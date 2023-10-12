Back by Popular Demand, BLADE Shuttle Flights Return to NBAA-BACE

News provided by

National Business Aviation Association

12 Oct, 2023, 08:00 ET

WASHINGTON, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Attendees at the 2023 NBAA Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (NBAA-BACE) will once again be able to experience a breathtaking firsthand look at the future of on-demand air transportation through NBAA's partnership with Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (BLADE) (NASDAQ: BLDE).

BLADE is offering by-the-seat helicopter flights operated by Orbic Air between the Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC) and Henderson Executive Airport (HND), home to the NBAA-BACE aircraft display. Seats can be booked on the BLADE mobile app.

Each flight will seat up to six passengers and fly over traffic while passengers enjoy aerial views of the legendary Las Vegas Strip.

"In 2021, every seat was sold out for BLADE flights between the convention center and the outdoor aircraft display, demonstrating the excitement for on-demand urban air mobility," said NBAA President and CEO Ed Bolen. "We're thrilled to work with BLADE again to provide this unique opportunity to NBAA-BACE attendees."

"We are pleased to partner with NBAA to provide point-to-point helicopter service between the Las Vegas Convention Center and Henderson Executive Airport throughout this year's convention," said BLADE President Melissa Tomkiel. "This program not only demonstrates the efficiency of urban air mobility, but also highlights use cases that are relevant as we transition from conventional rotorcraft to quiet, emission-free electric vertical aircraft."

To learn more and book shuttle flights for NBAA-BACE, visit: blade.com/nbaa.

Founded in 1947 and based in Washington, DC, the National Business Aviation Association (NBAA) is the leading organization for companies that rely on general aviation aircraft to help make their businesses more efficient, productive and successful. The association represents more than 10,000 company and professional members and provides more than 100 products and services to the business aviation community, including the NBAA Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (NBAA-BACE), the world's largest civil aviation trade show. Learn more about NBAA at nbaa.org.

SOURCE National Business Aviation Association

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.