Bachoco Announces First Quarter 2018 Results

HIGHLIGHTS- 2018 vs. 2017

Net sales increased 11.8% in 1Q18.

EBITDA margin was 13.7% in 1Q18 vs 8.8% in 1Q17, our EBITDA was $2,100.2 million , 74.5% more than in the 1Q17.

, 74.5% more than in the 1Q17. Earnings per basic and diluted share were $2.09 .

CEO COMMENTS

Mr. Rodolfo Ramos Arvizu, Chief Executive Officer of Bachoco, stated, "In Mexico, this first quarter started strong. We believe that after the natural events that affected the economic dynamic in some regions of the country, demand for poultry products resumed its normal levels and combined with a moderate supply increase, allowed a balance supply – demand in the market. We did not see oversupply conditions as occurred in 1Q17.

The prices of our main raw material were stable, but we saw some volatility, mainly in soybean meal, in the second part of the quarter.

In the US market, we observed stable conditions when compared with the same quarter of last year. We continued with our process of integrating our 2017 acquisition and to capture synergies.

Sales and volume of our main product lines continued growing in both markets, which led us to an increase of 11.8% in total sales for 1Q18 when compared to the same quarter of 2017.

For 1Q18, we reached an EBITDA of $2,100.2 for 13.7% margin. This EBITDA represents an increase of 74.5% when compared with the 1Q17. Earnings per basic and diluted shares were $2.09 for the quarter.

The Company remained in a healthy financial condition as we reached a net cash level of $12,993.4 million, which will allow us to continue the support of our growth plans.

We will remain focused on continuous improvements and efficiencies across all of our processes and working close to our customers."

Executive Summary

The following financial information is expressed in millions of nominal pesos, except for amounts per share and per ADR, with comparative figures for the same periods of 2017.

QUARTERLY RESULTS

NET SALES BY GEOGRAPHY







In millions of pesos

1Q18 1Q17 Change



$ $ $ % Net sales

15,303.0 13,684.9 1,618.1 11.8 Net sales in Mexico

11,091.5 9,949.3 1,142.2 11.5 Net sales in the U.S.

4,211.5 3,735.6 475.9 12.7

NET SALES BY SEGMENT







In millions of pesos

1Q18 1Q17 Change



$ $ $ % Net sales

15,303.0 13,684.9 1,618.1 11.8 Poultry

13,774.5 12,286.6 1,487.9 12.1 Other

1,528.4 1,398.3 130.1 9.3

NET VOLUME SOLD BY SEGMENT





In tons



Change

1Q18 1Q17 Volume % Total sales volume: 546,750 528,099 18,651 3.53 Poultry 422,181 419,219 2,963 0.71 Others 124,569 108,880 15,689 14.41











In 1Q18, the Company's net sales totaled $15,303.0 million; $1,618.1 million or 11.8% more than $13,684.9 million reported in 1Q17. This was a result of price increases in peso terms and more volume sold in our main product lines.

In 1Q18, sales of our U.S. operations were also strong and represented 27.5% of our total sales compared with 27.3% in 1Q17.

GROSS PROFIT







In millions of pesos

1Q18 1Q17 Change



$ $ $ % Cost of sales

12,085.8 11,493.3 592.5 5.2 Gross profit

3,217.2 2,191.6 1,025.6 46.8 Gross margin

21.0% 16.0% - -

The cost of sales totaled $12,085.8 million, representing $592.5 million or 5.2% higher than $11,493.3 million reported in the same period of 2017. This increase was a result of more volume sold, and a mix effect in our US operations for higher percentage of further process products.

The Company's gross profit in 1Q18 was $3,217.2 million, with a gross margin of 21.0%. This result is higher when compared to a gross profit of $2,191.6 million and a gross margin of 16.0% reported in 1Q17.

Selling, general and administrative expenses ("SG&A") In millions of pesos











1Q18 1Q17 Change



$ $ $ % Total SG&A

1,385.5 1,261.2 124.2 9.8

Total SG&A expenses in 1Q18 were $1,385.5 million; $124.2 million or 9.8% more than the $1,261.2 million reported 1Q17. Total SG&A expenses, as a percentage of net sales, represent 9.1% in 1Q18 and 9.2% in 1Q17.

Other income (expense), net In millions of pesos

1Q18 1Q17 Change



$ $ $ % Other income (expense), net

(9.2) (0.5) (8.7) 1,637.9

Other income or other expenses include the sale of byproducts and unused assets. We register such sales as expenses when the sales price is below the book value of those assets.

