Bachelor's Degree Center Releases National Rankings of Political Science Degree Programs

CHAPEL HILL, N.C., Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bachelor's Degree Center ( https://www.bachelorsdegreecenter.org/ ), a free guide to traditional and online bachelor's degree programs in all disciplines, has released four rankings of the best bachelor's in political science degree programs in the US:

25 Best Bachelor's in Political Science Programs for 2021

( https://www.bachelorsdegreecenter.org/best-political-science-degrees/ )

15 Best Online Bachelor's in Political Science Programs for 2021

( https://www.bachelorsdegreecenter.org/best-online-political-science-degrees/ )

10 Fastest Online Bachelor's in Political Science for 2021

( https://www.bachelorsdegreecenter.org/accelerated-political-science-degrees/ )

10 Most Affordable Bachelor's in Political Science for 2021

( https://www.bachelorsdegreecenter.org/affordable-political-science-degrees/ )

The Top 3 Best Political Science Bachelor's Programs for 2021 are: 1) Clemson University; 2) Boston College; 3) University of Oklahoma. The Top 3 Online Political Science Bachelor's Programs for 2021 are: 1) Washington University in St Louis; 2) University of Iowa; 3) Penn State World Campus.

A complete list of all institutions ranked is included at the end of this release.

"Many political science students hope to pursue a job in government in order to serve their fellow citizens and make a dependable income," the editors of Bachelor's Degree Hub explain: "How an individual chooses to use their degree is a highly personal decision." Obviously, many political science students hope for a career in politics: "There is no set course of study in order to pursue a career in politics. People from varying backgrounds, who studied in varying fields have become successful politicians." Whether working for political campaigns or running for office, educating students as teachers or educating the public as journalists, BDC editors explain "For those who do feel passionately about their communities and their federal government as a whole, this is the best field of study to pursue in order to make the biggest difference in your future job role."

By ranking both traditional and online programs, Bachelor's Degree Center editors intend to help students of all kinds. As the editors explain, "For individuals who are raising a family and working a full-time job, studying after everyone else has gone to bed may be the most beneficial." While online is best for some students, the networking opportunities in an on-campus political science program can make all the difference in finding a position after graduation. Above all, Bachelor's Degree Center's rankings of the best political degrees are here to point students in the direction that is right for their needs.

Bachelor's Degree Center has been providing advice, resources, and rankings on the best traditional and online bachelor's degree programs since 2014. Completely independent and unbiased, BDC is working to be the ultimate resource for new high school graduates, working adults returning to school, and nontraditional students.

All Institutions in the Bachelor's Degree Center Political Science Degree Rankings (in alphabetical order)

Abilene Christian University

Arizona State University - West

Arkansas State University

Ball State University

Boston College

Brescia University

Central Michigan University

Clemson University

Columbia College

Eastern Kentucky University

Florida International University

Fort Hays State University

Grand View University

Indiana University - Bloomington

Keiser University

Kennesaw State University

Lamar University

Lesley University

Lewis University

Liberty University

Marian University

Northeastern University

Northern Arizona University

Ohio University

Oregon State University

Park University

Penn State World Campus

Saint Louis University

Sam Houston StateUniversity

Simmons University

South Dakota State University

Southeast Missouri State University

Southeastern University

Suffolk University

Texas State University

Texas Tech University

Thomas Edison State University

Troy University

University at Albany

University of Central Florida

University of Illinois Springfield

University of Iowa

University of Maine

University of Massachusetts Dartmouth

University of Memphis

University of Nebraska Omaha

University of Nevada Reno

University of North Alabama

University of North Dakota

University of North Georgia

University of Oklahoma

University of Texas - Permian Basin

University of Wisconsin - Milwaukee

University of Wisconsin - Whitewater

University of Wisconsin - La Crosse

Virginia Commonwealth University

Washington University in St Louis

Wayne State College

Weber State University

Wichita State University

Ava Ellis

Media Manager, Bachelor's Degree Center

[email protected]om

https://www.bachelorsdegreecenter.org/

864-502-2906

SOURCE Bachelor's Degree Center