Back by Popular Demand: Jazz Concerts for Senior Communities

CHICAGO, Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Home Care Assistance of Greater Chicago is again bringing some music and joy to seniors who continue to be isolated by the Coronavirus crisis. Building on a successful jazz concert series in June, jazz musicians are providing three concerts at Chicagoland senior communities this Friday and Saturday.

Care partners Jim and Leo with Home Care Assistance safely enjoy an outdoor jazz concert at a senior community in Northbrook. Home Care Assistance sponsored seven jazz concerts in June. Chicago jazz musicians Rajiv Halim, Joan Hickey, John Tate and Chad McCullough volunteered their time to play at senior communities this summer. Ethan Kogan, drummer and organizer for MASQ (Musicians Aiding Seniors in Quarantine) is planning three more concerts in August based on popular demand.

In June, MASQ: Musicians Aiding Seniors in Quarantine, provided seven free concerts and received heartfelt thanks from senior residents and healthcare professionals. "The outdoor concert was everything our assisted living needed," said Katie Schumacher, Activities Director at Aspired Living in Prospect Heights, Ill. "Music brings us together in so many ways, and I'm grateful our residents were able to listen to incredible music in a safe way."

Home Care Assistance is pleased to sponsor Social Music at a Social Distance for a second time. Seniors living in communities have faced isolation for many months now in order to slow or prevent the deadly spread of COVID-19. On Aug. 14 and 15, MASQ will perform shows outside at a safe distance from the residents, in parking lots or outdoor patios, and safely distanced from one another.

The band organized by drummer Ethan Kogan includes Chicago jazz musicians Paul Bedal, Rajiv Halim, Joan Hickey, John Tate, Alejandro Urzagaste and Greg Ward. Ethan, who currently lives in New York City, has shared the stage with leading jazz voices such as Wallace Roney, Patti Austin, Joe Lovano and Cassandra Wilson. Among his other accomplishments, Ethan was chosen to perform as the big band drummer for the GRAMMY Jazz Ensemble. (He is also the son of one of the owners of Home Care Assistance.)

Home Care Assistance has long recognized the power of music to bring joy and connection to older adults. Our team is certified through Music & Memory, which focuses on bringing personalized music to those seniors with cognitive challenges.

Our mission at Home Care Assistance is to change the way the world ages. We provide older adults with quality care that enables them to live happier, healthier lives at home and in communities. Our services are distinguished by the caliber of our caregivers, the responsiveness of our staff and our expertise in home care. As leaders in brain health, we understand the unique needs of those with dementia. Music therapy is shown to have a positive impact on recalling memories and emotions, and can enhance mental performance.