In 1Q18, we had other expenses of $9.2 million, compared with other expenses of $0.5 million reported in 1Q17.

OPERATING INCOME







In millions of pesos

1Q18 1Q17 Change



$ $ $ % Operating income

1,822.5 929.8 892.7 96.0 Operating margin

11.9% 6.8% - -

Operating income in 1Q18 totaled $1,822.5 million for an operating margin of 11.9%; higher than an operating income of $929.8 million and a 6.8% operating margin reported in 1Q17. The increase in operating income is mainly attributed to higher gross profit than in 1Q17.



NET FINANCIAL INCOME







In millions of pesos

1Q18 1Q17 Change



$ $ $ % Net Financial Income (Expense)

(93.8) (69.7) (24.0) 34.4 Financial Income

204.6 143.0 61.7 43.1 Financial Expense

298.4 212.7 85.7 40.3

In 1Q18, the Company reported net financial expenses of $93.8 million, compared to net financial expense of $69.7 million reported in the same period of 2017, mainly due to exchange losses as the Mexican peso strengthened at the end of the quarter.

TAXES FOR THE PERIOD







In millions of pesos

1Q18 1Q17 Change



$ $ $ % Total Taxes

467.8 207.2 260.6 125.7 Income tax

315.9 131.2 184.7 140.7 Deferred income tax

151.9 76.0 75.9 99.9

Total taxes for the 1Q18 were $467.8 million, compared to $207.2 million in the same period of 2017.

NET INCOME







In millions of pesos

1Q18 1Q17 Change



$ $ $ % Net income

1,260.9 652.8 608.1 93.1 Net margin

8.2% 4.8% - - Non-Controlling Interest income

5.3 0.7 4.5 n/a Net controlling interest income

1,255.6 652.1 603.5 n/a Basic and diluted income per share1

2.09 1.09 1.0 n/a Basic and diluted income per ADR2

25.11 13.04 12.1 n/a Weighted average Shares outstanding3

600,000 600,000 - - 1 In pesos 2 in pesos, an ADR is equal to twelve shares 3 In thousands of shares

The net income for 1Q18 was $1,260.9million, representing a basic and diluted income of $2.09 pesos per share. This result compares to a net income of $652.8 million, which represented a net income of $1.09 pesos of basic and diluted income per share in 1Q17. Net margin for the 1Q18 was 8.2% compared to 4.8% reported in 1Q17.

EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA







In millions of pesos

1Q18 1Q17 Change



$ $ $ % Net controlling interest income

1,255.6 652.1 603.5 92.6 Income tax expense (benefit)

467.8 207.2 260.6 125.7 Result in associates

5.3 0.7 4.5 611.3 Net finance (income) expense

93.8 69.7 24.0 34.4 Depreciation and amortization

268.5 268.5 - - EBITDA

2,091.0 1,198.3 892.7 74.5 EBITDA Margin (%)

13.7% 8.8% - - Net sales

15,303.0 13,684.9 1,618.1 11.8

EBITDA in 1Q18 reached $2,091.0 million, representing an EBITDA margin of 13.7%, compared to an EBITDA of $1,198.3 million in 1Q17 with an EBITDA margin of 8.8%.

BALANCE SHEET DATA

BALANCE SHEET DATA







In millions of pesos

Mar 31, 2017 Dec. 31, 2017 Change



$ $ $ % TOTAL ASSETS

50,195.0 50,557.4 (362.4) (0.7) Cash and cash equivalents

17,857.3 17,240.1 617.1 3.6 Accounts receivable

3,357.4 3,627.2 (269.8) (7.4) TOTAL LIABILITIES

14,689.3 14,879.5 (190.2) (1.3) Accounts payable

4,306.9 3,739.5 567.4 15.2 Short-term debt

3,309.9 3,701.9 (392.0) (10.6) Long-term debt

1,554.0 1,554.0 (0.0) (0.0) TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

36,569.2 35,677.9 891.3 2.5 Capital stock

1,174.4 1,174.4 - -

Cash and equivalents as of March 31, 2018 totaled $17,857.3 million; $617.1 million or 3.6% more than $17,240.1 million as of December 31, 2017.

Total debt as of March 31, 2017 totaled $4,863.9 million, compared to $5,255.9 million reported as of December 31, 2017.

Net cash as of March 31, 2018 was $12,993.4 million, compared to net cash of $11,984.2 million as of December 31, 2017.

