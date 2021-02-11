Bachelor's Degree Center Releases National Rankings of Multimedia Design Degree Programs
Feb 11, 2021, 08:44 ET
CHAPEL HILL, N.C., Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bachelor's Degree Center (https://www.bachelorsdegreecenter.org/), a free guide to traditional and online bachelor's degree programs in all disciplines, has released four rankings of the best bachelor's in Multimedia Design degree programs in the US:
25 Best Bachelor's in Multimedia Design for 2021
(https://www.bachelorsdegreecenter.org/best-multimedia-design-degrees/)
15 Best Online Bachelor's in Multimedia Design for 2021
(https://www.bachelorsdegreecenter.org/best-multimedia-degrees-online/)
10 Fastest Online Bachelor's in Multimedia Design for 2021
(https://www.bachelorsdegreecenter.org/best-accelerated-multimedia-degrees/)
10 Most Affordable Bachelor's in Multimedia Design for 2021
(https://www.bachelorsdegreecenter.org/affordable-multimedia-design-degrees/)
The Top 3 Best Multimedia Design Bachelor's Programs for 2021 are: 1) New Jersey Institute of Technology; 2) New England Institute of Technology; 3) Tulane University. The Top 3 Online Multimedia Design Programs for 2021 are: 1) Northeastern University; 2) University of Missouri; 3) Penn State World Campus.
A complete list of all institutions ranked is included at the end of this release.
"In the 21st century, designers need to be able to do it all," the editors of Bachelor's Degree Hub write; "That means there are several reasons to earn a degree in multimedia design." Every industry that incorporates design - whether advertising, publishing, education, or entertainment - is being transformed by technology: "It includes graphics, content, sound technology, video, photography, and any other type of online video or audio content you can think of." "Multimedia design brings all of those forms of media together in an environment where amazing things can be produced," the editors explain; "If it can be thought, of someone in the multimedia design industry can come up with a way to create it." The freedom of multimedia design means "Students who have unique ideas and skills to match are highly sought after and can oftentimes set their own salary."
Bachelor's Degree Center editors rank both online and on-campus programs, knowing that students' needs are as diverse as the students themselves. With a traditional, on-campus program, "students can learn the skills they need to take advantage of the lucrative opportunities that may come their way." On the other hand, BDC editors suggest, "Enrolling in an online multimedia degree program allows the student to study when it is most convenient." For working adults, "signing up for an online multimedia design degree program gives them an opportunity to continue working while they are completing their education." Whatever their choice, Bachelor's Degree Center wants to see students find the program that meets their needs and goals.
Bachelor's Degree Center has been providing advice, resources, and rankings on the best traditional and online bachelor's degree programs since 2014. Completely independent and unbiased, BDC is working to be the ultimate resource for new high school graduates, working adults returning to school, and nontraditional students.
