPEL HILL, N.C., June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bachelor's Degree Center (https://www.bachelorsdegreecenter.org/), a free guide to traditional and online bachelor's degree programs in all disciplines, has released four 2019 rankings of the best Fire Science bachelor's degree programs in the US:
15 Best Bachelor's in Fire Science Degree Programs for 2019 (https://www.bachelorsdegreecenter.org/best-fire-science-degree/)
25 Best Online Fire Science Bachelor's Degree Programs for 2019
(https://www.bachelorsdegreecenter.org/best-online-fire-science-degree/)
10 Fastest Online Fire Science Bachelor's Degree Programs for 2019
(https://www.bachelorsdegreecenter.org/fastest-fire-science-degree/)
10 Most Affordable Online Fire Science Bachelor's Degree Programs for 2019
(https://www.bachelorsdegreecenter.org/affordable-fire-science-degree/)
The Top 3 Best Fire Science Bachelor's Programs for 2019 are: 1) University of Florida; 2) Providence College; 3) University of North Texas at Dallas. The Top 3 Online Fire Science Bachelor's Programs for 2019 are: 1) Texas A&M University at San Antonio; 2) Colorado State University; 3) Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University.
A complete list of all institutions ranked is included at the end of this release.
"While fire protection services have traditionally been a working-class position, and often staffed by volunteers," as BDC editors explain, "contemporary fire services have become increasingly professionalized." According to the editors, "Many municipalities have begun setting minimum education standards for firefighters, and administrative positions often require a higher degree." In fact, "many entry-level jobs in fire protection prefer a bachelor's degree, and leadership positions very often require at least a bachelor's." For working professionals, "growing standards mean going back to school to keep pace and stay competitive on the job market."
BDC editors underline the importance of choosing between an on-campus or online degree program. As they explain, "Finding a professional job as a firefighter or administrator is complicated, and for cities, finding qualified firefighters and fire services leaders can be challenging." Online learning is convenient for working adults; "for working adults who already have an associate's degree or some transferable college courses, an only degree completion program can be a convenient way to earn a degree." On-campus programs, of course, means getting plugged in with connections and mentorship. In either case, "Fire science degrees programs are becoming a standard all over the US, and students interested in a career in fire protection services would be smart to start there."
Bachelor's Degree Center has been providing advice, resources, and rankings on the best traditional and online bachelor's degree programs since 2014. Completely independent and unbiased, BDC is working to be the ultimate resource for new high school graduates, working adults returning to school, and nontraditional students.
All Institutions in the Bachelor's Degree Center Fire Science Degree Rankings (in alphabetical order)
Adelphi University
American Public University
Anna Maria College
Bowling Green State University
California State University, Los Angeles
College of the Ozarks
Colorado State University
Columbia Southern University
East Georgia State College
Eastern Kentucky University
Eastern New Mexico University
Eastern Oregon University
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University
Fayetteville State University
Hampton University
Holy Family University
Idaho State University
Jefferson College of Health Sciences
Lake Superior State University
Lewis University
Liberty University
Neumann University
Northern Arizona University
Northwestern State University
Park University
Point Park University
Providence College
Purdue Global University
Salem State University
Southern Illinois University - Carbondale
St Petersburg College
St Thomas University
Texas A&M University San Antonio
UNC Charlotte
University of Cincinnati
University of Florida
University of Maryland University College
University of Nebraska Omaha
University of New Haven
University of North Texas at Dallas
University of Wisconsin Oshkosh
Utah Valley University
Western Illinois University