CAPEX

CAPITAL EXPENDITURES In millions of pesos

2018 2017 Change



$ $ $ % Capital Expenditures

304.0 643.3 (339.4) (52.7)

Total CAPEX for the 1Q18 was $304.0 million, which was mainly allocated toward organic growth and productivity projects across all our facilities.

STOCK INFORMATION

As of March 31, 2018 Total Shares

600,000,000 Total free float

26.75% Market cap (millions of pesos)

$57,180

SHARE PRICE





Mexican Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange



Ticker Symbol: Bachoco

Ticker Symbol: IBA



In nominal pesos per Share

In U.S. Dollar per ADR

Month High Low Close

High Low Close

Mar-18 96.47 92.37 95.30

62.67 58.83 61.95

Feb-18 94.06 89.88 91.66

61.46 57.41 58.01

Jan-18 98.16 93.03 95.65

63.83 57.88 61.94

Dec-17 95.56 89.31 93.62

60.06 56.87 57.30

Nov-17 94.10 88.07 90.75

59.15 56.64 58.02

Oct-17 102.00 93.52 94.15

67.61 58.70 58.89





Source: Yahoo Finances



ANALYST COVERAGE

Institution Analyst name E-mail ACTINVER José Antonio Cebeira jcebeira@actinver.com.mx BBVA BANCOMER Miguel Ulloa miguel.ulloa@bbva.com GBM Miguel Mayorga mmayorga@gbm.com.mx INTERACCIONES CASA DE BOLSA Martin Lara mlarap@interacciones.com JPMORGAN Ulises Argote ulises.argote@jpmorgan.com INVEX Giselle Mojica gmojica@invex.com

APPENDICES

For reference, some figures have been translated into millions of U.S. dollars ("USD") using an exchange rate of $18.30 per USD $1.0, which corresponds to the rate at the close of March 28, 2018, according to Mexico's National Bank.

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

Consolidated Statement of Income

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

Derivatives Position Report

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

-Unaudited-



In U.S. Dollar

March 31,

December 31, In million pesos

2018

2018

2017*













TOTAL ASSETS $ 2,742.9

50,195.0

50,557.4













Total current assets

1,542.2

28,222.9

28,225.0 Cash and cash equivalents

975.8

17,857.3

17,240.1 Total accounts receivable

183.5

3,357.4

3,627.2 Inventories

334.0

6,111.4

6,669.5 Other current assets

49.0

896.8

688.2













Total non current assets

1,200.7

21,972.1

22,332.4 Net property, plant and equipment

934.2

17,095.6

17,320.0 Other non current Assets

266.5

4,876.5

5,012.3













TOTAL LIABILITIES $ 744.6

13,625.9

14,879.5













Total current liabilities

425.2

7,780.3

9,185.7 Notes payable to banks

180.9

3,309.9

3,701.9 Accounts payable

177.2

3,243.5

3,739.5 Other taxes payable and other accruals

67.0

1,226.9

1,744.3













Total long-term liabilities

319.4

5,845.6

5,693.8 Long-term debt

84.9

1,554.0

1,554.0 Other non current liabilities

14.3

262.3

296.4 Deferred income taxes

220.2

4,029.4

3,843.4













TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,998.3

36,569.2

35,677.9













Capital stock

64.2

1,174.4

1,174.4 Commission in shares issued

22.6

414.4

414.4 Repurchased shares

-

-

- Retained earnings

1,864.3

34,116.7

32,861.1 Others accounts

43.7

799.4

1,169.1 Non controlling interest

3.5

64.3

59.0













TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 2,742.9

50,195.0

50,557.4

*Audited

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME

First Quarter Results, ended March 31: -Unaudited-

U.S. Dollar







In millions pesos 2018

2018

2017* Net sales $ 836.2

15,303.0

13,684.9 Cost of sales

660.4

12,085.8

11,493.3 Gross profit

175.8

3,217.2

2,191.6 SG&A

75.7

1,385.5

1,261.2 Other income (expenses), net

(0.5)

(9.2)

(0.5) Operating income

99.6

1,822.5

929.8 Net finance income

(5.1)

(93.8)

