Back by Popular Demand, Lenny & Larry's Launches The Complete Cremes Nationwide

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lenny & Larry's, the cult-favorite protein enhanced cookie brand, is proud to announce nationwide availability of The Complete Cremes. The Complete Cremes are delicious sandwich cookies with a creamy filling and made with 5 grams of plant-based protein, 3 grams of prebiotic fiber, and 1/3 less sugar than the leading sandwich cookie brand (per serving size).

The Complete Cremes quickly became a fan favorite during their limited launch in 2020 and have been reintroduced just in time for the New Year with improved taste, texture, and packaging options. The cookies are available in two beloved and popular flavors, Chocolate and Vanilla, with a sweet creamy filling in between two rich chocolate or vanilla wafers. These better-for-you vegan cookies are made with plant-based proteins and are Non-GMO Project Verified. The product is also free of soy ingredients, high fructose corn syrup, and artificial sweeteners, to allow for guilt-free indulgence any time of the day. The Complete Cremes are available in two sizes including a 5.7oz box, and a brand-new 3oz convenience store pack that is perfect for on-the-go consumers looking for healthier options.

"As originators of the protein cookie, we wanted to create and reinvent the beloved sandwich cookie by making it a product that follows our mission of providing healthy snacks to consumers that they can feel good about eating," said Lenny & Larry's CEO, Jolie Weber. "Lenny & Larry's consumers fell in love with The Complete Cremes during our limited-time offering and we are very excited to expand this product line's distribution nationwide."

The Complete Cremes are now available on Lennylarry.com and are expected to roll out in retailers nationwide including Circle K, HEB, Amazon and Whole Foods. The suggested retail price on The Complete Cremes is $3.99 for a 5.7oz box, and $1.99 for a 3oz pack. For more information on Lenny & Larry's and to find the nearest store, please visit www.lennylarry.com.

About Lenny & Larry's

Amidst a sea of tasteless and boring protein bars, Lenny & Larry's was founded in 1993 by two bodybuilders who revolutionized the snacking industry by creating the premier protein-enhanced cookie. The first to re-imagine a dessert as beloved as the cookie, Lenny & Larry's has developed a cult following among its fans and the brand has continued to lead the pack in sales for 20+ years. Lenny & Larry's produces a wide array of nutritious snackable sweets, offering consumers a convenient source of protein-focused treats that taste downright delicious. Through creating a range of yummy and exciting flavors, Lenny & Larry's provides consumers with a complete snacking option that curbs hunger and satisfies taste buds on the go. Lenny & Larry's takes a realistic approach to snacking with their freshly baked products including The Complete Cookie, The Complete Crunchy Cookies, The Keto Cookie, The BOSS! Cookie, The Cookie-Fied Bar, and the newest edition, The Complete Cremes. For more information, visit www.lennylarry.com.

