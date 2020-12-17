Bachelor's Degree Center Releases National Rankings of Statistics and Data Science Degree Programs
CHAPEL HILL, N.C., Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bachelor's Degree Center (https://www.bachelorsdegreecenter.org/), a free guide to traditional and online bachelor's degree programs in all disciplines, has released four rankings of the best bachelor's in psychology degree programs in the US:
25 Best Bachelor's in Statistics for 2021
(https://www.bachelorsdegreecenter.org/best-statistics-programs/)
25 Best Online Bachelor's in Data Science for 2021
(https://www.bachelorsdegreecenter.org/best-online-data-science-degrees/)
10 Most Affordable Bachelor's in Data Science for 2021
(https://www.bachelorsdegreecenter.org/affordable-data-science-programs/)
The Top 3 Best Statistics Bachelor's Programs for 2021 are: 1) Lehigh University; 2) Carnegie Mellon University; 3) University of Washington. The Top 3 Online Data Science Bachelor's Programs for 2021 are: 1) Purdue University Global; 2) Bellevue University; 3) Northeastern University.
A complete list of all institutions ranked is included at the end of this release.
"Do you have an analytical mind? Does solving the mystery of seemingly random numbers information into contextual data sound interesting to you?" the editors of Bachelor's Degree Hub ask; "If so, you should get a statistics degree and embark on a career that uses the strength of your mathematical aptitudes." A degree in statistics or data science can open up career opportunities in a variety of settings: "Statistics are used in many areas of the economy which means that you'll be able to find employment in a field that interests you and have the opportunity to apply your skills on a daily basis." After all, "Job growth in the field means demand will outstrip supply of qualified individuals for some time." Jobs for statistics and data science majors go well beyond academia or teaching, and as areas like marketing and politics become more dependent on information, the options only increase.
Bachelor's Degree Center editors rank both online and on-campus programs, providing direction for students no matter their need or interest. As the editors explain, "Not only is [an online program] convenient, but the flexible schedule also allows you to fulfill your obligations to your family. An online degree program makes it easier to earn your degree at home without having to leave your community." BDC editors counsel, "Even the most prestigious colleges and universities are now offering online degree programs that allow students to attend class from almost any location." Even elite institutions that were once inaccessible to all but the most fortunate students have online options today, and Bachelor's Degree Center's rankings of the best statistics and data science degrees are designed to give prospective students the broadest, most comprehensive set of options possible.
Bachelor's Degree Center has been providing advice, resources, and rankings on the best traditional and online bachelor's degree programs since 2014. Completely independent and unbiased, BDC is working to be the ultimate resource for new high school graduates, working adults returning to school, and nontraditional students.
All Institutions in the Bachelor's Degree Center Statistics and Data Science Degree Rankings (in alphabetical order)
American Public University
Arizona State University
Atlantic International University
Baylor University
Bellevue University
Berkeley College
California Polytechnic State University
Carleton College
Carnegie Mellon University
Case Western Reserve University
College of the Holy Cross
Colorado Tech
Devry University
ECPI University
Eastern Florida State College
Eastern Michigan University
Florida State University
Herzing University
Husson University
Indiana University
Lehigh University
Lipscomb University
Maryville University
Metropolitan State University
Miami Dade College
Mid-America Christian University
Middle Tennessee State University
North Carolina State University
Northeastern University
Oklahoma State University
Penn State
Purdue Global
Purdue University
Rasmussen College
Salem University
Smith College
Southern Methodist University
Southern New Hampshire University
Thomas Edison State University
University of California, Davis
University of California, San Diego
University of California, Santa Barbara
University of Florida
University of Georgia
University of Houston Downtown
University of Massachusetts Lowell
University of Michigan
University of Michigan-Dearborn
University of Minnesota - Twin Cities
University of North Dakota
University of Rochester
University of South Florida
University of Utah
University of Washington
University of Wisconsin
University of Wisconsin-River Falls
University of California, Irvine
Wake Forest University
Washington State University
Western Governors University
