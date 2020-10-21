Bachelor's Degree Center Releases National Rankings of Political Science Degree Programs
Oct 21, 2020, 08:32 ET
CHAPEL HILL, N.C., Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bachelor's Degree Center (https://www.bachelorsdegreecenter.org/), a free guide to traditional and online bachelor's degree programs in all disciplines, has released four rankings of the best bachelor's in political science degree programs in the US:
25 Best Bachelor's in Political Science Programs for 2021
15 Best Online Bachelor's in Political Science Programs for 2021
10 Fastest Online Bachelor's in Political Science for 2021
10 Most Affordable Bachelor's in Political Science for 2021
The Top 3 Best Political Science Bachelor's Programs for 2021 are: 1) Clemson University; 2) Boston College; 3) University of Oklahoma. The Top 3 Online Political Science Bachelor's Programs for 2021 are: 1) Washington University in St Louis; 2) University of Iowa; 3) Penn State World Campus.
"Many political science students hope to pursue a job in government in order to serve their fellow citizens and make a dependable income," the editors of Bachelor's Degree Hub explain: "How an individual chooses to use their degree is a highly personal decision." Obviously, many political science students hope for a career in politics: "There is no set course of study in order to pursue a career in politics. People from varying backgrounds, who studied in varying fields have become successful politicians." Whether working for political campaigns or running for office, educating students as teachers or educating the public as journalists, BDC editors explain "For those who do feel passionately about their communities and their federal government as a whole, this is the best field of study to pursue in order to make the biggest difference in your future job role."
By ranking both traditional and online programs, Bachelor's Degree Center editors intend to help students of all kinds. As the editors explain, "For individuals who are raising a family and working a full-time job, studying after everyone else has gone to bed may be the most beneficial." While online is best for some students, the networking opportunities in an on-campus political science program can make all the difference in finding a position after graduation. Above all, Bachelor's Degree Center's rankings of the best political degrees are here to point students in the direction that is right for their needs.
Bachelor's Degree Center has been providing advice, resources, and rankings on the best traditional and online bachelor's degree programs since 2014. Completely independent and unbiased, BDC is working to be the ultimate resource for new high school graduates, working adults returning to school, and nontraditional students.
All Institutions in the Bachelor's Degree Center Political Science Degree Rankings (in alphabetical order)
Abilene Christian University
Arizona State University - West
Arkansas State University
Ball State University
Boston College
Brescia University
Central Michigan University
Clemson University
Columbia College
Eastern Kentucky University
Florida International University
Fort Hays State University
Grand View University
Indiana University - Bloomington
Keiser University
Kennesaw State University
Lamar University
Lesley University
Lewis University
Liberty University
Marian University
Northeastern University
Northern Arizona University
Ohio University
Oregon State University
Park University
Penn State World Campus
Saint Louis University
Sam Houston StateUniversity
Simmons University
South Dakota State University
Southeast Missouri State University
Southeastern University
Suffolk University
Texas State University
Texas Tech University
Thomas Edison State University
Troy University
University at Albany
University of Central Florida
University of Illinois Springfield
University of Iowa
University of Maine
University of Massachusetts Dartmouth
University of Memphis
University of Nebraska Omaha
University of Nevada Reno
University of North Alabama
University of North Dakota
University of North Georgia
University of Oklahoma
University of Texas - Permian Basin
University of Wisconsin - Milwaukee
University of Wisconsin - Whitewater
University of Wisconsin - La Crosse
Virginia Commonwealth University
Washington University in St Louis
Wayne State College
Weber State University
Wichita State University
