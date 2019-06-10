Bachelor's Degree Center Releases National Rankings of Ministry Degree Programs

CHAPEL HILL, N.C., June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bachelor's Degree Center ( https://www.bachelorsdegreecenter.org/ ), a free guide to traditional and online bachelor's degree programs in all disciplines, has released four 2019 rankings of the best Ministry bachelor's degree programs in the US:

25 Best Bachelor's in Ministry Degree Programs for 2019

( https://www.bachelorsdegreecenter.org/best-ministry-degree/ )

15 Best Online Ministry Bachelor's Degree Programs for 2019

( https://www.bachelorsdegreecenter.org/best-online-ministry-degree/ )

10 Fastest Online Ministry Bachelor's Degree Programs for 2019

( https://www.bachelorsdegreecenter.org/fastest-ministry-degree/ )

10 Most Affordable Online Ministry Bachelor's Degree Programs for 2019

( https://www.bachelorsdegreecenter.org/affordable-ministry-degree/ )

The Top 3 Best Ministry Bachelor's Programs for 2019 are: 1) Georgetown University; 2) College of William and Mary; 3) University of California, Santa Barbara. The Top 3 Online Ministry Bachelor's Programs for 2019 are: 1) Arizona State University; 2) University of Central Florida; 3) LeTourneau University.

A complete list of all institutions ranked is included at the end of this release.

As BDC editors explain, "Traditionally, religious leaders have been educated in a wide variety of ways, from seminaries to apprenticeships to on-the-job training." But in the 21st century, as religious organizations have grown more sophisticated, "it's becoming more and more common to expect a pastor to have a college degree." "In most American Protestant churches and denominations a formal higher education isn't required for ordination or to lead a church," as the editors note, but "many pastors and ministers (including youth ministers, music ministers, and other specialties) find, as they continue their career, that a higher degree and training can make them more effective leaders, help them earn recognition from their denominations, and make a higher income."

BDC editors underline the importance of choosing between an on-campus or online degree program. As they explain, an on-campus program, provides mentorship, networking opportunities, and the chance to broaden a minister's knowledge beyond their own denomination. Online learning, on the other hand, "can help earn the credentials they need without sacrificing their career and their congregation" - which is, of course, the true calling. An online degree "can be convenient, affordable, and just as comprehensive and in-depth as a traditional degree." Either way, being called to the ministry today often means "recognizing their call as a call to preparation, with a bachelor's degree in ministry, theology, biblical studies, or religion as their first step."

Bachelor's Degree Center has been providing advice, resources, and rankings on the best traditional and online bachelor's degree programs since 2014. Completely independent and unbiased, BDC is working to be the ultimate resource for new high school graduates, working adults returning to school, and nontraditional students.

All Institutions in the Bachelor's Degree Center Ministry Degree Rankings (in alphabetical order)

American Public University

Andrews University

Arizona State University

Athens State University

Augustana College

Baptist College of Florida

Belmont University

Brescia University

Calvary University

Case Western Reserve University

Central Baptist College

Central Methodist University

Clarks Summit University

Clear Creek Baptist Bible College

College of William and Mary

Dallas Baptist University

Eastern New Mexico University

Florida International University

Gardner-Webb University

Georgetown University

Grace Christian University

Grand Canyon University

Grinnell College

Hamline University

Holy Apostles College & Seminary

Illinois Wesleyan University

Johnson University

King University

Lancaster Bible College

LeTourneau University

Lee University

Liberty University

Martin Luther College

Messiah College

Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary

Mississippi College

Moody Bible Institute

North Greenville University

Northwestern College

Regent University

Rhodes College

Sewanee: The University of the South

Southeastern University

Southwestern College

Spring Hill College

UC Santa Barbara

University of Central Florida

University of Dayton

University of Rochester

University of St. Thomas

University of the Cumberlands

Valparaiso University

Webster University

