Bachelor's Degree Center Releases National Rankings of Legal Studies Degree Programs

CHAPEL HILL, N.C., Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bachelor's Degree Center ( https://www.bachelorsdegreecenter.org/ ), a free guide to traditional and online bachelor's degree programs in all disciplines, has released four rankings of the best Bachelor's in Legal Studies degree programs in the US:

25 Best Bachelor's in Legal Studies for 2022

( https://www.bachelorsdegreecenter.org/best-legal-studies-bachelor-degrees/ )

15 Best Online Bachelor's in Legal Studies for 2022

( https://www.bachelorsdegreecenter.org/best-online-legal-studies-degrees/ )

10 Fastest Online Bachelor's in Legal Studies for 2022( https://www.bachelorsdegreecenter.org/accelerated-legal-studies-degrees/ )

10 Most Affordable Bachelor's in Legal Studies for 2022

( https://www.bachelorsdegreecenter.org/affordable-legal-studies-degrees/ )

The Top 3 Best Legal Studies Bachelor's Programs for 2022 are:

1. Auburn University - Auburn, AL

2. Montclair State University - Montclair, NJ

3. National University - San Diego, CA

The Top 3 Best Online Legal Studies Bachelor's Programs for 2022 are:

1. Purdue University Global - West Lafayette, IN

2. Bellevue University - Bellevue, NE

3. American Public University - Charles Town, WV

A complete list of all institutions ranked is included at the end of this release.

"A bachelor's degree in legal studies is a degree that has multiple career and educational paths including working in law enforcement, legal professions, and post-graduate legal studies," the editors at Bachelor's Degree Center explain; "The interdisciplinary nature of the degree means that there are a variety of concentrations and electives offered by schools around the country." According to the editors, "Those who have an associate's degree in criminal justice can also benefit from transferring into a legal studies bachelor's degree program." According to the editors, "The opportunity to find a legal studies degree program that has classes that fits personal interests can help a student find a career that suits them best."

Bachelor's Degree Center has been providing advice, resources, and rankings on the best traditional and online bachelor's degree programs since 2014. Completely independent and unbiased, BDC is working to be the ultimate resource for new high school graduates, working adults returning to school, and nontraditional students.

All Institutions in the Bachelor's Degree Center Legal Studies Degree Rankings (in alphabetical order)

American Public University - Charles Town, WV

Auburn University - Auburn, AL

Ball State University - Muncie, IN

Bay Path University - Longmeadow, MA

Bellevue University - Bellevue, NE

Berkeley College - NY/NJ

California University of Pennsylvania - California, PA

Charter Oak State College - New Britain, CT

Clayton State University - Morrow, GA

College of Saint Mary - Omaha, NE

Daemen College - Amherst, NY

Dominican University - River Forest, IL

East Central University - Ada, OK

Eastern Kentucky University - Richmond, KY

Eastern Michigan University - Ypsilanti, MI

Florida Gulf Coast University - Fort Myers, FL

Grand Valley State University - Allendale, MI

Herzing University - Milwaukee, WI

Hilbert College - Hamburg, NY

Hodges University - Key West, FL

Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis - Indianapolis, IN

John F Kennedy University - Pleasant Hill, CA

Lewis University - Romeoville, IL

Liberty University - Lynchburg, VA

Loyola University Chicago - Chicago, IL

Madonna University - Livonia, MI

Mississippi University For Women - Columbus, MS

Missouri Western State University - St Joseph, MO

Montclair State University - Montclair, NJ

Morehead State University - Morehead, KY

NSU Florida - Fort Lauderdale, FL

National University - San Diego, CA

New York City College of Technology (City Tech) - New York, NY

Northwestern State University of Louisiana - Natchitoches, LA

Peirce College - Philadelphia, PA

Post University - Waterbury, CT

Purdue University Global - West Lafayette, IN

Quinnipiac University - Hamden, CT

Regent University - Virginia Beach, VA

Southern Illinois University Carbondale - Carbondale, IL

Southern New Hampshire University - Manchester, NH

St John's University - New York, NY

St Petersburg College - St Petersburg, FL

Stevenson University - Owings Mills, MD

Texas A&M University Commerce - Commerce, TX

Tulane University - New Orleans, LA

University of Alaska Anchorage - Anchorage, AK

University of Arizona - Tucson, AZ

University of Central Florida - Orlando, FL

University of La Verne - La Verne, CA

University of Maryland Global Campus - Adelphi, MD

University of Southern Mississippi - Hattiesburg, MS

University of Toledo - Toledo, OH

Ursuline College - Pepper Pike, OH

Widener University - Chester, PA

Winona State University - Winona, MN

