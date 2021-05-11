Bachelor's Degree Center Releases National Rankings of Health Science Degree Programs

CHAPEL HILL, N.C., May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bachelor's Degree Center ( https://www.bachelorsdegreecenter.org/ ), a free guide to traditional and online bachelor's degree programs in all disciplines, has released four rankings of the best bachelor's in Health Science degree programs in the US:

25 Best Bachelor's in Health Science for 2021

( https://www.bachelorsdegreecenter.org/best-health-science-degrees/ )

15 Best Online Bachelor's in Health Science for 2021

( https://www.bachelorsdegreecenter.org/best-online-health-science-degrees/ )

10 Fastest Online Bachelor's in Health Science for 2021

( https://www.bachelorsdegreecenter.org/accelerated-health-science-degree-online/ )

10 Most Affordable Bachelor's in Health Science for 2021

( https://www.bachelorsdegreecenter.org/affordable-health-science-degree/ )

The Top 3 Best Health Science Bachelor's Programs for 2021 are:

University of Florida - Gainesville, FL Boston University - Boston, MA University of Texas at Dallas - Dallas, TX

The Top 3 Best Online Health Science Bachelor's Programs for 2021 are:

Purdue University Global - West Lafayette, IN Rutgers University - New Brunswick, NJ Arizona State University - Tempe, AZ

A complete list of all institutions ranked is included at the end of this release.

For students who was a career in healthcare, but "don't want to go through medical school or get on the nursing track," the editors at Bachelor's Degree Center explain, "Health science bachelor degrees offer the opportunity to learn about the science of health in the lab and in the administrative side of healthcare." There are a number of opportunities for graduates; "A graduate can work in pharmacy technology, consumer advocacy, medical lab technology, epidemiology, as well as work for public policy think tanks and public health departments." Whether on-campus or online, a health sciences degree is a strong start to an in-demand career.

Bachelor's Degree Center has been providing advice, resources, and rankings on the best traditional and online bachelor's degree programs since 2014. Completely independent and unbiased, BDC is working to be the ultimate resource for new high school graduates, working adults returning to school, and nontraditional students.

All Institutions in the Bachelor's Degree Center Health Science Degree Rankings (in alphabetical order)

AdventHealth University - Orlando, FL

Alvernia University - Reading, PA

Arizona State University - Tempe, AZ

Bellevue University - Bellevue, NE

Boston University - Boston, MA

CUNY York College - New York, NY

California State University, Long Beach - Long Beach, CA

Clarkson College - Omaha, NE

Cleveland State University - Cleveland, OH

College of Idaho - Caldwell, ID

Columbus State University - Columbus, GA

DePaul University - Chicago, IL

Drake University - Des Moines, IA

Drexel University - Philadelphia, PA

Eastern Washington University - Cheney, WA

Elizabethtown College - Elizabethtown, PA

Florida A&M University - Tallahassee, FL

Florida Gulf Coast University - Fort Myers, FL

Fort Hays State University - Hays, KS

Furman University - Greenville, SC

George Washington University - Washington, DC

Indiana University - Bloomington, IN

Kettering College - Kettering, OH

New York Institute of Technology - Old Westbury, NY

Northern Arizona University - Flagstaff, AZ

Northern Kentucky University - Highland Heights, KY

Nova Southeastern University - Fort Lauderdale, FLX

The Ohio State University - Columbus, OH

Ohio University - Athens, OH

Old Dominion University - Norfolk, VA

Purdue University Global - West Lafayette, IN

Rhode Island College - Providence, RI

Rutgers University - New Brunswick, NJ

Sacred Heart University - Fairfield, CT

Southern California University of Health Sciences - Whittier, CA

Southern New Hampshire University - Manchester, NH

Spring Hill College - Mobile, AL

Stockton University - Galloway Township, NJ

Texas Woman's University - Denton, TX

Trident University International - Cypress, CA

University of Cincinnati - Cincinnati, OH

University of Florida - Gainesville, FL

University of Massachusetts - Amherst, MA

University of Minnesota - Crookston - Crookston, MN

University of Missouri - Columbia, MO

University of Missouri - Kansas City - Kansas City, MO

University of North Carolina at Greensboro - Greensboro, NC

University of South Dakota - Vermillion, SD

University of South Florida - Tampa, FL

University of Texas at Dallas - Dallas, TX

University of Vermont - Burlington, VT

University of West Florida - Pensacola, FL

West Texas A&M University - Canyon, TX

West Virginia State University - Institute, WV

Western Kentucky University - Bowling Green, KY

