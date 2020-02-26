Bachelor's Degree Center Releases National Rankings of Health Information Management Degree Programs
Feb 26, 2020, 08:42 ET
CHAPEL HILL, N.C., Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bachelor's Degree Center (https://www.bachelorsdegreecenter.org/), a free guide to traditional and online bachelor's degree programs in all disciplines, has released four 2020 rankings of the best Health Information Management bachelor's degree programs in the US:
25 Best Bachelor's in Health Information Management Degree Programs for 2020 (https://www.bachelorsdegreecenter.org/best-health-information-management/)
15 Best Online Health Information Management Bachelor's Degree Programs for 2020
(https://www.bachelorsdegreecenter.org/online-health-information-management/)
10 Fastest Online Health Information Management Bachelor's Degree Programs for 2020 (https://www.bachelorsdegreecenter.org/accelerated-health-information-management/)
10 Most Affordable Online Health Information Management Bachelor's Degree Programs for 2020 (https://www.bachelorsdegreecenter.org/affordable-health-information-management/)
The Top 3 Best Health Information Management Bachelor's Programs for 2020 are: 1) University of Washington; 2) LeTourneau University; 3) Ohio State University. The Top 3 Online Health Information Management Bachelor's Programs for 2020 are: 1) University of Wisconsin; 2) Rutgers University; 3) Indiana University.
A complete list of all institutions ranked is included at the end of this release.
"A Health Information Management bachelor's degree program is one of the most popular paths for people who are eager to make a difference in patient care," BDC editors explain, "particularly at a time when the mandates of the Affordable Care Act and data-driven healthcare are more complicated." With our health care system more complex than ever, driven by data, health information management is one of the fastest-growing occupations. As the editors explain, a good HIM degree "prepares students with technical skills in coding, electronic health record (HER) systems, and classification software as well as a range of leadership, analytical, interpersonal, and communication skills."
For working adults in the healthcare system, already working in some area of administration or management, "Often further advancement is not possible without additional credentials in an academic framework." As BDC editors explain, an online program "offers students the flexibility to complete the coursework where and when it's most convenient to accommodate current work-and-family needs and scheduling requirements." The higher salary and greater chance for promotion leads working professionals in healthcare to complete their bachelor's online: "With the continually aging state of the population and longevity projections, the HIM degree salary outlook will improve." Bachelor's Degree Center's rankings are built to lead health information management students to the programs that will make a difference for their careers and income.
Bachelor's Degree Center has been providing advice, resources, and rankings on the best traditional and online bachelor's degree programs since 2014. Completely independent and unbiased, BDC is working to be the ultimate resource for new high school graduates, working adults returning to school, and nontraditional students.
All Institutions in the Bachelor's Degree Center Health Information Management Degree Rankings (in alphabetical order)
Alabama State University
Arkansas Tech University
Augusta University
Chicago State University
Clarkson College
College of St Scholastica
Colorado Technical University
Coppin State University
CUNY School of Professional Studies
East Carolina University
Ferris State University
Florida A&M University
Franklin University
Grand Canyon University
Grand Valley State University
Granite State College
Herzing University
Illinois State University
Indiana University
Indiana University Northwest
King University
LeTourneau University
Liberty University
Loma Linda University
Louisiana Tech University
Missouri Western University
Ohio State University
Oregon Institute of Technology
Peirce College
Purdue University
Regis University
Resurrection University
Rutgers University
Saint Louis University
Southern University at New Orleans
Temple University
Tennessee State University
Texas Southern University
Texas State University
University of Central Florida
University of Cincinnati
University of Detroit Mercy
University of Illinois at Chicago
University of Kansas Medical Center
University of Louisiana
University of Mississippi Medical Center
University of Pittsburgh
University of South Alabama
University of South Carolina
University of Toledo
University of Washington
University of Wisconsin
Weber State University
Western Governors University
Western Kentucky University
Ava Ellis
Media Manager, Bachelor's Degree Center
234890@email4pr.com
https://www.bachelorsdegreecenter.org/
864-502-2906
SOURCE Bachelor’s Degree Center
Share this article