Bachelor's Degree Center Releases National Rankings of History Degree Programs
Oct 26, 2020, 08:38 ET
CHAPEL HILL, N.C., Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bachelor's Degree Center (https://www.bachelorsdegreecenter.org/), a free guide to traditional and online bachelor's degree programs in all disciplines, has released four rankings of the best bachelor's in history degree programs in the US:
25 Best Bachelor's in History Programs for 2021
(https://www.bachelorsdegreecenter.org/best-history-degrees/)
15 Best Online Bachelor's in History Programs for 2021
(https://www.bachelorsdegreecenter.org/best-online-history-degrees/)
10 Fastest Online Bachelor's in History for 2021
(https://www.bachelorsdegreecenter.org/accelerated-online-history-degrees/)
10 Most Affordable Bachelor's in History for 2021
(https://www.bachelorsdegreecenter.org/affordable-history-degrees/)
The Top 3 Best History Bachelor's Programs for 2021 are: 1) Stanford University; 2) Harvard University; 3) University of Washington. The Top 3 Online History Bachelor's Programs for 2021 are: 1) Washington State University; 2) Arizona State University; 3) University of Arizona.
A complete list of all institutions ranked is included at the end of this release.
"Why get a bachelor's degree in history in the 21st century? Isn't history dead?," the editors of Bachelor's Degree Hub ask rhetorically: in fact, "The best history degree programs are dynamic, technologically advanced, and much more influential than you realize." Expertise in history can have value in a wide variety of settings: "Earning a history degree also provides graduates with an opportunity to work in museums, libraries, and other educational fields outside of the realm of teaching." In addition, graduates "can use that degree to pursue a career in various industries such as architecture, design, as well as many other fields." History is also a stepping stone into law or political science. Far from a worthless degree, BDC editors explain that a bachelor's in history can be the foundation of any number of rewarding careers.
Bachelor's Degree Center editors rank both on-campus and online programs to help students of all backgrounds, with all kinds of goals. As the editors explain, "When choosing an online history degree, you need to decide on a program that fits your needs but is also flexible enough to allow you to accomplish your goals while you are attending school. By attending class online, you will be able to go to work as usual and still maintain your school schedule." On the other hand, the mentorship and networking opportunities in the best on-campus programs can be invaluable. Bachelor's Degree Center's rankings of the best history degrees are designed to point prospective students of all kinds to the program that is right for them.
Bachelor's Degree Center has been providing advice, resources, and rankings on the best traditional and online bachelor's degree programs since 2014. Completely independent and unbiased, BDC is working to be the ultimate resource for new high school graduates, working adults returning to school, and nontraditional students.
All Institutions in the Bachelor's Degree Center History Degree Rankings (in alphabetical order)
American Public University
Arizona State University
Ashford University
Bellevue University
Charleston Southern University
Columbia College
Columbia University
Granite State College
Harvard University
King University
Liberty University
Mary Baldwin University
Maryville University
McNeese State University
National University
Nicholls State University
North Carolina Central University
Northwestern State University of Louisiana
Oregon State University
Ottawa University
Princeton University
Regent University
SUNY New Platz
Sam Houston State University
Southern New Hampshire University
Southern Oregon University
Southwestern Adventist University
Stanford University
Texas State University
Thomas Edison State University
University of Alaska Anchorage
University of Arizona
University of Central Florida
University of Idaho
University of Illinois at Springfield
University of Louisiana at Monroe
University of Maine Presque Isle
University of Maryland
University of Massachusetts at Lowell
University of Memphis
University of Nebraska at Kearney
University of North Alabama
University of North Dakota
University of Southern Indiana
University of Washington - Seattle
University of Wisconsin - Madison
University of Wisconsin Milwaukee
University of California, Berkeley
Utah State University
Valley City State University
Washington State University
Washington University in St. Louis
West Texas A&M University
Westfield State University
Yale University