-69.7 Income tax

25.6

467.8

207.2 Net Income $ 68.9

1,260.9

652.8













Non-controlling interest

0.29

5.3

0.7 Net controlling interest profit

68.6

1,255.6

652.1 Basic and diluted earnings per share

0.11

2.09

1.09 Basic and diluted earnings per ADR

1.37

25.11

13.04 Weighted average Shares outstanding1

600,000

600,000

600,000













EBITDA Result $ 114.3

2,091.0

1,198.3













Gross margin

21.0%

21.0%

16.0% Operating margin

11.9%

11.9%

6.8% Net margin

8.2%

8.2%

4.8% EBITDA margin

13.7%

13.7%

8.8% 1 In thousands * Audited

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

In million of pesos





-Unaudited-







U.S. Dollar

March 31,

2018

2018

2017











NET MAJORITY INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX $ 94.5

1,728.7

860.1













ITEMS RELATING TO INVESTING ACTIVITIES:

9.4

172.0

219.5 Depreciation and others

16.7

305.0

268.5 Income (loss) on sale of plant and equipment

0.2

3.7

6.0 Other Items

(7.5)

(136.7)

(55.0)













NET CASH GENERATED FROM NET INCOME BEFORE TAXES

103.9

1,900.8

1,079.5 CASH GENERATED OR USED IN THE OPERATION:

(32.2)

(589.6)

(398.8) Decrease (increase) in accounts receivable

6.5

119.3

489.9 Decrease (increase) in inventories

27.2

498.1

358.9 Increase (decrease) in accounts payable

(20.8)

(380.9)

(667.9) Increase (decrease) in other liabilities

(45.1)

(826.2)

(579.7)













NET CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES

71.6

1,311.1

680.7













NET CASH FLOW FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES

(3.4)

(61.6)

(392.8) Acquisition of property, plant and equipment

(16.6)

(304.0)

(643.3) Proceeds from sales of property plant and equipment

0.2

4.4

12.9 Other Items

13.0

238.0

237.7













CASH FLOW SURPLUS (REQUIREMENTS OF) TO BE USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES

68.3

1,249.5

287.9













Net cash provided by financing activities:

(34.6)

(632.4)

(529.7) Proceeds from loans

164.3

3,006.8

- Principal payments on loans

(174.9)

(3,201.5)

(1.0) Dividends paid

-

-

- Other items

(23.9)

(437.6)

(528.6) Net increase (decrease) in cash and equivalents

33.7

617.1

(241.7)













Cash and investments at the beginning of year $ 942.1

17,240.1

15,651.5 CASH AND INVESTMENTS AT END OF PERIOD $ 975.8

17,857.3

15,409.8





























DERIVATIVES POSITION REPORT

First Quarter 2018 Thousands of Mexican Pesos, as of March 31, 2018 ANEXO 1 TYPE OF FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT OBJECTIVE NOTIONAL VALUE OF THE RELATED COMMODITY REASONABLE VALUE AMOUNTS DUE BY YEAR GUARANTIES REQUIRED 1Q-2018 4Q-2017 1Q-2018 4Q-2017 Forward Vanilla and KO Forwards Hedge $ 1,175,566 $ 18.30 $ 19.66 $ -41,144 $ -8,030 in 2018 The deals consider the possibility of margin calls but not another kind of guarantee Futures for corn and soybean meal Hedge $ 28,669 CORN CORN $ 842 -$ 3,329 in 2018 In USD per Bushel In USD per Bushel month price month price







May-18 $ 3.878 Mar-18 $ 3.508 Sep-18 $ 4.033 Sep-18 $ 3.748 SOYBEAN MEAL SOYBEAN MEAL In USD per ton In USD per ton month price month price May-18 $ 384.0 Mar-18 $ 316.8 Options of Corn Hedge $ 68,384 CORN CORN $ 814 $ 172 92% in 2018 and 8% in 2019 In USD per Bushel In USD per Bushel month price month price Jul-18 $ 3.678 Mar-18 $ 3.508 Sep-18 $ 4.033 May-18 $ 3.590 Dec-18 $ 3.970





Mar-19 $ 4.183 Jul-18 $ 3.678 Options of soybean meal Hedge $ 94,633 SOYBEAN MEAL SOYBEAN MEAL -$ 784 $ 227 86% in 2018 and 14% in 2019 In USD per ton In USD per ton month price month price May-18 $ 384.0





Aug-18 $ 383.2





Sep-18 $ 380.0 Mar-18 $ 316.8









-The total financial instruments do not exceed 5% of total assets as of March 31, 2018 -The notional value represents the net position as of March 31, 2018 at the exchange rate of Ps. 18.30 per one dolar -A negative value means an unfavorable effect for the Company

