Bachelor's Degree Center Releases National Rankings of Graphic Design Degree Programs

Feb 27, 2020, 08:32 ET
CHAPEL HILL, N.C., Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bachelor's Degree Center (https://www.bachelorsdegreecenter.org/), a free guide to traditional and online bachelor's degree programs in all disciplines, has released four 2020 rankings of the best Graphic Design bachelor's degree programs in the US:
25 Best Bachelor's in Graphic Design Degree Programs for 2020
(https://www.bachelorsdegreecenter.org/best-graphic-design-degrees/)
15 Best Online Graphic Design Bachelor's Degree Programs for 2020
(https://www.bachelorsdegreecenter.org/best-online-graphic-design-degree/)
10 Fastest Online Graphic Design Bachelor's Degree Programs for 2020
(https://www.bachelorsdegreecenter.org/accelerated-graphic-design-degrees/)
10 Most Affordable Online Graphic Design Bachelor's Degree Programs for 2020
(https://www.bachelorsdegreecenter.org/affordable-graphic-design-degrees/)
The Top 3 Best Graphic Design Bachelor's Programs for 2020 are: 1) Virginia Tech; 2) Carnegie Mellon University; 3) University of Southern California. The Top 3 Online Graphic Design Bachelor's Programs for 2020 are: 1) University of Florida; 2) Bellevue University; 3) Arizona State University.
According to BDC editors, "Graphic design is an ever-changing field." It is an occupation with one foot in the arts and one in technology, so "it's vital for a student to choose a school that offers cutting-edge tools and technology." As the editors explain, "A traditional, on-campus graphic design program offers not only access to the latest technologies, but to the mentorship and networking opportunities that are crucial to professional development." With proper mentorship, "Professionals can also teach a person tricks of the trade that can't be learned from a program — only experience." The lure of online programs is strong, but "Since the ultimate goal of a student is to work in the field, besides graphic design internships, a pupil should look for colleges that offer graphic design majors that have a strong reputation for networking for jobs after graduation."
Many graphic designers start out with just an associate's degree or certification, and they can't afford to take time off work to go back to school. As BDC editors explain, "Online graphic design degree programs offer several benefits for working adults and other nontraditional students." For those who may still be worried about the legitimacy of an online degree, they offer encouragement: "Employers will trust an online graphic design degree just like they do one from a traditional campus-based university." As they explain, "With so many individuals going back to school or starting their education later in life, more and more are choosing the online option." "Most accredited graphic design schools are offering online degree programs," BDC editors say, "for the simple fact that many of their students are already employed and looking to advance within their chosen careers." Bachelor's Degree Center's rankings of the best graphic bachelor's degree programs are intended for all kinds of prospective graphic designers.
Bachelor's Degree Center has been providing advice, resources, and rankings on the best traditional and online bachelor's degree programs since 2014. Completely independent and unbiased, BDC is working to be the ultimate resource for new high school graduates, working adults returning to school, and nontraditional students.
All Institutions in the Bachelor's Degree Center Graphic Design Degree Rankings (in alphabetical order)
Academy of Art University
Arizona State University
Art Center College of Design
Auburn University
Bellevue University
California Baptist University
Carnegie Mellon University
College for Creative Studies
Cooper Union
Drexel University
Fashion Institute of Technology
Grand Canyon University
Great Basin College
Hodges University
Howard University
Independence University
Jefferson University
Kennesaw State University
Kentucky Wesleyan University
Liberty University
Louisiana State University
Maryville University
National University
Penn State World Campus
Pratt Institute
Rasmussen College
Regent University
Rhode Island School of Design
Rocky Mountain College of Art and Design
Rutgers University
Sage Colleges
Savannah College of Art and Design
Southeastern University
Southern New Hampshire University
Syracuse University
Temple University
Texas State University
UCLA
University of Cincinnati
University of Florida
University of Maryland Global Campus
University of Southern California
University of the Arts
Upper Iowa University
Virginia Commonwealth University
Virginia Tech
Woodbury University
