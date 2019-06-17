Bachelor's Degree Center Releases National Rankings of Fire Science Degree Programs

CHAPEL HILL, N.C., June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bachelor's Degree Center ( https://www.bachelorsdegreecenter.org/ ), a free guide to traditional and online bachelor's degree programs in all disciplines, has released four 2019 rankings of the best Fire Science bachelor's degree programs in the US:

15 Best Bachelor's in Fire Science Degree Programs for 2019 ( https://www.bachelorsdegreecenter.org/best-fire-science-degree/ )

25 Best Online Fire Science Bachelor's Degree Programs for 2019

( https://www.bachelorsdegreecenter.org/best-online-fire-science-degree/ )

10 Fastest Online Fire Science Bachelor's Degree Programs for 2019

( https://www.bachelorsdegreecenter.org/fastest-fire-science-degree/ )

10 Most Affordable Online Fire Science Bachelor's Degree Programs for 2019

( https://www.bachelorsdegreecenter.org/affordable-fire-science-degree/ )

The Top 3 Best Fire Science Bachelor's Programs for 2019 are: 1) University of Florida; 2) Providence College; 3) University of North Texas at Dallas. The Top 3 Online Fire Science Bachelor's Programs for 2019 are: 1) Texas A&M University at San Antonio; 2) Colorado State University; 3) Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University.

A complete list of all institutions ranked is included at the end of this release.

"While fire protection services have traditionally been a working-class position, and often staffed by volunteers," as BDC editors explain, "contemporary fire services have become increasingly professionalized." According to the editors, "Many municipalities have begun setting minimum education standards for firefighters, and administrative positions often require a higher degree." In fact, "many entry-level jobs in fire protection prefer a bachelor's degree, and leadership positions very often require at least a bachelor's." For working professionals, "growing standards mean going back to school to keep pace and stay competitive on the job market."

BDC editors underline the importance of choosing between an on-campus or online degree program. As they explain, "Finding a professional job as a firefighter or administrator is complicated, and for cities, finding qualified firefighters and fire services leaders can be challenging." Online learning is convenient for working adults; "for working adults who already have an associate's degree or some transferable college courses, an only degree completion program can be a convenient way to earn a degree." On-campus programs, of course, means getting plugged in with connections and mentorship. In either case, "Fire science degrees programs are becoming a standard all over the US, and students interested in a career in fire protection services would be smart to start there."

Bachelor's Degree Center has been providing advice, resources, and rankings on the best traditional and online bachelor's degree programs since 2014. Completely independent and unbiased, BDC is working to be the ultimate resource for new high school graduates, working adults returning to school, and nontraditional students.

All Institutions in the Bachelor's Degree Center Fire Science Degree Rankings (in alphabetical order)

Adelphi University

American Public University

Anna Maria College

Bowling Green State University

California State University, Los Angeles

College of the Ozarks

Colorado State University

Columbia Southern University

East Georgia State College

Eastern Kentucky University

Eastern New Mexico University

Eastern Oregon University

Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University

Fayetteville State University

Hampton University

Holy Family University

Idaho State University

Jefferson College of Health Sciences

Lake Superior State University

Lewis University

Liberty University

Neumann University

Northern Arizona University

Northwestern State University

Park University

Point Park University

Providence College

Purdue Global University

Salem State University

Southern Illinois University - Carbondale

St Petersburg College

St Thomas University

Texas A&M University San Antonio

UNC Charlotte

University of Cincinnati

University of Florida

University of Maryland University College

University of Nebraska Omaha

University of New Haven

University of North Texas at Dallas

University of Wisconsin Oshkosh

Utah Valley University

Western Illinois University

