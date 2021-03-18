Bachelor's Degree Center Releases National Rankings of Technology Management Degree Programs
Mar 18, 2021, 08:44 ET
CHAPEL HILL, N.C., March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bachelor's Degree Center (https://www.bachelorsdegreecenter.org/), a free guide to traditional and online bachelor's degree programs in all disciplines, has released four rankings of the best bachelor's in Technology Management degree programs in the US:
25 Best Bachelor's in Technology Management for 2021
15 Best Online Bachelor's in Technology Management for 2021
10 Fastest Online Bachelor's in Technology Management for 2021
10 Most Affordable Bachelor's in Technology Management for 2021
The Top 10 Best Technology Management Bachelor's Programs for 2021 are:
- Georgia Institute of Technology - Atlanta, GA
- University of Illinois - Urbana-Champaign, IL
- Virginia Tech - Blacksburg, VA
- Texas A&M University - College Station, TX
- University of Texas at Austin - Austin, TX
- University of Wisconsin - Madison, WI
- New Mexico Tech - Socorro, NM
- University of Richmond - Richmond, VA
- University at Buffalo - Buffalo, NY
- University of Houston - Houston, TX
A complete list of all institutions ranked is included at the end of this release.
"Pursuing a degree in technology management makes perfect sense in modern times as technology runs so much of society and business in both the public and private sectors," the editors of Bachelor's Degree Hub write; "The need for people to fill positions in this field will only continue to grow." Every industry in the 21st century depends on computer and digital technology: "Technology can easily overwhelm a business due to its complexities. People who understand how things work and how to manage others to make sure things keep working and benefiting an organization are an essential part of business." "Technology management often involves a mixture of management, information technology and business tasks," the editors explain, including maintaining technology, curating new technology, and budget and planning; "Creating plans and efficiency saves everyone time, money, and effort."
Bachelor's Degree Center ranks both online and on-campus programs, because the prospective student body for technology management is diverse. With a traditional, on-campus program, students have access to technology and guidance that they may not have on their own. On the other hand, BDC editors suggest, "Online degree programs are designed to offer students a chance to earn their degree while still maintaining certain freedoms. A student is able to continue working and earning a living in their chosen career field." For working adults, "Earning your Technology Management degree online also allows you to put much of what you learn into practice almost immediately." In either case, Bachelor's Degree Center wants students to find the program that is best for their career goals.
Bachelor's Degree Center has been providing advice, resources, and rankings on the best traditional and online bachelor's degree programs since 2014. Completely independent and unbiased, BDC is working to be the ultimate resource for new high school graduates, working adults returning to school, and nontraditional students.
All Institutions in the Bachelor's Degree Center Technology Management Degree Rankings (in alphabetical order)
Alfred State College (SUNY)
American Military University
Arizona State University
Bowling Green State University
Central Washington University
Colorado Tech
East Carolina University
Eastern Michigan University
Eastern Oregon University
Embry-Riddle Worldwide
Excelsior College
Florida Atlantic University
Florida State College at Jacksonville
Georgia Institute of Technology
Granite State College
Gulf Coast State College
Illinois Institute of Technology
Indiana State University
Kansas State University
Lamar University
Lipscomb University
Montana Tech
National University
New Mexico Tech
New York University
Northern Arizona University
Old Dominion University
Oregon Institute of Technology
SUNY Delhi
Saint Leo University
Salem University
South Texas College
Southeast Missouri State University
Southern Illinois University
Southern New Hampshire University
St Petersburg College
State College of Florida - Manatee-Sarasota
Syracuse University
Texas A&M University
Texas A&M University - Commerce
Texas State University
Towson University
University at Buffalo
University of Alabama at Birmingham
University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff
University of Houston
University of Illinois
University of Mary
University of Maryland Global Campus
University of Minnesota
University of Richmond
University of Southern Maine
University of Texas at Austin
University of Texas at Tyler
University of Wisconsin
Utah Valley University
Virginia Tech
Western Governors University
Western Kentucky University
Wilmington University
