Bachelor's Degree Center Releases National Rankings of History Degree Programs

CHAPEL HILL, N.C., Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bachelor's Degree Center ( https://www.bachelorsdegreecenter.org/ ), a free guide to traditional and online bachelor's degree programs in all disciplines, has released four rankings of the best bachelor's in history degree programs in the US:

25 Best Bachelor's in History Programs for 2021

( https://www.bachelorsdegreecenter.org/best-history-degrees/ )

15 Best Online Bachelor's in History Programs for 2021

( https://www.bachelorsdegreecenter.org/best-online-history-degrees/ )

10 Fastest Online Bachelor's in History for 2021

( https://www.bachelorsdegreecenter.org/accelerated-online-history-degrees/ )

10 Most Affordable Bachelor's in History for 2021

( https://www.bachelorsdegreecenter.org/affordable-history-degrees/ )

The Top 3 Best History Bachelor's Programs for 2021 are: 1) Stanford University; 2) Harvard University; 3) University of Washington. The Top 3 Online History Bachelor's Programs for 2021 are: 1) Washington State University; 2) Arizona State University; 3) University of Arizona.

A complete list of all institutions ranked is included at the end of this release.

"Why get a bachelor's degree in history in the 21st century? Isn't history dead?," the editors of Bachelor's Degree Hub ask rhetorically: in fact, "The best history degree programs are dynamic, technologically advanced, and much more influential than you realize." Expertise in history can have value in a wide variety of settings: "Earning a history degree also provides graduates with an opportunity to work in museums, libraries, and other educational fields outside of the realm of teaching." In addition, graduates "can use that degree to pursue a career in various industries such as architecture, design, as well as many other fields." History is also a stepping stone into law or political science. Far from a worthless degree, BDC editors explain that a bachelor's in history can be the foundation of any number of rewarding careers.

Bachelor's Degree Center editors rank both on-campus and online programs to help students of all backgrounds, with all kinds of goals. As the editors explain, "When choosing an online history degree, you need to decide on a program that fits your needs but is also flexible enough to allow you to accomplish your goals while you are attending school. By attending class online, you will be able to go to work as usual and still maintain your school schedule." On the other hand, the mentorship and networking opportunities in the best on-campus programs can be invaluable. Bachelor's Degree Center's rankings of the best history degrees are designed to point prospective students of all kinds to the program that is right for them.

Bachelor's Degree Center has been providing advice, resources, and rankings on the best traditional and online bachelor's degree programs since 2014. Completely independent and unbiased, BDC is working to be the ultimate resource for new high school graduates, working adults returning to school, and nontraditional students.

All Institutions in the Bachelor's Degree Center History Degree Rankings (in alphabetical order)

American Public University

Arizona State University

Ashford University

Bellevue University

Charleston Southern University

Columbia College

Columbia University

Granite State College

Harvard University

King University

Liberty University

Mary Baldwin University

Maryville University

McNeese State University

National University

Nicholls State University

North Carolina Central University

Northwestern State University of Louisiana

Oregon State University

Ottawa University

Princeton University

Regent University

SUNY New Platz

Sam Houston State University

Southern New Hampshire University

Southern Oregon University

Southwestern Adventist University

Stanford University

Texas State University

Thomas Edison State University

University of Alaska Anchorage

University of Arizona

University of Central Florida

University of Idaho

University of Illinois at Springfield

University of Louisiana at Monroe

University of Maine Presque Isle

University of Maryland

University of Massachusetts at Lowell

University of Memphis

University of Nebraska at Kearney

University of North Alabama

University of North Dakota

University of Southern Indiana

University of Washington - Seattle

University of Wisconsin - Madison

University of Wisconsin Milwaukee

University of California, Berkeley

Utah State University

Valley City State University

Washington State University

Washington University in St. Louis

West Texas A&M University

Westfield State University

Yale University

Ava Ellis

Media Manager, Bachelor's Degree Center

[email protected]

https://www.bachelorsdegreecenter.org/

864-502-2906

SOURCE bachelorsdegreecenter.org

Related Links

https://www.bachelorsdegreecenter.org/

