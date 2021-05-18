Bachelor's Degree Center Releases National Rankings of Public Health Degree Programs

CHAPEL HILL, N.C., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bachelor's Degree Center ( https://www.bachelorsdegreecenter.org/ ), a free guide to traditional and online bachelor's degree programs in all disciplines, has released four rankings of the best Bachelor's in Public Health degree programs in the US:

25 Best Bachelor's in Public Health for 2021

( https://www.bachelorsdegreecenter.org/best-public-health-degrees/ )

15 Best Online Bachelor's in Public Health for 2021

( https://www.bachelorsdegreecenter.org/best-online-public-health-degrees/ )

10 Fastest Online Bachelor's in Public Health for 2021

( https://www.bachelorsdegreecenter.org/accelerated-public-health-degrees/ )

10 Most Affordable Bachelor's in Public Health for 2021

( https://www.bachelorsdegreecenter.org/affordable-public-health-degrees/ )

The Top 3 Best Public Health Bachelor's Programs for 2021 are:

1. University of North Carolina - Chapel Hill, NC

2. University of Michigan - Ann Arbor, MI

3. Texas A&M University - College Station, TX

The Top 3 Best Online Public Health Bachelor's Programs for 2021 are:

1. Arizona State University - Tempe, AZ

2. University of South Florida - Tampa, FL

3. San Diego State University - San Diego, CA

A complete list of all institutions ranked is included at the end of this release.

Nothing has shown the importance of public health like the year 2020, and students are turning to public health as a major. "The Public Health field is incredibly diverse," the editors at Bachelor's Degree Center explain; "From Health Education to Emergency Management Specializations, you can pick and choose from many different career options." Public health does not bind graduates to any specific occupation or employment sector, either. Students may choose on-campus or online options, knowing that either way they are prepared "with the skills you need to take on new challenges and responsibilities."

Bachelor's Degree Center has been providing advice, resources, and rankings on the best traditional and online bachelor's degree programs since 2014. Completely independent and unbiased, BDC is working to be the ultimate resource for new high school graduates, working adults returning to school, and nontraditional students.

All Institutions in the Bachelor's Degree Center Public Health Degree Rankings (in alphabetical order)

Allen College - Waterloo, IA

American Public University - Charles Town, WV

Appalachian State University - Boone, NC

Arizona State University - Tempe, AZ

Arkansas State University - Jonesboro, AR

Brigham Young University Idaho - Rexburg, ID

California Baptist University - Riverside, CA

Duquesne University - Pittsburgh, PA

Excelsior College - Albany, NY

Indiana University Purdue University Indianapolis - Indianapolis, IN

Mississippi University for Women - Columbus, MS

Murray State University - Murray, KY

National University - San Diego, CA

New York University - New York, NY

Northern Arizona University - Flagstaff, AZ

Oakland University - Rochester, MI

Ohio State University - Columbus, OH

Oregon State University - Corvallis, OR

Rutgers University - New Brunswick, NJ

Saint Cloud State University - St Cloud, MN

Saint Louis University - St Louis, MO

San Diego State University - San Diego, CA

Southern New Hampshire University - Manchester, NH

Temple University - Philadelphia, PA

Texas A&M University - College Station, TX

Trident International University - Cypress, CA

Tulane University - New Orleans, LA

University of Alabama - Tuscaloosa, AL

University of Arizona - Phoenix, AZ

University of California, Irvine - Irvine, CA

University of California, San Diego - San Diego, CA

University of Central Oklahoma - Edmond, OK

University of Cincinnati - Cincinnati, OH

University of Florida - Gainesville, FL

University of Georgia - Athens, GA

University of Houston - Houston, TX

University of Maryland Global Campus - Adelphi, MD

University of Michigan - Ann Arbor, MI

University of Minnesota - Duluth - Duluth, MN

University of Missouri - Columbia, MO

University of Nebraska Omaha - Omaha, NE

University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill - Chapel Hill, NC

University of North Carolina at Charlotte - Charlotte, NC

University of North Carolina at Greensboro - Greensboro, NC

University of North Texas - Denton, TX

University of South Carolina - Columbia, SC

University of South Dakota - Vermillion, SD

University of South Florida - Tampa, FL

University of Southern California - Los Angeles, CA

University of Texas at Austin - Austin, TX

University of West Florida - Pensacola, FL

Walden University - Minneapolis, MN

West Virginia University - Morgantown, WV

Western Illinois University - Macomb, IL

Western Michigan University - Kalamazoo, MI

Winona State University - Winona, MN

