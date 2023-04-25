Back Bigger and Better Than Ever, Disruption Day 2023 Set to Explore Innovative Solutions and Disruptive Trends in the Real Estate Industry

Featured Speakers Tarek El Moussa and Tom Ferry Set to Inspire and Educate Attendees

Rise48 Equity and SunBelt Multi-Family, LLC Sign On to be Event's Platinum Sponsor

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pierson Ventures' Disruption Day, the premier event for innovation and disruption in the real estate industry, is set to take place on June 16, 2023 at the Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts, which is located at 7380 E Second St., Scottsdale, AZ 85251. The event, which last took place in July 2021, is back with an incredible lineup of speakers including Tarek El Moussa and Tom Ferry to deliver presentations that promise to be informative, insightful, and hugely entertaining. Disruption Day features Rise48 Equity and SunBelt Multifamily, LLC as the event's Platinum Sponsor.

The one-day event brings together some of the most talented and forward-thinking real estate professionals to share their vision of the future and discuss emerging market trends and strategies for growth and success in the ever-evolving real estate industry. Other speakers currently signed on for the event include Shannon Gillette, Tony Giordano, Shelly Cofini, Jamil Damji, Jason Mitchell,­ and Seth O'Byrne.

"This year's speaker lineup is second to none and we are excited about what they will share with our attendees," said Aaron Pierson, CEO, Pierson Ventures, and creator of Disruption Day. "We couldn't ask for a better group of people to be on stage to provide their insights, strategies for success, and overall pulse of the real estate industry as a whole. Because of them, this is a must-attend event for real estate professionals, industry partners, and real estate investors - both seasoned and new!"

At Disruption Day, attendees will also have the opportunity to network with a diverse community of leaders, thinkers, and doers to collaborate, learn, and innovate for a better future. Whether a seasoned professional or just starting out, Disruption Day offers valuable insights and strategies for anyone looking to stay ahead of the curve in the fast-paced world of real estate.

"We are also thrilled to be collaborating with Rise48 Equity and SunBelt on Disruption Day," continued Pierson. "Their collective focus on innovation in real estate aligns with our mission of inspiring creativity and progressive thinking in the industry. As our Platinum Sponsors, we are proud of their partnership, and we look forward to having a dynamic event together."

Disruption Day is open to anyone interested in attending, with tickets available at https://disruptionday.com/. Don't miss out on this unique opportunity to learn about real estate investing, emerging technologies, trends, and to be part of an industry-shaping event. Register today to secure a spot at Disruption Day!

