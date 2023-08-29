Back by Popular Demand - Women in the Weight Room Series Returns to Blink Fitness

News provided by

Blink Fitness

29 Aug, 2023, 08:04 ET

Blink's free weekly sessions help "every body" learn and hone strength training techniques

NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blink Fitness, the affordable fitness brand known for its commitment to an all-inclusive and inviting environment, is bringing back its popular Women in the Weight Room series this September – just in time to fortify your fall fitness journey.

Following a successful launch in March, Blink's Women in the Weight Room series this fall will once again offer weekly classes led by its certified personal trainers to help people get comfortable with gym equipment, exercises, and the proper techniques of strength training. The sessions are designed to instill confidence, nurture camaraderie, and foster knowledge of strength training. Beginning September 6th, and continuing every Wednesday in September, Blink gyms will host these free sessions from 7 to 8 p.m. – no membership required (so bring a buddy, too)! The weekly events will provide a clear program individuals can follow after the session. The focus for each session is:

  • Wednesday, September 6th: Pull Day – Back + Biceps
  • Wednesday, September 13th: Push Day – Chest, Shoulders, Triceps
  • Wednesday, September 20th: Core Day – Abs
  • Wednesday, September 27th: Lower Body Day – Legs + Glutes

"We initially launched Women in the Weight Room to encourage and support women in their strength training interests and proficiency, and we were honestly overwhelmed by the participation and positive feedback we received," said Ellen Thompson, NASM-certified Area Personal Training Manager for Blink Fitness. "Our primary goal is to offer a welcoming and inclusive gym experience, and this specialized learning time with our incredible certified personal training team can help every body feel self assured and confident with strength training."

To take advantage of Blink's free Women In The Weight Room sessions, register here. For more information about Blink Fitness or to find nearby gyms, visit www.blinkfitness.com.

About Blink Fitness

Blink Fitness - a premium and affordable fitness brand - known for its commitment to an all-inclusive environment is the gym for "every body" who wants to feel their best and improve their life through fitness. Blink provides a super-friendly and squeaky-clean experience with more than 110 locations throughout New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, California, Illinois, Florida, Virginia, Massachusetts, and Texas. Blink has been ranked on the Inc. 5000 list four times, was recognized as one of the top health clubs by Club Industry, and has been acknowledged for its affordability on "best gym" lists by Men's Health, Sports Illustrated, Time Out New York and Byrdie.

Holly Thomas
[email protected]
917-543-5673

SOURCE Blink Fitness

