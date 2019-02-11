Bachelor's Degree Center Releases National Rankings of Healthcare Administration Degree Programs
Feb 18, 2019, 08:30 ET
CHAPEL HILL, N.C., Feb. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bachelor's Degree Center (https://www.bachelorsdegreecenter.org/), a free guide to traditional and online bachelor's degree programs in all disciplines, has released four 2019 rankings of the best healthcare administration degree programs in the US:
25 Best Bachelor's in Healthcare Administration Degree Programs for 2019
(https://www.bachelorsdegreecenter.org/best-healthcare-administration-degree/)
15 Best Online Healthcare Administration Bachelor's Degree Programs for 2019 |(https://www.bachelorsdegreecenter.org/best-online-healthcare-administration-degree/)
10 Fastest Online Healthcare Administration Bachelor's Degree Programs for 2019
(https://www.bachelorsdegreecenter.org/fastest-online-healthcare-administration-degree/)
10 Most Affordable Online Healthcare Administration Bachelor's Degree Programs for 2019
(https://www.bachelorsdegreecenter.org/affordable-online-healthcare-administration-degree/)
The Top 3 Best Healthcare Administration Bachelor's Programs for 2019 are: 1) James Madison University; 2) Appalachian State University; 3) Auburn University. The Top 3 Online Healthcare Administration Bachelor's Programs for 2019 are: 1) Nebraska Methodist College; 2) Arizona State University; 3) Oregon Institute of Technology.
A complete list of all institutions ranked is included at the end of this release.
"As the healthcare system continues to grow in size and complexity," Bachelor's Degree Center editors explain; "there's never been more need for the glue that holds it all together." That glue, of course, is "the managers and administrators who make sure that records are kept, employees are paid, operations are up to regulatory standards, and all of the other background work that keeps healthcare facilities serving patients." With a booming job market for healthcare managers and administrators (as much as 20% growth over the next decade), "to really advance and qualify for promotions to a higher position, a bachelor's in healthcare administration or management is going to be an important investment."
As BDC editors explain, colleges and universities are doing everything possible to educate and train the people who will do those crucial jobs, with on-campus and online programs, accelerated degrees and low tuition rates. Whether students need the hands-on learning and student support of traditional programs, or they just "need the credentials to get promotions, higher positions, and bigger paychecks," there's a program out there for them. Bachelor's Degree Center is dedicated to showing them the way.
Bachelor's Degree Center has been providing advice, resources, and rankings on the best traditional and online bachelor's degree programs since 2014. Completely independent and unbiased, BDC is working to be the ultimate resource for new high school graduates, working adults returning to school, and nontraditional students.
All Institutions in the Bachelor's Degree Center Healthcare Administration Rankings (in alphabetical order)
Appalachian State University
Arizona State University
Ashford University
Auburn University
California State University, Chico
California State University, Long Beach
California State University, Northridge
Central Michigan University
Champlain College
Columbia Southern University
Concordia University Chicago
Concordia University Wisconsin
Dallas Baptist University
Drury University
East Carolina University
Florida A&M University
Florida Institute of Technology
Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady University
George Mason University
Grand Canyon University
Howard University
Jackson State University
James Madison University
Jefferson Online (Thomas Jefferson University)
Liberty University
Mary Baldwin University
Maryville University of Saint Louis
Nebraska Methodist College of Nursing & Allied Health
Ohio Christian University
Old Dominion University
Oregon Institute of Technology
Oregon State University
Pennsylvania State University
Regent University Online
Saint Joseph's College of Maine
Saint Leo University
Southern Illinois University - Carbondale
Southern New Hampshire University
Stonehill College
Texas State University
Towson University
University of Alabama at Birmingham
University of Central Florida
University of Minnesota Duluth
University of Minnesota Crookston
University of New Hampshire
University of North Florida
University of Scranton
University of South Dakota
University of Wisconsin - Milwaukee
Western Governors University
Winston-Salem State University
Winthrop University
Media Contact:
Ava Ellis
Lead Editor, Bachelor's Degree Center
208213@email4pr.com
https://www.bachelorsdegreecenter.org/
864-502-2906
SOURCE Bachelor's Degree Center
Share this article