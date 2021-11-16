Bachelor's Degree Center Releases National Rankings of Real Estate Degree Programs

CHAPEL HILL, N.C., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bachelor's Degree Center ( https://www.bachelorsdegreecenter.org/ ), a free guide to traditional and online bachelor's degree programs in all disciplines, has released four rankings of the best Bachelor's in Real Estate degree programs in the US:

25 Best Bachelor's in Real Estate for 2022

15 Best Online Bachelor's in Real Estate for 2022

10 Fastest Online Bachelor's in Real Estate for 2022

10 Most Affordable Bachelor's in Real Estate for 2022

The Top 3 Best Real Estate Bachelor's Programs for 2022 are:

Virginia Tech - Blacksburg, VA University of Wisconsin-Madison - Madison, WI University of Pennsylvania - Philadelphia, PA

The Top 3 Best Online Real Estate Bachelor's Programs for 2022 are:

Purdue University Global - West Lafayette , IIN University of California, San Diego - San Diego, CA University of Florida - Gainesville FL

A complete list of all institutions ranked is included at the end of this release.

"Working in the real estate field is much more than simply getting a real estate agent's license to help clients buy and sell homes," the editors at Bachelor's Degree Center explain; "it's also a business that involves planning, land use, understanding legislation, and can also lead to a job working for government at all levels." According to the editors, "Getting a degree in real estate helps you learn about topics that include legal issues, urban planning and public policy, sustainable development, investment theory and practice, and more." Editors state, "A degree in real estate elevates your job prospects beyond working for a real estate agency and creates opportunities for working for major property groups, employment with organizations that are expanding, and real estate development."

Bachelor's Degree Center has been providing advice, resources, and rankings on the best traditional and online bachelor's degree programs since 2014. Completely independent and unbiased, BDC is working to be the ultimate resource for new high school graduates, working adults returning to school, and nontraditional students.

All schools in the Bachelor's Degree Center Real Estate Degree Rankings (in alphabetical order)

American Public University - Charles Town, WV

Arkansas State University - Jonesboro, AR

Baruch College (CUNY) - New York, NY

Brooklyn College (CUNY) - New York, NY

Colorado State University - Fort Collins, CO

Florida State University - Tallahassee, FL

Fordham University - Bronx, NY

Fresno State University - Fresno, CA

George Washington University - Washington, DC

Hempster Shire University

Indiana University - Bloomington, IN

Louisiana State University Shreveport - Shreveport, LA

Liberty University - Lynchburg, VA

Middle Tennessee State University - Murfreesboro, TN

NSU Florida - Fort Lauderdale, FL

New York University - New York, NY

Old Dominion University - Norfolk, VA

Penn State World Campus - University Park, PA

Purdue University Global - West Lafayette, IN

Southern Methodist University - Dallas, TX

Temple University - Philadelphia, PA

Texas Christian University - Fort Worth, TX

Texas Tech University - Lubbock, TX

University of Alabama - Tuscaloosa, AL

University of Alabama at Birmingham - Birmingham

University of Alaska Anchorage - Anchorage

University of Arizona Global Campus - Tucson, AZ

University of Arkansas at Little Rock - Little Rock, AR

University of California, Berkeley - Berkeley, CA

University of California, San Diego - San Diego, CA

University of Central Florida - Orlando, FL

University of Colorado, Boulder - Boulder, CO

University of Connecticut - Storrs, CT

University of Denver - Denver, CO

University of Florida - Gainesville, FL

University of Georgia - Athens, GA

University of Memphis - Memphis, TN

University of Miami - Coral Gables, FL

University of Mississippi - Oxford, MS

University of North Texas - Denton, TX

University of Northern Iowa - Cedar Falls, IA

University of Pennsylvania - Philadelphia, PA

University of San Diego - San Diego, CA

University of Southern California - Los Angeles, CA

University of Texas at Arlington - Arlington, TX

University of Texas at Austin - Austin, TX

University of Texas at Dallas - Dallas, TX

University of Texas at San Antonio - San Antonio, TX

University of West Georgia - Carrollton, GA

University of Wisconsin Whitewater - Whitewater, WI

University of Wisconsin Madison - Madison, WI

Villanova University - Villanova, PA

Virginia Tech - Blacksburg, VA



