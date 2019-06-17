Back By Popular Demand, Cheesy Bites Pizza Pulls, Dips And Pops Its Way Back Onto Pizza Hut Menus For A Limited Time

"Only Pizza Hut can bring you a bold creation and epic pizza-eating experience like Cheesy Bites Pizza," said Marianne Radley, chief brand officer, Pizza Hut. "Pizza meets party with this all-time fan favorite, which lets you and your friends soak up some much-needed Vitamin Cheese all. summer. long."

This appetizer-and-pizza-in-one has a little something for everyone, whether you're feeling generous and feeding the neighborhood block party with the 28 craveable, cheese-filled bites, or just satisfying a personal, cheesy craving (we salute you). So…what are you waiting for? Cheesy Bites Pizza is back (by way of delivery, carryout and dine-in) at Pizza Hut locations nationwide, but only for a limited time. Get 'em before they're gone.

About Pizza Hut®

Pizza Hut, a subsidiary of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM), has more restaurant locations in the world than any other pizza company. Founded in 1958 in Wichita, Kan., Pizza Hut operates over 18,000 restaurants in more than 100 countries.

With easy order options including the Pizza Hut app, mobile site, and Amazon and Google devices, Pizza Hut is committed to providing an easy pizza experience – from order to delivery – and has Hut Rewards, the Pizza Hut loyalty program that offers points for every dollar spent on food any way you order.

Pizza Hut is also the proprietor of The Literacy Project, an initiative designed to enable access, empower teachers and inspire a lifelong love of reading. The program is rooted in the foundation set by the Pizza Hut BOOK IT! Program, which is the longest-running corporate supported literacy program, impacting more than 14 million students each year. For more information, visit www.pizzahut.com. Pizza Hut is the Official and Only Pizza Sponsor of the NFL and NCAA®.

