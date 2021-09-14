Bachelor's Degree Center Releases National Rankings of Supply Chain Management Degree Programs

CHAPEL HILL, N.C., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bachelor's Degree Center ( https://www.bachelorsdegreecenter.org/ ), a free guide to traditional and online bachelor's degree programs in all disciplines, has released four rankings of the best Bachelor's in Supply Chain Management degree programs in the US:

25 Best Bachelor's in Supply Chain Management for 2022

( https://www.bachelorsdegreecenter.org/best-supply-chain-management-degrees/ )

15 Best Online Bachelor's in Supply Chain Management for 2022

( https://www.bachelorsdegreecenter.org/best-online-supply-chain-management-degrees/ )

10 Fastest Online Bachelor's in Supply Chain Management for 2022( https://www.bachelorsdegreecenter.org/accelerated-supply-chain-management-degrees/ )

10 Most Affordable Bachelor's in Supply Chain Management for 2022( https://www.bachelorsdegreecenter.org/affordable-supply-chain-management-degrees/ )

The Top 3 Best Supply Chain Management Bachelor's Programs for 2022 are:

Lehigh University - Bethlehem, PA University of Illinois - Urbana-Champaign , IL Texas A&M University - College Station , TX

The Top 3 Best Online Supply Chain Management Bachelor's Programs for 2022 are:

Golden Gate University - San Francisco, CA Bellevue University - Bellevue, NE Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University - Daytona Beach, FL

A complete list of all institutions ranked is included at the end of this release.

"From the world events of 2020 and on, everyone in the US has undoubtedly heard the term "supply chain" more than any other time in their lives," the editors at Bachelor's Degree Center explain; "But for the last couple of decades, supply chain and logistics management has been one of the fastest-growing and most dynamic fields in the world." According to the editors, supply chain management is "one of the most dynamic and lucrative careers of the 21st century."

Bachelor's Degree Center has been providing advice, resources, and rankings on the best traditional and online bachelor's degree programs since 2014. Completely independent and unbiased, BDC is working to be the ultimate resource for new high school graduates, working adults returning to school, and nontraditional students.

All Institutions in the Bachelor's Degree Center Supply Chain Management Degree Rankings (in alphabetical order)

American Public University - Charles Town, WV

Arizona State University - Tempe, AZ

Athens State University - Athens, AL

Ball State University - Muncie, IN

Bellevue University - Bellevue, NE

CSU Global - Aurora, CO

California Baptist University - Riverside, CA

California State University, East Bay - Hayward, CA

Colorado Christian University - Lakewood, CO

Colorado State University - Fort Collins, CO

Colorado Tech University - Colorado Springs, CO

DeSales University - Center Valley, PA

Drexel University - Philadelphia, PA

East Carolina University - Greenville, NC

Elmhurst College - Elmhurst, IL

Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University - Daytona Beach, FL

Ferris State University - Big Rapids, MI

Florida International University - Miami, FL

Florida State College at Jacksonville - Jacksonville, FL

Golden Gate University - San Francisco, CA

Grand Canyon University - Phoenix, AZ

Grantham University - Lenexa, KS

Indiana University - Bloomington, IN

Lehigh University - Bethlehem, PA

Michigan State University - East Lansing, MI

Middle Georgia State University - Macon, GA

Murray State University - Murray, KY

North Carolina State University - Raleigh, NC

Northern Arizona University - Flagstaff, AZ

Northern Kentucky University - Highland Heights, KY

Northern State University - Aberdeen, SD

Oregon Institute of Technology - Klamath Falls, OR

Oregon State University - Corvallis, OR

Pennsylvania State University - State College, PA

Purdue University - West Lafayette, IN

Rider University - Lawrenceville, NJ

Rutgers University - New Brunswick, NJ

Southern New Hampshire University - Manchester, NH

Syracuse University - Syracuse, NY

Texas A&M University - College Station, TX

University of Alabama at Birmingham - Birmingham, AL

University of Alabama in Huntsville - Huntsville, AL

University of Arkansas - Fayetteville, AR

University of Houston-Downtown - Houston, TX

University of Illinois - Urbana-Champaign, IL

University of Maryland - College Park, MD

University of Massachusetts - Amherst, MA

University of Nebraska - Lincoln, NE

University of North Carolina at Charlotte - Charlotte, NC

University of North Carolina at Greensboro - Greensboro, NC

University of Rhode Island - Kingston, RI

University of Scranton - Scranton, PA

University of South Dakota - Vermillion, SD

University of Tennessee - Knoxville, TN

University of Texas at Dallas - Dallas, TX

University of Washington - Seattle, WA

University of West Florida - Pensacola, FL

University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee - Milwaukee, WI

University of Wisconsin-Whitewater - Whitewater, WI

Wright State University - Dayton, OH

Ava Ellis

Media Manager, Bachelor's Degree Center

[email protected]

https://www.bachelorsdegreecenter.org/

864-502-2906

SOURCE Bachelor's Degree Center