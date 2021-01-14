Bachelor's Degree Center Releases National Rankings of Nuclear Engineering Degree Programs
Jan 14, 2021, 08:32 ET
CHAPEL HILL, N.C., Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bachelor's Degree Center (https://www.bachelorsdegreecenter.org/), a free guide to traditional and online bachelor's degree programs in all disciplines, has released four rankings of the best bachelor's in nuclear engineering degree programs in the US:
25 Best Bachelor's in Nuclear Engineering for 2021
(https://www.bachelorsdegreecenter.org/best-nuclear-engineering-degrees/)
15 Best Online Bachelor's in Nuclear Engineering for 2021
(https://www.bachelorsdegreecenter.org/best-online-nuclear-engineering-degrees/)
10 Fastest Online Bachelor's in Nuclear Engineering for 2021
(https://www.bachelorsdegreecenter.org/accelerated-nuclear-engineering-degrees/)
10 Most Affordable Bachelor's in Nuclear Engineering for 2021
(https://www.bachelorsdegreecenter.org/affordable-nuclear-engineering-degrees/)
The Top 3 Best Nuclear Engineering Bachelor's Programs for 2021 are: 1) Massachusetts Institute of Technology; 2) Georgia Institute of Technology; 3) University of California, Berkeley. The Top 3 Online Nuclear Engineering Programs for 2021 are: 1) Michigan Technology University; 2) North Carolina State University; 3) University of Utah.
A complete list of all institutions ranked is included at the end of this release.
"It's easy to see why employers require degrees for nuclear engineering jobs. These are, after all, complex jobs that require plenty of complex skills," the editors of Bachelor's Degree Hub write; "By earning a nuclear engineer degree, you'll ensure that you're equipped to handle all of the complexities that the job requires, including working with advanced science and math concepts, blending science with engineering, and working with some of the smallest particles known to humanity." Job security is important as well: "As any nuclear engineer will tell you, nuclear power is controversial due to the hazardous nature of the waste product. However, as a nuclear engineer, you will have access to a field that is always looking for new talent." A degree in nuclear engineering can take graduates almost anywhere - literally and figuratively.
Bachelor's Degree Center editors rank both online and on-campus programs, knowing that students' needs are as diverse as the students themselves. With a traditional, on-campus program, "Education often comes with internships, networking opportunities, and other advantages that can be hard to find outside of college." On the other hand, BDC editors counsel, "Right now it's easier than ever with more degree programs available for you to get an online nuclear engineering degree. The number of available courses is greater than ever." Every student brings their own priorities to their degree, and Bachelor's Degree Center's rankings of the best nuclear engineering degrees are designed to give prospective students the most diverse set of options possible.
Bachelor's Degree Center has been providing advice, resources, and rankings on the best traditional and online bachelor's degree programs since 2014. Completely independent and unbiased, BDC is working to be the ultimate resource for new high school graduates, working adults returning to school, and nontraditional students.
All Institutions in the Bachelor's Degree Center Nuclear Engineering Degree Rankings (in alphabetical order)
American Public University
Arizona State University
Arkansas Tech University
Augusta University
Bismarck State College
Colorado School of Mines
ECPI
Engineering Institute of Technology
Excelsior College
Georgia Institute of Technology
Grantham University
Idaho State University
Indiana State University
Jackson College
Kansas State University
Lamar University
Massachusetts Institute of Technology
Michigan Technology University
Missouri University of Science & Technology
National University
North Carolina State University
Ohio State University
Old Dominion University
Oregon State University
Pennsylvania State University
Purdue University
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute
South Carolina State University
Southern Illinois University Carbondale
Stony Brook University
Tarleton State University
Temple University
Texas A&M University
Thomas Edison State University
University of Alabama
University of Arkansas
University of California, Berkeley
University of Florida
University of Houston
University of Idaho
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
University of Massachusetts - Lowell
University of Michigan - Ann Arbor
University of New Mexico
University of North Dakota
University of Pittsburgh
University of South Carolina
University of Southern Mississippi
University of Tennessee - Knoxville
University of Texas Permian Basin
University of Texas at Austin
University of Utah
University of Utah
University of West Florida
University of Wisconsin - Madison
Virginia Commonwealth University
Contact
Ava Ellis
Media Manager, Bachelor's Degree Center
[email protected]
https://www.bachelorsdegreecenter.org/
864-502-2906
SOURCE Bachelor's Degree Center