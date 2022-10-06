Back by Popular Demand: NadaMoo! Dairy-Free Pumpkin Pie Ice Cream

No Tricks! The Fan-favorite Flavor Is Once Again Available for Those Seeking the Ultimate Fall Treat

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After a successful debut last year, NadaMoo! is proud to announce that their Limited-Edition Dairy-Free Pumpkin Pie Flavor is back in a freezer aisle near you and available in their online store. Celebrating all things pumpkin spice, this craveworthy Pumpkin Pie ice cream is made with pumpkin purée, pie crust crumbles and, of course, NadaMoo!'s signature creamy coconut milk base. So, slip on a sweater, break out the fall decor and enjoy this delicious frozen dessert that's back for a limited time.

"When we introduced Pumpkin Pie last year, our customers went crazy for it," says NadaMoo! CEO Daniel Nicholson. "Once we realized how popular it was, we knew it deserved a spot in our seasonal rotation. And we just couldn't disappoint those who have been eagerly anticipating it's return."

With classic fall ingredients like brown sugar, nutmeg and cinnamon, NadaMoo!'s Pumpkin Pie has all the flavors you know and love with the added benefit of its ingredients being sustainably sourced, certified organic, vegan, gluten-free and non-GMO. Even sweeter, Nadamoo! remains committed to using low-impact, environmentally-friendly farming practices and sustainable packaging – allowing you to dig into this indulgent treat without the guilt.

Nicholson concludes, "NadaMoo! is proud to offer another delicious flavor that can be enjoyed by a wider variety of consumers. Everyone deserves a chance to celebrate pumpkin spice season!"

Get the full scoop on where you can find Pumpkin Pie by visiting the store locator or order directly at nadamoo.com.

About NadaMoo!

NadaMoo! is the creamiest, dairy-free ice cream on the market, made with sustainably-sourced, vegan, gluten-free and non-GMO ingredients. One of the original dairy-free dessert alternatives, NadaMoo! was founded in 2005 in Austin, Texas, making small batches of coconut-milk ice cream for friends & family. It has since redefined the market with 14 lower calorie, lower fat and lower sugar flavors. NadaMoo! is proudly a certified minority business enterprise and B-Corp, continuing their commitment to people and the planet. Everything in their ice cream is sourced and manufactured sustainably, packed with nutrients and good fats. For more information on NadaMoo!, visit nadamoo.com, @nadamoo on Instagram and Twitter and @NadaMooIceCream on Facebook.

Media contact:

Matt Kovacs

[email protected]

SOURCE NadaMoo!