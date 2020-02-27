Bachelor's Degree Center Releases National Rankings of Graphic Design Degree Programs

CHAPEL HILL, N.C., Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bachelor's Degree Center ( https://www.bachelorsdegreecenter.org/ ), a free guide to traditional and online bachelor's degree programs in all disciplines, has released four 2020 rankings of the best Graphic Design bachelor's degree programs in the US:

25 Best Bachelor's in Graphic Design Degree Programs for 2020

( https://www.bachelorsdegreecenter.org/best-graphic-design-degrees/ )

15 Best Online Graphic Design Bachelor's Degree Programs for 2020

( https://www.bachelorsdegreecenter.org/best-online-graphic-design-degree/ )

10 Fastest Online Graphic Design Bachelor's Degree Programs for 2020

( https://www.bachelorsdegreecenter.org/accelerated-graphic-design-degrees/ )

10 Most Affordable Online Graphic Design Bachelor's Degree Programs for 2020

( https://www.bachelorsdegreecenter.org/affordable-graphic-design-degrees/ )

The Top 3 Best Graphic Design Bachelor's Programs for 2020 are: 1) Virginia Tech; 2) Carnegie Mellon University; 3) University of Southern California. The Top 3 Online Graphic Design Bachelor's Programs for 2020 are: 1) University of Florida; 2) Bellevue University; 3) Arizona State University.

According to BDC editors, "Graphic design is an ever-changing field." It is an occupation with one foot in the arts and one in technology, so "it's vital for a student to choose a school that offers cutting-edge tools and technology." As the editors explain, "A traditional, on-campus graphic design program offers not only access to the latest technologies, but to the mentorship and networking opportunities that are crucial to professional development." With proper mentorship, "Professionals can also teach a person tricks of the trade that can't be learned from a program — only experience." The lure of online programs is strong, but "Since the ultimate goal of a student is to work in the field, besides graphic design internships, a pupil should look for colleges that offer graphic design majors that have a strong reputation for networking for jobs after graduation."

Many graphic designers start out with just an associate's degree or certification, and they can't afford to take time off work to go back to school. As BDC editors explain, "Online graphic design degree programs offer several benefits for working adults and other nontraditional students." For those who may still be worried about the legitimacy of an online degree, they offer encouragement: "Employers will trust an online graphic design degree just like they do one from a traditional campus-based university." As they explain, "With so many individuals going back to school or starting their education later in life, more and more are choosing the online option." "Most accredited graphic design schools are offering online degree programs," BDC editors say, "for the simple fact that many of their students are already employed and looking to advance within their chosen careers." Bachelor's Degree Center's rankings of the best graphic bachelor's degree programs are intended for all kinds of prospective graphic designers.

Bachelor's Degree Center has been providing advice, resources, and rankings on the best traditional and online bachelor's degree programs since 2014. Completely independent and unbiased, BDC is working to be the ultimate resource for new high school graduates, working adults returning to school, and nontraditional students.

All Institutions in the Bachelor's Degree Center Graphic Design Degree Rankings (in alphabetical order)

Academy of Art University

Arizona State University

Art Center College of Design

Auburn University

Bellevue University

California Baptist University

Carnegie Mellon University

College for Creative Studies

Cooper Union

Drexel University

Fashion Institute of Technology

Grand Canyon University

Great Basin College

Hodges University

Howard University

Independence University

Jefferson University

Kennesaw State University

Kentucky Wesleyan University

Liberty University

Louisiana State University

Maryville University

National University

Penn State World Campus

Pratt Institute

Rasmussen College

Regent University

Rhode Island School of Design

Rocky Mountain College of Art and Design

Rutgers University

Sage Colleges

Savannah College of Art and Design

Southeastern University

Southern New Hampshire University

Syracuse University

Temple University

Texas State University

UCLA

University of Cincinnati

University of Florida

University of Maryland Global Campus

University of Southern California

University of the Arts

Upper Iowa University

Virginia Commonwealth University

Virginia Tech

Woodbury University

