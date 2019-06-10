Bachelor's Degree Center Releases National Rankings of Ministry Degree Programs
Jun 10, 2019, 08:33 ET
CHAPEL HILL, N.C., June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bachelor's Degree Center (https://www.bachelorsdegreecenter.org/), a free guide to traditional and online bachelor's degree programs in all disciplines, has released four 2019 rankings of the best Ministry bachelor's degree programs in the US:
25 Best Bachelor's in Ministry Degree Programs for 2019
(https://www.bachelorsdegreecenter.org/best-ministry-degree/)
15 Best Online Ministry Bachelor's Degree Programs for 2019
(https://www.bachelorsdegreecenter.org/best-online-ministry-degree/)
10 Fastest Online Ministry Bachelor's Degree Programs for 2019
(https://www.bachelorsdegreecenter.org/fastest-ministry-degree/)
10 Most Affordable Online Ministry Bachelor's Degree Programs for 2019
(https://www.bachelorsdegreecenter.org/affordable-ministry-degree/)
The Top 3 Best Ministry Bachelor's Programs for 2019 are: 1) Georgetown University; 2) College of William and Mary; 3) University of California, Santa Barbara. The Top 3 Online Ministry Bachelor's Programs for 2019 are: 1) Arizona State University; 2) University of Central Florida; 3) LeTourneau University.
As BDC editors explain, "Traditionally, religious leaders have been educated in a wide variety of ways, from seminaries to apprenticeships to on-the-job training." But in the 21st century, as religious organizations have grown more sophisticated, "it's becoming more and more common to expect a pastor to have a college degree." "In most American Protestant churches and denominations a formal higher education isn't required for ordination or to lead a church," as the editors note, but "many pastors and ministers (including youth ministers, music ministers, and other specialties) find, as they continue their career, that a higher degree and training can make them more effective leaders, help them earn recognition from their denominations, and make a higher income."
BDC editors underline the importance of choosing between an on-campus or online degree program. As they explain, an on-campus program, provides mentorship, networking opportunities, and the chance to broaden a minister's knowledge beyond their own denomination. Online learning, on the other hand, "can help earn the credentials they need without sacrificing their career and their congregation" - which is, of course, the true calling. An online degree "can be convenient, affordable, and just as comprehensive and in-depth as a traditional degree." Either way, being called to the ministry today often means "recognizing their call as a call to preparation, with a bachelor's degree in ministry, theology, biblical studies, or religion as their first step."
Bachelor's Degree Center has been providing advice, resources, and rankings on the best traditional and online bachelor's degree programs since 2014. Completely independent and unbiased, BDC is working to be the ultimate resource for new high school graduates, working adults returning to school, and nontraditional students.
All Institutions in the Bachelor's Degree Center Ministry Degree Rankings (in alphabetical order)
American Public University
Andrews University
Arizona State University
Athens State University
Augustana College
Baptist College of Florida
Belmont University
Brescia University
Calvary University
Case Western Reserve University
Central Baptist College
Central Methodist University
Clarks Summit University
Clear Creek Baptist Bible College
College of William and Mary
Dallas Baptist University
Eastern New Mexico University
Florida International University
Gardner-Webb University
Georgetown University
Grace Christian University
Grand Canyon University
Grinnell College
Hamline University
Holy Apostles College & Seminary
Illinois Wesleyan University
Johnson University
King University
Lancaster Bible College
LeTourneau University
Lee University
Liberty University
Martin Luther College
Messiah College
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary
Mississippi College
Moody Bible Institute
North Greenville University
Northwestern College
Regent University
Rhodes College
Sewanee: The University of the South
Southeastern University
Southwestern College
Spring Hill College
UC Santa Barbara
University of Central Florida
University of Dayton
University of Rochester
University of St. Thomas
University of the Cumberlands
Valparaiso University
Webster University
