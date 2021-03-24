Bachelor's Degree Center Releases National Rankings of Project Management Degree Programs

CHAPEL HILL, N.C., March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bachelor's Degree Center ( https://www.bachelorsdegreecenter.org/ ), a free guide to traditional and online bachelor's degree programs in all disciplines, has released four rankings of the best bachelor's in Project Management degree programs in the US:

25 Best Online Bachelor's in Project Management for 2021

15 Best Bachelor's in Project Management for 2021

10 Fastest Online Bachelor's in Project Management for 2021

10 Best Online Certificates in Project Management for 2021

The Top 10 Best Project Management Bachelor's Programs for 2021 are:

Towson University - Towson, MD Bryant University - Smithfield, RI New Mexico State University - Las Cruces , NM University of the Incarnate Word - San Antonio, TX Thomas Edison State University - Trenton, NJ University of Maryland - College Park , MD Palm Beach State College - Lake Worth, FL Columbia Basin College - Pasco, WA Eastern Florida State College - Cacao, FL Pensacola State College - Pensacola, FL

Project management is one of the most flexible and adaptable skill sets a professional can develop. "Graduates who receive a bachelor degree in project management online can work in the fields of manufacturing, construction, information services, finance, insurance, and more," the editors of Bachelor's Degree Hub write. As they explain, "Project management has always existed in one form or another, especially in professions like engineering, software, and construction. However, project management has recently become a profession in and of itself, making a bachelor's in Public Management necessary for many people." "A career in project management involves making the most of tools and resources, keeping team members motivated, communicating effectively, and much more," the editors explain; "The bottom line is that it's not easy, but with a bachelor degree in Project Management, managers can learn how to maintain that all-important juggling act."

Bachelor's Degree Center ranks both online and on-campus programs, because project management students come from all kinds of backgrounds and situations. A traditional, on-campus program helps students "enhance critical project management skills, including effective leadership, communication, and leveraging resources." On the other hand, according to the editors, "with a project management bachelor degree online, you'll be able to learn these in-demand skills at your own pace from the comfort of your own home or work setting." For working professionals looking for a leg up on the job market, a project management degree is also preparation for a valuable PMP certification. Whatever the case, Bachelor's Degree Center works to point students to the programs that will get them ahead.

Bachelor's Degree Center has been providing advice, resources, and rankings on the best traditional and online bachelor's degree programs since 2014. Completely independent and unbiased, BDC is working to be the ultimate resource for new high school graduates, working adults returning to school, and nontraditional students.

