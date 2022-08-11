Back At You Announces Web Advertising and Retargeting Capabilities

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Back At You, a leader in real estate technology and marketing, announces an expansion of their SocialBAY product offerings to include world wide web advertising and retargeting for their clients' real estate listings. With this new feature, listing campaigns can go beyond social media and reach a worldwide audience across 35 million websites and applications, allowing Back At You clients to vastly expand their advertising reach.

In addition to placing these ads for Back At You clients, the new technology allows for retargeting and displaying listing advertisements in front of users who have visited the client's website or landing page without completing the relevant conversion information. Back At You clients benefit heavily from this new addition, as they will now be able to target potential buyers for their active listings via Google's search engine, or simply remain top-of-mind for leads in the awareness stage of the marketing funnel by having ads displayed across top social media platforms, news coverage websites, and more.

"The world of digital and social advertising is ever evolving. We've stayed ahead of the trends in the space, and this addition to flexible web advertising is the next step in that journey," says Eric Gaygeshian, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer for Back At You. "We know that digital advertising is an integral part of the future of real estate and, we're elated to bring this to our clients and future partnerships with Franchises, Brokerages and agents alike."

The product's flexible setup allows an enterprise to easily set their budget without limits to a mandatory ad spend, making Back At You's web advertising and retargeting a cost-effective advertising solution. Attached to Back At You's Company-Wide Listing Promoter software, the added web advertising and retargeting feature is now available for SocialBAY clients.

Back At You provides technology designed to make companies more efficient, improve office communications, streamline operations, and reduce operating costs. The company offers best-in-class technology for both enterprise clients and individual agents. The company's dedication to real estate technology has earned it awards from the National Association of REALTORS® as one of the top real estate technologies in the world, Red Herring as a Top 100 technology company in North America and from Facebook as an Official Facebook Marketing Partner. For more information on Back At You, visit www.backatyou.com or email at [email protected].

