Bachelor's Degree Center Releases National Rankings of Paralegal Degree Programs
Sep 23, 2019, 08:35 ET
CHAPEL HILL, N.C., Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bachelor's Degree Center (https://www.bachelorsdegreecenter.org/), a free guide to traditional and online bachelor's degree programs in all disciplines, has released four 2019 rankings of the best Paralegal bachelor's degree programs in the US:
25 Best Bachelor's in Paralegal Degree Programs for 2019 (https://www.bachelorsdegreecenter.org/best-legal-studies-degree/)
15 Best Online Paralegal Bachelor's Degree Programs for 2019
(https://www.bachelorsdegreecenter.org/best-online-paralegal-programs/)
10 Fastest Online Paralegal Bachelor's Degree Programs for 2019
(https://www.bachelorsdegreecenter.org/fastest-online-paralegal-programs/)
10 Most Affordable Online Paralegal Bachelor's Degree Programs for 2019 (https://www.bachelorsdegreecenter.org/cheapest-legal-studies-degree-online/)
The Top 3 Best Paralegal Bachelor's Programs for 2019 are: 1) Auburn University; 2) Quinnipiac University; 3) Montclair State University. The Top 3 Online Paralegal Bachelor's Programs for 2019 are: 1) Tulane University; 2) University of Central Florida; 3) University of Massachusetts Lowell.
A complete list of all institutions ranked is included at the end of this release.
"In the last few years, the job market for lawyers has been cooling down, with law schools turning out far more lawyers than are necessary," according to BDC editors; "What hasn't cooled down, though, is the demand for paralegals and legal assistants – the professionals who do the real behind-the-scenes work of a law firm, like taking depositions, preparing documents, researching precedent, and more." As BDC editors explain, "Most paralegals begin their career with just an associate's degree, since that is usually the standard for a paralegal certification in most states." For working paralegals who want more, getting a bachelor's in legal studies or paralegal may be key to moving up: "Online programs allow busy working professionals the chance to improve their credentials and learn new skills while continuing their current jobs." The editors of BDC note that "with advances in technology, online programs can be as immersive, collaborative, and enriching as traditional on-campus programs."
For traditional students, on the other hand, "an on-campus bachelor degree in legal studies provides mentorship and networking opportunities with the law firms and corporations in the area – the ones that do the hiring." For these students, a bachelor's degree is thinking ahead to future opportunities. "Although a bachelor's degree is not necessary to obtain an internship or an entry-level role as a paralegal," the editors explain, students "should be aware that it is often necessary for positions in a government agency, corporate legal departments, and some law firms." Whether they are traditional-aged students just making the first steps into their legal career, or working paralegals looking to make a big move ahead, Bachelor's Degree Center's rankings of the best paralegal and legal studies bachelor's degree programs are built to point the way to solid programs with a real ROI.
Bachelor's Degree Center has been providing advice, resources, and rankings on the best traditional and online bachelor's degree programs since 2014. Completely independent and unbiased, BDC is working to be the ultimate resource for new high school graduates, working adults returning to school, and nontraditional students.
All Institutions in the Bachelor's Degree Center Paralegal Degree Rankings (in alphabetical order)
American Public University
Auburn University
Ball State University
Bay Path University
Bellevue University
Berkeley College
Charter Oak State College
Daemen College
Dominican University
Eastern Kentucky University
Florida Gulf Coast University
Grand Valley State University
Herzing University
Hilbert College
Hodges University
Indiana University Purdue University Indianapolis
Kent State University
Lewis University
Liberty University
Loyola University Chicago
Madonna University
Minnesota State University Moorhead
Mississippi College
Montclair State University
Mount St Joseph University
National University
Northwestern State University of Louisiana
Peirce College
Post University
Purdue University Global
Quinnipiac University
Regent University
Southern New Hampshire University
St John's University
Stevenson University
SUNY Canton
Texas A&M Univ Commerce
Tulane University
University of Arizona
University of Central Florida
University of La Verne
University of Maine at Augusta
University of Maryland University College
University of Massachusetts Lowell
University of New Haven
University of Southern Mississippi
University of Toledo
Ursuline College
Widener University
Winona State University
Contact:
Ava Ellis
Media Manager, Bachelor's Degree Center
222896@email4pr.com
https://www.bachelorsdegreecenter.org/
864-502-2906
SOURCE Bachelor's Degree Center
Share this article