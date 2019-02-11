Bachelor's Degree Center Releases National Rankings of Healthcare Administration Degree Programs

CHAPEL HILL, N.C., Feb. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bachelor's Degree Center ( https://www.bachelorsdegreecenter.org/ ), a free guide to traditional and online bachelor's degree programs in all disciplines, has released four 2019 rankings of the best healthcare administration degree programs in the US:

25 Best Bachelor's in Healthcare Administration Degree Programs for 2019

(https://www.bachelorsdegreecenter.org/best-healthcare-administration-degree/)

15 Best Online Healthcare Administration Bachelor's Degree Programs for 2019 |(https://www.bachelorsdegreecenter.org/best-online-healthcare-administration-degree/)

10 Fastest Online Healthcare Administration Bachelor's Degree Programs for 2019

(https://www.bachelorsdegreecenter.org/fastest-online-healthcare-administration-degree/)

10 Most Affordable Online Healthcare Administration Bachelor's Degree Programs for 2019

(https://www.bachelorsdegreecenter.org/affordable-online-healthcare-administration-degree/)

The Top 3 Best Healthcare Administration Bachelor's Programs for 2019 are: 1) James Madison University; 2) Appalachian State University; 3) Auburn University. The Top 3 Online Healthcare Administration Bachelor's Programs for 2019 are: 1) Nebraska Methodist College; 2) Arizona State University; 3) Oregon Institute of Technology.

"As the healthcare system continues to grow in size and complexity," Bachelor's Degree Center editors explain; "there's never been more need for the glue that holds it all together." That glue, of course, is "the managers and administrators who make sure that records are kept, employees are paid, operations are up to regulatory standards, and all of the other background work that keeps healthcare facilities serving patients." With a booming job market for healthcare managers and administrators (as much as 20% growth over the next decade), "to really advance and qualify for promotions to a higher position, a bachelor's in healthcare administration or management is going to be an important investment."

As BDC editors explain, colleges and universities are doing everything possible to educate and train the people who will do those crucial jobs, with on-campus and online programs, accelerated degrees and low tuition rates. Whether students need the hands-on learning and student support of traditional programs, or they just "need the credentials to get promotions, higher positions, and bigger paychecks," there's a program out there for them. Bachelor's Degree Center is dedicated to showing them the way.

Bachelor's Degree Center has been providing advice, resources, and rankings on the best traditional and online bachelor's degree programs since 2014. Completely independent and unbiased, BDC is working to be the ultimate resource for new high school graduates, working adults returning to school, and nontraditional students.

All Institutions in the Bachelor's Degree Center Healthcare Administration Rankings (in alphabetical order)

Appalachian State University

Arizona State University

Ashford University

Auburn University

California State University, Chico

California State University, Long Beach

California State University, Northridge

Central Michigan University

Champlain College

Columbia Southern University

Concordia University Chicago

Concordia University Wisconsin

Dallas Baptist University

Drury University

East Carolina University

Florida A&M University

Florida Institute of Technology

Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady University

George Mason University

Grand Canyon University

Howard University

Jackson State University

James Madison University

Jefferson Online (Thomas Jefferson University)

Liberty University

Mary Baldwin University

Maryville University of Saint Louis

Nebraska Methodist College of Nursing & Allied Health

Ohio Christian University

Old Dominion University

Oregon Institute of Technology

Oregon State University

Pennsylvania State University

Regent University Online

Saint Joseph's College of Maine

Saint Leo University

Southern Illinois University - Carbondale

Southern New Hampshire University

Stonehill College

Texas State University

Towson University

University of Alabama at Birmingham

University of Central Florida

University of Minnesota Duluth

University of Minnesota Crookston

University of New Hampshire

University of North Florida

University of Scranton

University of South Dakota

University of Wisconsin - Milwaukee

Western Governors University

Winston-Salem State University

Winthrop University