First Quarter 2018 Thousands of Mexican Pesos, as of March 31, 2018





PROBABLE SCENARIO TYPE OF FINANCIAL NSTRUMENT REASONABLE VALUE VALUE OF THE RELATED COMMODITY EFFECT ON THE INCOME STATEMENT EFFECT ON THE CASH FLOW(3) Reference Value -2.5% 2.5% 5.0% -2.5% 2.5% 5.0% Forwards Vanilla and Ko Forwards -$ 41,144 $ 17.85 $ 18.76 $ 19.22 Direct -$ 70,533 -$ 11,755 $ 17,634



-5% 5% 10%

-5% 5% 10% Futures of Corn: (2) $ 842 $ 3.684 $ 4.072 $ 4.266 The effect will materialize as the inventory is consumed -$ 591 $ 2,275 $ 3,708 Futures of Soybean Meal: (2) $ 364.8 $ 403.2 $ 422.4 Options for Corn $ 814 $ 3.684 $ 4.072 $ 4.266 $ 1,443 $ 4,233 $ 7,651 Options of Soybean Meal -$ 784 $ 364.8 $ 403.2 $ 422.4 -$ 5,515 $ 3,946 $ 8,676















(1)The reference value is the exchange rate of Ps. $18.30 per USD as of March 31, 2018. (2)The reference values are; the future of corn for May 2018, $3.8780 USD/bushel and the future of soybeanmeal for May 2018, $384.0 USD/ton. All the evaluations are performed according with the corresponding future, here only the first month futures are shown (3)The Company has credit lines with the majority of its counterparts, so that the effect in cash flow is lower than the amount shown. -A negative value means an unfavorable effect for the Company.

First Quarter 2018 Thousands of Mexican Pesos, as of March 31, 2018





STRESS SCENARIO TYPE OF FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT REASONABLE VALUE VALUE OF THE RELATED COMMODITY EFFECT ON THE INCOME STATEMENT EFFECT ON THE CASH FLOW Reference Value -50% -25% 25% 50% -50% -25% 25% 50% Forward Vanilla -$ 41,144 $9.15 $13.73 $22.88 $27.46 Direct -$628,927 -$335,035 $218,504 $477,616

CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION

The Company will host its first quarter 2018 earnings call, on Thursday, April 26th, 2018. The earnings call will take place at 9:00 am Central Time (10:00 am ET).

To participate in the earnings call, please dial:

Toll free in the U.S.: 1 (888) 771-4371

Toll free in Mexico: 001 866 779 0965

Toll Local Mexico: 52 55 6722 5257

Toll in the Brazil: 0800 761 0710

A current list of available local and international free phone telephone numbers:

http://web.meetme.net/r.aspx?p=12&a=UOLvXrKVZpvjqE

Confirmation Number: 46815920

COMPANY DESCRIPTION

Industrias Bachoco is the leader in the Mexican poultry industry, and one of the largest poultry producers globally. The Company was founded in 1952, and became a public company in 1997, via a public offering of shares on the Mexican and The New York Stock Exchange. Bachoco is a vertically integrated company headquartered in Celaya, Guanajuato located in Central Mexico. Its main business lines are: chicken, eggs, balanced feed, swine, and turkey and beef value-added products. Bachoco owns and manages more than a thousand facilities, organized in nine production complexes and 64 distribution centers in Mexico, and a production complex in the United States. Currently the Company employs more than 25,000 people.

The Company is rated AAA (MEX) , the highest rating awarded by Fitch Mexico, S.A. de C.V., and HR AAA which signals that the Company and the offering both have the highest credit quality by HR Ratings de Mexico S.A. de C.V.

DISCLAIMER

The document contains certain information that could be considered forward looking statements concerning anticipated future events and performance of the Company. The statements reflect management's current beliefs based on information currently available and are not guarantees of future performance and are based on our estimates and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties, including those described in our Annual Information Form, which could cause our actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this document. Those risks and uncertainties include risks associated with ownership in the poultry industry, competition for investments within the poultry industry, shareholder liability, governmental regulation, and environmental matters. As a result, there can be no assurance that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable law, Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V., undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement.

IR contact information:

Maria Guadalupe Jaquez

maria.jaquez@bachoco.net

Andrea Guerrero

andrea.guerrero@bachoco.net

T. +52(461)618 3555

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bachoco-announces-first-quarter-2018-results-300636583.html

SOURCE Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V.

